U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.49
    +2.42 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.80
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    -0.19 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0778
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2646
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0520
    +0.4320 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,756.67
    +2,400.69 (+8.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    697.39
    +67.89 (+10.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Size to Grow by 5.36 Mn tons at a CAGR of 4.75%| Paper segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market size is expected to grow by 5.36 million tons with YOY growth of 4.13% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the precipitated calcium carbonate market growth is the importance of PCC in the paper industry. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Request Latest Sample Report.

This market research report extensively covers Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market segmentations by the following:

  • End-user - Paper, plastic, paint, adhesive and sealant, and others

  • The paper's precipitated calcium carbonate market share will expand significantly. The paper industry's demand for PCC is driven by criteria such as paper quality, brightness, and whiteness.

  • Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • APAC will account for 68 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for precipitated calcium carbonate. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

  • Over the forecast period, higher paper production and the existence of large-scale paper producing companies will aid the precipitated calcium carbonate market expansion in APAC.

Get more insights into this market's growth with a detailed analysis of the top regions, View our Sample Report!

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The relevance of precipitated calcium carbonate in the paper sector is one of the primary reasons driving market growth. Because of its exceptional properties and features, PCC is becoming increasingly important in the paper sector. PCC is widely used in the paper industry as a filler, coating pigment, brightening agent, and surface finish additive. It is preferred in the paper sector because of its small particle size and easy application.

Market Trend

One of the key factors driving market expansion is the importance of precipitated calcium carbonate in the paper industry. PCC is becoming increasingly essential in the paper industry because to its unique qualities and features. PCC is widely used as a filler, coating pigment, brightening agent, and surface finish additive in the paper industry. Because of its small particle size and ease of application, it is preferred in the paper industry.

Market Challenge

One of the major roadblocks to the precipitated calcium carbonate market's expansion is dwindling limestone supplies. One of the most cost-effective calcium carbonate sources is limestone. Some limestone reserves can produce calcium carbonate in the range of 98 percent to 99 percent. Limestone reserves are concentrated throughout North America, particularly in the United States. The majority of limestone reserves are located far from main consumption areas. As a result, PCC manufacturers believe limestone mining activities to be commercially unviable.

Our reports covers all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Click here to BUY Now!

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%

Market growth 2021-2025

5.36 mn tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.13

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 68%

Key consumer countries

China, US, France, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Calcinor SA, GCCP Resources Ltd., Imerys, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Nordkalk Corp., OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG, and Sibelco Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Paper

  • Plastic

  • Paint

  • Adhesive and sealant

  • Others

  • Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • Middle East And Africa

  • South America

  •  

Download Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years. 

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Calcinor SA

  • GCCP Resources Ltd.

  • Imerys

  • Minerals Technologies Inc.

  • Mississippi Lime Co.

  • Nordkalk Corp.

  • OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd.

  • Omya International AG

  • SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG

  • Sibelco Group

  •  

Find out the top market vendors, their competition and how they excel in the Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report. 

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist precipitated calcium carbonate market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the precipitated calcium carbonate market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the precipitated calcium carbonate market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of precipitated calcium carbonate market vendors

  •  

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

Hydrogen Peroxide Market - The increasing demand from the pulp and paper industry is notably driving the hydrogen peroxide market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!

Low VOC Paint Market - The increased regulations on high emissions of VOC is notably driving the low VOC paint market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user by volume

  • 5.3 Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

  • 5.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

  • 5.5 Paint - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

  • 5.6 Adhesive and sealant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user by volume

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Calcinor SA

  • 10.4 GCCP Resources Ltd.

  • 10.5 Imerys

  • 10.6 Minerals Technologies Inc.

  • 10.7 Mississippi Lime Co.

  • 10.8 Nordkalk Corp.

  • 10.9 OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Omya International AG

  • 10.11 SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.12 Sibelco Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precipitated-calcium-carbonate-market-size-to-grow-by-5-36-mn-tons-at-a-cagr-of-4-75-paper-segment-is-expected-to-witness-lucrative-growth--technavio-301556614.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Power Higher

    Crude oil markets were positive in a very quiet trading session on Monday, as the Americans were celebrating Memorial Day. Because of this, I would not read too much into the candlestick, except for the fact that it’s positive yet again.

  • Oil climbs above $121 a barrel as China eases restrictions, EU meets

    (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed above $121 a barrel on Monday, hitting a two-month high as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, settled up $2.24, or 1.9%, at $121.67 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.99, or 1.7%, to $117.06 a barrel at 18.03 GMT, extending solid gains made last week.

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • Brent Crude Hits $120 as China Eases Curbs, EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude surged past $120 as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the European Union worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearOil rose 1.9% to reach its

  • 10 Reasons Warren Buffett Is Such a Successful Investor

    The simplicity and transparency of the Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy has led to an average annual return of 20.1% over 57 years.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Oil Prices Top $120 as China Eases Lockdowns

    A renewed push by EU leaders to strike a deal that would ban most Russian oil imports also added to the upward momentum on oil prices.

  • Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk

    Europe's race to replace Russian gas supply has threatened Australia's plans for five gas import terminals as they compete for key infrastructure, raising the risk of a supply shortfall in Australia's populous southeast in the next two years. France, Germany and the Netherlands among others will need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace pipelined gas from Russia, which has been hit by sanctions during the Ukraine conflict. European users are grabbing floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) needed to convert LNG to gas, leaving little left for Australian import projects that aim to fill an expected gas supply gap from 2024.

  • Brent crude hits two-month high as China lifts COVID restrictions. Analyst predicts $124/barrel is next.

    Monday's surge in the global benchmark comes as China eased up on COVID restrictions in two major cities. Analysts are mixed about the staying power of oil gains.

  • What's the Environmental Impact of Cryptocurrency?

    Cryptocurrency mining requires massive amounts of energy. Find out why cryptocurrency mining is so energy intensive and learn about alternatives to crypto mining.

  • Shanghai Lockdowns Slam Japanese Automakers’ Production in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top three automakers saw their output in China slashed by double digits in April, highlighting the toll Shanghai’s lockdown is taking on manufacturers operating in the world’s biggest car-producing nation.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsWorld’s Riski

  • Russia's Seaborne Crude Flows Rise While EU Tussles Over Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports are flowing unabated, while the European Union searches for a sanctions deal. But Europe’s avoidance of the country’s supplies is forcing barrels on longer routes to willing buyers in Asia, with India the biggest market for crude from western Russia. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation Bite

  • Volkswagen says supply-chain problems are easing even as some Audi buyers face year-long wait times

    Chairman Herbert Diess said Volkswagen is seeing a “clear improvement through summer” on the supply of microchips it needs for its vehicles.

  • Scramble to reopen Rough natural gas storage site

    Britain's largest natural gas storage facility is to be reopened within months to help ease the energy crisis under plans being discussed with Kwasi Kwarteng.

  • Tata Motors looks to buy Ford India plant in electric vehicle push

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd has signed an agreement to potentially buy a Ford Motor manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat as it looks to ramp up its production of electric vehicles. The owner of Jaguar Land Rover already dominates India's fledgling electric car market, which the government is trying to grow by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives. Tata said it would invest in new machinery and equipment at the plant through its electric mobility unit and expects the facility to have a production capacity of 300,000 units each year after the works complete.

  • UK audit shake-up targets big firms after spate of corporate failures

    Britain set out sweeping reforms of big company audits on Tuesday after high-profile collapses at builder Carillion and retailer BHS in recent years hit thousands of jobs and raised questions about accounting quality. The business ministry detailed changes to auditing and corporate governance that will be put into law, though the measures are unlikely to come into force until 2024 or later and smaller firms will be shielded from the new rules. In the meantime, the current watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), will have powers to vet audit companies and ban failing auditors, the ministry said.

  • 7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month

    Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. See: 22 Side...

  • This 6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Help Offset the Sting of High Gas Prices

    Many consumers are feeling pain in their pocketbooks every time they head to a gas station to pump gas. For example, several techniques can help save money at the pump as gas prices rise. One way to do that is by investing in Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns gas stations and other auto-related real estate.