Precise AI-powered background tool launched by Japan-based image-editing service leader, leveraging millions of its best handcrafted images.

·2 min read

TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Japan-based image editing provider Media Backoffice, Inc., serving 31,000+ clients worldwide since 2006, is launching ImageMatting.com, an AI-driven fully-automated high-precision background removal tool for eCommerce, graphic designers, and photographers. ImageMatting.com specializes in products and people images.

Indian production of manual image editing service that trains the AI.
Indian production of manual image editing service that trains the AI.

Media Backoffice, Inc. is originally an outsourcing company, operating a 300-people production in rural India since 2006, processing over 4 million images per year for companies like Rakuten, Dentsu, Electronic Arts, and such.

"With advancement of AI-based tools like remove.bg, we sought an opportunity to provide a bigger value to customers: we decided to deep-dive into AI development, utilizing our unique advantage," said Ken Watanabe, CEO of Media Backoffice, Inc.

Comparative tests show a significant improvement in resulting quality when using ImageMatting.com. For a catalog of hundreds of products or portraits, ImageMatting.com will save graphics pros hours of mind-numbing work.

Ken added, "Other companies may design the right algorithm. However, it can't be very precise without using real images of before and after background removal: it will take these tools years to close the precision gap. They do not have legal access to the library of manually completed top-quality jobs where the background was removed and verified by trained humans."

"We built our own data cataloging platform for machine learning by hand-selecting 1.5 million best-among-the-best diverse images. We trained the AI with NVIDIA A100 80GB GPUs while leveraging Human-In-The-Loop approach to validate results and provide feedback to AI," said Yoshi Niizuma, the CTO of ImageMatting.com.

ImageMatting.com offers free testing for everyone during initial beta launch. Free promotion will end as soon as enough satisfied customers prove its market fit.

ImageMatting.com will also be available as an Adobe Photoshop plugin on Adobe Exchange. Professional photographers, graphic designers, and eCommerce store owners are welcome to test Made-in-Japan quality for free and leave feedback.

About ImageMatting.com

ImagemMatting.com is an AI-powered instant, precise background removal tool for product and people images. It reduces work for eCommerce merchants, graphic designers, and photographers from the need to manually remove background or do touchups, reducing tedious tasks and routine burnout, helping them focus on truly creative work.

Contact

Name: Yingtong Quek

Title: Marketing Director

Address: 2-1 Kanda-Awajichō, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 1010063 Japan

Email: contact@imagematting.com

Phone number: +81-96480033

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precise-ai-powered-background-tool-launched-by-japan-based-image-editing-service-leader-leveraging-millions-of-its-best-handcrafted-images-301471667.html

SOURCE Media Backoffice, Inc.

