Precision Fermentation Market worth $36.3 billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report “Precision Fermentation Market by Ingredient (Whey & Casein Protein, Egg White, Collagen Protein, Heme Protein), Microbe (Yeast, Algae, Fungi, Bacteria), Application (Meat & Seafood, Dairy Alternatives, Egg Alternatives), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Precision Fermentation Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 48.1% in terms of value. Production of precision-fermented ingredients with a less carbon footprint is expected to drive the precision fermentation market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=30824914

The meat & seafood segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the precision fermentation market

Plant-based meat products are meat alternatives derived from plant sources such as soy, wheat, and pea. They mimic the properties of animal meat in terms of taste and texture. To imitate the properties of animal meat, plant-based proteins and fats are made of mushrooms, fungi, algae, soy, wheat, and pea and are widely used in meat alternatives via precision fermentation technology. They provide the same tenderness and juiciness as meat, in addition to providing a better nutritional profile.

The heme protein segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the precision fermentation market

The heme protein segment will grow with the highest CAGR in the precision fermentation market based on ingredients. With the growing alternative protein sector, fermentation continues to witness a boost owing to strong technological advancements across all applications in the food industry. Fermentation is utilized to enhance the sensory and functional characteristics, accelerating the alternative protein space to attain the desired taste, identical to regular animal products.

Browse in-depth TOC onPrecision Fermentation Market
254 – Tables
41 – Figures
254 – Pages

The bacteria segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the precision fermentation market

By microbe, the precision fermentation market is segmented into yeast, fungi, bacteria, and algae. Bacteria are mostly utilized in anaerobic fermentation to make organic acids and alcohols, as well as aerobic fermentation to produce enzymes. Lactic acid bacteria (LAB) are well-known natural fermenters for producing lactic acid, as well as Bacillus species such as B. subtilis, B. amyloliquefaciens, B. licheniformis, and B. megaterium for producing antibiotics, enzymes, biopolymers, and surfactins.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=30824914

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the precision fermentation market during the forecast period

The key factors driving the Asia Pacific precision fermentation market are the changing lifestyles of consumers, the rapid growth of the middle-class population, and rising consumer awareness about health & fitness. Also, investments and expansions in the region drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Geltor (US), Perfect Day, Inc. (US), The Every Co. (US), Impossible Foods Inc. (US), and Motif FoodWorks, Inc. (US).

Related Reports:

Cultured Meat Market by Source (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, and Duck), End-Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hot Dogs), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2032
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cultured-meat-market-204524444.html

Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Oats, Rice, Hemp), Application (Milk, Yogurt, Ice creams, Cheese, Creamers), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health Food Stores, Pharmacies), Formulation and Region - Forecast to 2027
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dairy-alternative-plant-milk-beverages-market-677.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting


About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


