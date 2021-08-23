Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market in Commodity Chemicals Industry | Technavio

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Commodity Chemicals Industry.

Calcinor SA, GCCP Resources Ltd., and Imerys will emerge as major precipitated calcium carbonate market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the precipitated calcium carbonate market and it is poised to grow by 5,357.12 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities with Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market

Calcinor SA

The company offers different grades of the best quality Precipitated Calcium Carbonate and is used in multi-sectoral chemical formulations.

GCCP Resources Ltd.

The company offers ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) which are produced by different methods.

Imerys

The company offers PCC for industries like the steel industry, sugar industry, water treatment, and building industry.

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Precipitated calcium carbonate market is segmented as below:

End-user

Geography

The precipitated calcium carbonate market is driven by the importance of PCC in the paper industry. In addition, increasing consumption in the paints industry is expected to trigger the precipitated calcium carbonate market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

