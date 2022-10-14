U.S. markets closed

Precision Farming Market to grow by USD 3.52 Bn by 2026, Growing need for sustainable agriculture to boost market growth - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled precision farming market by Technology (guidance technology, remote sensing technology, and variable-rate technology) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) from Technavio, the market size is expected to grow by USD 3.52 billion. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Precision Farming Market 2022-2026
Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

  • What are the major trends in the market? 

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?

  • Who are the top players in the market?

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?

  • How big is the North American market?

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., Abaco Spa, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Deere and Co., Hexagon AB, Spraying Systems Co., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report. Request Free Sample Report.

The growing need for sustainable agriculture, declining availability of arable land, and growing adoption of guidance technology will offer immense growth opportunities. is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this precision farming market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into various company product offerings.

Precision Farming Market Segmentation

  • Technology

  • Geography

Download Now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of the Precision Farming Market: Buy a Sample Report Now.

Precision Farming Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The precision farming market report covers the following areas:

  • Precision Farming Market Size

  • Precision Farming Market Trends

  • Precision Farming Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing need for sustainable agriculture as one of the prime reasons driving the Precision Farming Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Precision Farming Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist precision farming market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the precision farming market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the precision farming market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of precision farming market vendors

Precision Farming Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

$3.52 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 29%

Key consumer countries

US, The Netherlands, China, Canada, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., Abaco Spa, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Deere and Co., Hexagon AB, Spraying Systems Co., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • Guidance technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Remote sensing technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Variable-rate technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AAA Taranis Visual Ltd.

  • Abaco Spa

  • Ag Leader Technology

  • AGCO Corp.

  • AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

  • Deere and Co.

  • Hexagon AB

  • Spraying Systems Co.

  • Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

  • Trimble Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Precision Farming Market 2022-2026
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-farming-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-52-bn-by-2026--growing-need-for-sustainable-agriculture-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301649010.html

SOURCE Technavio

