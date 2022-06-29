U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,826.50
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,938.00
    +5.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,685.25
    +11.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.49
    -0.27 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.90
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.80
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0495
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.36
    +1.41 (+5.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8850
    -0.2430 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,107.56
    -734.37 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.97
    -15.10 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Size to Grow by 5.36 million tons | Growing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry to be a Major Trend | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry is one of the major trends in the precipitated calcium carbonate market. PCC is preferred by several end-user industries due to its versatile properties. It is considered non-toxic and can be used as a food additive as well as a direct and indirect pharmaceutical ingredient. PCC is added as an excipient and filler compound in pills and tablets. It is also used as a bulking agent in various liquid medicines, syrups, ointments, and creams. Moreover, the increasing medical and healthcare expenditure is expected to support the growth of the global PCC market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The precipitated calcium carbonate market is expected to grow by 5.36 mn tons from 2020 to 2025. The report projects that the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period.

Make confident decisions using the insights and analysis provided by Technavio. Request a Sample Report

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Driver and Challenge

The importance of PCC in paper industry is driving the growth of the market. For instance, it is used as a filler, coating pigment, brightening agent, and surface finish additive in the industry. PCC enhances the gloss and promotes bonding in the paper. It is a cost-effective mineral used in the production of high-quality paper and paperboard. Thus, the demand for PCC in the paper industry is increasing. The rising consumption of PCC in paper manufacturing is anticipated to boost the global PCC market.

Declining sources of limestone are challenging the precipitated calcium carbonate market growth. Limestone is an economical source of calcium carbonate. Limestone reserves are concentrated in North America, especially in the US. However, a majority of the reserves are located away from major consuming regions. Hence, limestone mining operations are considered economically unpractical by PCC manufacturers. The rising environmental and public concerns regarding limestone mining due to noise and air pollution are also hindering the market growth. Thus, the reducing number of sources of limestone is hindering the global PCC market.

Find out about additional drivers and challenges in the market and their impact. Request a Sample Report

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Regional Analysis

The precipitated calcium carbonate market is segmented by geography into APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will account for 68% of the market's growth during the forecast period. An increase in the production of paper and the presence of large-scale paper manufacturing industries will drive the growth of the precipitated calcium carbonate market in APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the precipitated calcium carbonate market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the market has been segmented into paper, plastic, paint, adhesive and sealant, and others. The paper segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Paper quality, brightness, and whiteness are some of the key factors driving the consumption of PCC in the paper industry.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Request a Sample Report

Related Reports

Calcium Peroxide Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Dicalcium Phosphate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%

Market growth 2021-2025

5.36 mn tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.13

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 68%

Key consumer countries

China, US, France, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Calcinor SA, GCCP Resources Ltd., Imerys, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Nordkalk Corp., OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG, and Sibelco Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user by volume

  • 5.3 Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

  • 5.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

  • 5.5 Paint - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

  • 5.6 Adhesive and sealant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user by volume

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Calcinor SA

  • 10.4 GCCP Resources Ltd.

  • 10.5 Imerys

  • 10.6 Minerals Technologies Inc.

  • 10.7 Mississippi Lime Co.

  • 10.8 Nordkalk Corp.

  • 10.9 OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Omya International AG

  • 10.11 SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.12 Sibelco Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precipitated-calcium-carbonate-market-size-to-grow-by-5-36-million-tons--growing-demand-from-pharmaceutical-industry-to-be-a-major-trend--technavio-301576925.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them Hourly

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Wor

  • Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ones

    Tesla has shuttered its office in San Mateo, California and laid off roughly 200 employees working on its Autopilot driver-assistant system there, one of the people told Reuters, in a move seen as accelerating cost-cutting. Most of the laid-off people had been hourly workers, that person said. Early this month, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told top managers he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the maker of electric cars needed to cut staff by about 10%.

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as IT Providers Pull Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘

  • Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

    The maker of premium and high-end electric vehicles remains the market leader in electric vehicles but sees a threatening rival.

  • G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive -source

    Group of Seven democracies have had positive and productive discussions with China and India about a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, a source familiar with the G7 discussions said on Tuesday, adding the two major oil consumers would have incentives to comply. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the price-per-barrel cap level had not yet been determined, but it would have to be high enough to give Russia an incentive to keep producing oil.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • Tesla reportedly lays off 200 from Autopilot unit, rescinds some job offers

    Tesla Inc. has laid off hundreds of people in its Autopilot unit and has rescinded job offers to some new hires, according to reports, as the electric-auto maker follows through with job cuts that CEO Elon Musk warned about earlier this month.

  • Oil Tanker Is Stopped by U.S. in Transit From Russian Port to New Orleans

    The ship carrying oil products was chartered by a Swiss-based commodities trader that said it complied with sanctions against Russia.

  • Oil Dips as Traders Flip Focus to Slowdown Despite Tight Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil took a breather after a three-day rally as concerns over a demand-sapping recession filtered back into the market, overshadowing signs that global stockpiles and supply continue to tighten.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseTesla Lays Off A

  • Tesla workers are returning to office only to find there aren’t enough desks or parking spots for them

    Weeks after Elon Musk's in-office mandate, Tesla workers find they have nowhere to park their seats or cars at work. Managers are telling them to WFH.

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices slide after three-day rally

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday after rising in the previous three sessions as the market tussled between concerns about the global economy and tight global oil supplies. Brent crude futures for August dropped 84 cents, or 0.7%, to $117.14 a barrel by 0444 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 54 cents, or 0.5%, to $111.22 a barrel.

  • Animal Cruelty? Costco Shareholders File Lawsuit Accusing It Of Abusing Birds To Offer $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken

    Two Costco shareholders have filed an interesting lawsuit accusing the chain of engaging in animal cruelty in order to sell cheap rotisserie chickens to its customers

  • SEC fines EY $100 million for cheating by auditors

    Big Four accounting firm EY has been fined $100 million by the SEC for cheating by its auditors on exams to obtain or retain licenses.

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Build $5 Billion Chip Plant in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalWafers Co. plans to build a $5 billion semiconductor silicon-wafer facility that will be the biggest of its kind on American soil, as the country contends with the fallout from a global shortage of chips.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter Cours

  • Pinterest CEO Silbermann Steps Down; Google’s Executive to Take Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Silbermann is handing the reins to Google and PayPal Inc. veteran Bill Ready in a sign the social-media company will focus more on e-commerce.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseTesla Lay

  • Why Congress’ new retirement reforms aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

    A new set of reforms to America’s retirement tax and savings plans passed a key hurdle in Congress last week. Variously known as the SECURE Act 2.0, the EARN Act and the RISE & SHINE Act, the measures will make changes to rules around IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-privileged retirement plans. They barely address the biggest retirement crisis facing the U.S.

  • As G-7 Talks Price Caps, Russian Oil Gets More Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is getting higher prices for its oil as strong demand in Asia undermines western powers’ efforts to curb revenues to Moscow’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them HourlyT

  • Top Utilities Stocks for July 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2022.

  • U.S. Auto Sales To Show Fresh Declines In Q2 After GM, Ford, Stellantis Idled Factories Again

    Analysts are cutting the U.S. auto sales outlook for 2022, citing low vehicle inventories and high inflation.