PreciseDx to Collaborate with the Champalimaud Foundation to Enhance Current Approaches of Breast Cancer Risk Assessment

·4 min read

Sponsored clinical study to leverage the PreciseDx Breast Assay to facilitate a more informed, patient-centric treatment decision process

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseDx, a leading AI company leveraging the analysis of morphology features from histology slides to provide more precise patient-specific risk information, today announced a sponsored research collaboration with the Breast Unit of the Champalimaud Clinical Center (CCC)/Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon, Portugal.

https://precisedx.ai/ (PRNewsfoto/PreciseDx)

As part of the research collaboration, PreciseDx and the CCC will evaluate the performance of the PreciseDx Breast Assay in predicting breast cancer recurrence and treatment choice. The objective is to obtain clinical data and Hematoxylin and Eosin (H&E) images from a cohort of patients treated at the CCC's Breast Unit since its inception in 2011. Gaining access to these patient samples and outcomes data will allow for the development of models that are comparative to those previously produced by PreciseDx in the United States.

"The relationship with the Champalimaud Foundation Breast Unit under the leadership of Dr. Fatima Cardoso represents a unique opportunity for PreciseDx to introduce our AI breast cancer platform into the European oncology community," said Michael Donovan, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. "The ability to work alongside Champalimaud and Dr. Cardoso allows us to extend our understanding of recurrent and metastatic disease for breast cancer patients globally."

Breast cancer continues to remain the most lethal malignancy in women across the world. The European Cancer Information System (ECIS) estimated that there were more than 350,000 new breast cancer cases diagnosed in the European Union 27 countries (EU-27) in 2020 as well as over 90,000 deaths due to the disease. It was also reported that 1 in 7 women in the EU-27 have a lifetime risk of developing breast cancer. Consequently, breast cancer grading plays a critical role in patient management despite the considerable inter- and intra-observer variability, highlighting the vital need for decision support tools. These tools are key to improving reproducibility and prognostic accuracy in clinical practice.

"This research collaboration is exciting because it has the potential to advance our current practice of interrogating invasive breast cancer at the tissue level, providing insights into the underlying disease biology and hopefully improve our ability to determine accurate prognosis for the individual patient," said Dr. Fatima Cardoso, Director of the Breast Unit of the CCC.

PreciseDx and the CCC's Breast Unit aim to facilitate the continued research, development and advancement of models and phenotyping related to early-stage invasive breast cancer (IBC). The organizations seek to improve recurrence score risk prediction in breast cancer through the incorporation of AI grading.

The Champalimaud Foundation conducts research in cutting-edge areas and has a priority to stimulate discoveries that promote the health and well-being of humanity. It also continually develops new knowledge standards by adopting translational methodology, establishing a direct link and interdependence between research and clinical activity.

About PreciseDx
PreciseDx is a leading AI company leveraging the analysis of morphology features from histology slides to provide more precise patient-specific risk information. PreciseDx's Morphology Feature Array™ allows clinical teams to have access to unmatched insights and accurate, actionable intelligence for disease state characterization to determine the best treatment for each patient. Combining the power of artificial intelligence with its proprietary Morphology Feature Array™, PreciseDx creates disease-specific assays that deliver new levels of pathology information and insight on each patient's risk profile and likely outcomes to aid in treatment decision-making. To learn more about PreciseDx,visit https://precisedx.ai/

About the Champalimaud Foundation
The Champalimaud Foundation is a private, non-for-profit organisation dedicated to making advances in biomedical science. The Foundation supports research in neurosciences, cancer and vision. The mission of the Champalimaud Clinical Center (CCC) is to actively develop advanced research and technological innovation programs, alongside the interdisciplinary delivery of clinical care in the prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The clinical activity is patient-centered, through the personalization of care and promotion of quality of life, based on multidisciplinary teams, and providing patients with the opportunity to participate in innovative diagnostic and treatment programs.

Media Contact:
Maggie Markert
Zer0 to 5ive for PreciseDx
mmarkert@0to5.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precisedx-to-collaborate-with-the-champalimaud-foundation-to-enhance-current-approaches-of-breast-cancer-risk-assessment-301699672.html

SOURCE PreciseDx

