Precision LTC Pharmacy Acquires Prime Care Pharmacy Services, Inc.

·2 min read

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision LTC Pharmacy takes the next step toward expansion and acquires Prime Care Pharmacy Services located in Yonkers, New York. The merger was finalized during the last quarter of 2020. The commencing plan for this growth was initiated three years ago by moving into a brand-new expanded pharmacy facility headquartered in Farmingdale, New York. In addition, Precision LTC Pharmacy has since increased the company's client success department to enhance their services while integrating automation in the operations of dispensing prescriptions.

The executive team from Prime Care Pharmacy Services has united with Precision LTC Pharmacy. The joining forces have strengthened the management structure to create the ultimate experience for its clients and enhance clinical outcomes for the residents they are committed to servicing.

Precision LTC Pharmacy is a long-term care pharmacy providing pharmaceuticals in New York since 2000. Precision LTC Pharmacy dispenses prescriptions, over the counter medications, IV medications, durable medical equipment and surgical supplies to nursing homes, assisted living, residential living, adult care facilities, addiction treatment centers, correctional facilities and life care communities.

Commenting on the announcement John DiMartino, Chief Financial Officer of Precision LTC Pharmacy said, "This growth is a great opportunity to bring forth personalized service by our dedicated team of seasoned professionals in the LTC arena. Our pledge to our clients is to provide high standards along with cost containment strategies. Having ownership involved in the core business ensures community relationships which is vital to having consistent organic growth."

Also commenting on the merger is Irien Moawad RPh, EVP of Client Management & LTC Business Development was appointed in 2017 and has expanded our nursing home growth efforts. ''This transaction marks the start of another chapter for Precision LTC Pharmacy which confirms Precision's commitment, endurance in the LTC industry while providing Resident Centered Care. Delivering solutions and exceeding our client's expectations develops lasting partnerships which will set us apart from our competitors."

The visionary, optimistic Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Spaulding also states that "being confident and open to embracing change is a standard criterion across all industries. It's the only way to sustain an upward path for success."

For additional information, please contact Daniel Longo at DLongo@PrecisionLTC.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-ltc-pharmacy-acquires-prime-care-pharmacy-services-inc-301262434.html

SOURCE Precision LTC Pharmacy

