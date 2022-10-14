Precision Farming Market to grow by USD 3.52 Bn by 2026, Growing need for sustainable agriculture to boost market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled precision farming market by Technology (guidance technology, remote sensing technology, and variable-rate technology) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) from Technavio, the market size is expected to grow by USD 3.52 billion. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?
What are the major trends in the market?
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
Who are the top players in the market?
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
How big is the North American market?
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., Abaco Spa, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Deere and Co., Hexagon AB, Spraying Systems Co., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report. Request Free Sample Report.
The growing need for sustainable agriculture, declining availability of arable land, and growing adoption of guidance technology will offer immense growth opportunities. is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this precision farming market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into various company product offerings.
Precision Farming Market Segmentation
Technology
Geography
Download Now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of the Precision Farming Market: Buy a Sample Report Now.
Precision Farming Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The precision farming market report covers the following areas:
Precision Farming Market Size
Precision Farming Market Trends
Precision Farming Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing need for sustainable agriculture as one of the prime reasons driving the Precision Farming Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
Precision Farming Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist precision farming market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the precision farming market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the precision farming market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of precision farming market vendors
Related Reports:
Gas Powered Chainsaws Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe by Component and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Precision Farming Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%
Market growth 2022-2026
$3.52 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 29%
Key consumer countries
US, The Netherlands, China, Canada, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., Abaco Spa, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Deere and Co., Hexagon AB, Spraying Systems Co., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments
Comparison by Technology
Guidance technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Remote sensing technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Variable-rate technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AAA Taranis Visual Ltd.
Abaco Spa
Ag Leader Technology
AGCO Corp.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
Deere and Co.
Hexagon AB
Spraying Systems Co.
Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.
Trimble Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-farming-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-52-bn-by-2026--growing-need-for-sustainable-agriculture-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301649010.html
SOURCE Technavio