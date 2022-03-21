U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.94
    -20.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +7.90 (+7.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.70
    +6.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.32 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3167
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.4580
    +0.2880 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,208.82
    -154.16 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.19
    +14.16 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Precipio Inc. Announces the Resignation of its Chief Financial Officer and Appointment of Interim CFO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Precipio, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRPO
Precipio, Inc.
Precipio, Inc.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO), today announced that Mr. Carl Iberger, Precipio’s CFO for the past five years, is resigning as the Chief Financial Officer effective as of today, March 21st, 2022. Mr. Iberger wishes to spend more time with his family and therefore has made the decision to step down from his role as CFO. Matt Gage, who currently serves as Director of Financial Reporting and Analysis has been promoted to Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Gage joined Precipio following its acquisition of Transgenomic in July of 2017. He has worked closely with Mr. Iberger, and managed the Company’s accounting functions as well as the public filings. Matt brings with him over 30 years of experience in company finance, 25 of them within publicly traded companies. His experience and knowledge of the company’s business, finances, and internal controls and procedures makes him the ideal candidate for this role. Precipio and its board of directors welcome Mr. Gage to his new role and will support him during the transition and going forward.

“It has been an incredible 6 years and I truly am proud to have been part of such an amazing team of people. It was an honor to work closely with Ilan and the Board, and I have no doubt that Matt will do exceptionally well as the Interim CFO. At the age of 69, I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life as I spend more time with my family,” stated Carl Iberger, former CFO of Precipio.

“We are so pleased to have Matt take over as Interim CFO. His knowledge of the processes and procedures will allow him to transition into his new role well,” stated Ilan Danieli, Precipio’s CEO. Danieli continues “Carl has been a pillar of stability, guidance, and support to the Company, and to me personally, and has enabled me the privilege of focusing on growing the business, knowing that the Company’s financial matters are in his extremely capable hands. His managerial, organizational and interpersonal skills are outstanding; he has been a mentor to me, and a friend. Carl’s impact on our company and our people has been invaluable over these years. His departure is a bittersweet moment for us all.”

About Precipio

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide, as well as proprietary products that serve laboratories worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com.

Please follow us on Twitter @PrecipioDx and on Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, statements related to the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and the company, on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and any such forward-looking statements, whether concerning the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Except for historical information, statements about future volumes, sales, growth, costs, cost savings, margins, earnings, earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, cash flows, plans, objectives, expectations, growth or profitability are forward-looking statements based on management’s estimates, beliefs, assumptions and projections. Words such as “could,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “predicts,” and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations, or could affect the company’s ability to achieve its strategic goals, include the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the company’s business, operations and employees and the other factors that are described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as updated from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The Company’s forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current views, beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.

CONTACT: Inquiries: investors@precipiodx.com +1-203-787-7888 Ext. 523


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Nike posts huge Q3 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down Nike shares soaring upon a strong Q3 earnings beat.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Soared 10% on Monday

    Shares of aluminum company Alcoa (NYSE: AA) couldn't wait to go higher on Monday, rising 10.8% through 12:30 p.m. EDT after analysts at Argus raised their price target on the metals giant. This morning, Argus raised its estimate of Alcoa's value to $95 a share (versus the $90 and change the stock currently costs), reports StreetInsider.com. Already bullish on Alcoa with a "buy" rating, today Argus argued that Alcoa is "a well-run company with a strong track record" and is worth even more than it previously thought possible.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    Shares of cruise company Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.9% by noon ET on Monday after the company confirmed that it will provide a first-quarter 2022 business update on Tuesday morning, following release of its first-quarter earnings report. The business update announcement was the only really relevant news about Carnival today. For what it's worth, expectations for Carnival in the first quarter are already pretty low.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Is Gaining Altitude Today

    An analyst has increased his price target on Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), based upon the potential for more stock buybacks and an eventual windfall from the current conflict in Europe. Lockheed and other defense contractors have been in focus since late February, when Russia invaded Ukraine. Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr says that the move frees up cash for Lockheed to dramatically expand its share-repurchase program, estimating that each incremental $1 billion in shares repurchased would add about $0.25 per share to annual earnings.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Analyst Ahead of ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    That Tesla (TSLA) is a law unto itself is already well-established. And assessing the current state of the auto industry, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks the EV leader is once again operating on another level. “We have been trimming estimates across our OEM coverage, but we are raising them at Tesla on price increases more than compensating risk from volume and battery cost inflation. With cash accumulating at a faster pace than Tesla's ability to grow physically, we look forward to E

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% or More That Wall Street Thinks Could Nearly Double

    Here are three stocks down 50% or more that Wall Street thinks could double within the next 12 months. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap since October 2021. Wall Street expects a big comeback for the stock, though, with a 12-month price target reflecting an upside potential of around 95%.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Why Rivian Shares Dropped Today

    As Elon Musk noted, manufacturing is hard. But several things are starting to make it even harder for Rivian.

  • Today’s stock market choppiness is ‘directly related’ to Fed Chair Powell’s comments: Strategist

    Quant Insight CEO Mahmood Noorani and Blanke Schein Wealth Management CIO Robert Schein join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on interest rate hike cycles impacting the market, volatility levels, inflation, and opportunities in the tech and energy sectors.

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Inflation: Fed will ‘hang their hat on’ the next CPI print, strategist says

    Allianz Investment Management VP & Head of ETFs Johan Grahn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's interest rate hike cycle amid geopolitical pressures and rising oil prices, bond markets, the market outlook, ETFs, and inflation.

  • Chinese Stocks Tumble As Hope For Better Times Proves Fleeting

    Chinese stocks fell hard Monday, including giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, over concerns about more disruption.

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Continue to Own PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Shares

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • Goldman Sachs Helps Bitcoin Take a Major Step

    The prestigious bank just made a trade that should lead to widespread adoption of bitcoin among big investors.

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.32

    The board of Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.32 per share on the...