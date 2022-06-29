Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Size to Grow by 5.36 million tons | Growing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry to be a Major Trend | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry is one of the major trends in the precipitated calcium carbonate market. PCC is preferred by several end-user industries due to its versatile properties. It is considered non-toxic and can be used as a food additive as well as a direct and indirect pharmaceutical ingredient. PCC is added as an excipient and filler compound in pills and tablets. It is also used as a bulking agent in various liquid medicines, syrups, ointments, and creams. Moreover, the increasing medical and healthcare expenditure is expected to support the growth of the global PCC market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The precipitated calcium carbonate market is expected to grow by 5.36 mn tons from 2020 to 2025. The report projects that the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period.

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Driver and Challenge

The importance of PCC in paper industry is driving the growth of the market. For instance, it is used as a filler, coating pigment, brightening agent, and surface finish additive in the industry. PCC enhances the gloss and promotes bonding in the paper. It is a cost-effective mineral used in the production of high-quality paper and paperboard. Thus, the demand for PCC in the paper industry is increasing. The rising consumption of PCC in paper manufacturing is anticipated to boost the global PCC market.

Declining sources of limestone are challenging the precipitated calcium carbonate market growth. Limestone is an economical source of calcium carbonate. Limestone reserves are concentrated in North America, especially in the US. However, a majority of the reserves are located away from major consuming regions. Hence, limestone mining operations are considered economically unpractical by PCC manufacturers. The rising environmental and public concerns regarding limestone mining due to noise and air pollution are also hindering the market growth. Thus, the reducing number of sources of limestone is hindering the global PCC market.

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Regional Analysis

The precipitated calcium carbonate market is segmented by geography into APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will account for 68% of the market's growth during the forecast period. An increase in the production of paper and the presence of large-scale paper manufacturing industries will drive the growth of the precipitated calcium carbonate market in APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the precipitated calcium carbonate market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the market has been segmented into paper, plastic, paint, adhesive and sealant, and others. The paper segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Paper quality, brightness, and whiteness are some of the key factors driving the consumption of PCC in the paper industry.

