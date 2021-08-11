U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

Precision NanoSystems sets time and place to open new Genetic Medicine GMP Biomanufacturing Centre in Vancouver, BC

·3 min read

Precision NanoSystems, Inc.
50 – 655 West Kent Ave North
Vancouver, BC Canada V6P 6T7
1-888-618-0031

  • 75,000-square foot facility will be home to PNI's new global headquarters and will include multiple GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) suites for manufacturing RNA therapeutics and vaccines

  • PNI's Biomanufacturing Centre is led by clinical manufacturing leaders Elaine Copsey, VP of Biomanufacturing Operations, and Lloyd Jeffs, Senior Director of Pharmaceutical Development, with PNI rapidly expanding its clinical manufacturing organization

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Precision NanoSystems (PNI), a global leader in innovative solutions for genetic medicine development, will expand its global headquarters with a 75,000-square-foot facility currently under construction. Slated for completion in Q4 2022, the new site will be located at 1055 Vernon Drive, in the Evolution Block building, in the False Creek Flats area of Vancouver. PNI's new genetic medicine GMP Biomanufacturing Centre will also be housed at the site.

PNI intends to expand capabilities to include the clinical manufacturing of RNA vaccines and therapeutics.

PNI's rapidly expanding team of more than 180 life science professionals will work from the site. James Taylor, General Manager, Precision NanoSystems, says: "This is a huge leap forward in our mission to accelerate the creation of transformative medicines that significantly impact human well-being. We are proud to contribute to the Canadian biotechnology industry by enabling them to develop and manufacture the next generation of medicines."

The Biomanufacturing Centre will support PNI's client base of leading drug developers through clinical development, as well as Canada's efforts for future pandemic preparedness through the manufacture of RNA vaccines.

PNI continues to rapidly expand its clinical manufacturing organization. The Biomanufacturing Centre is led by Elaine Copsey, VP of Biomanufacturing Operations, and Lloyd Jeffs, Senior Director of Biomanufacturing Services. Hiring is ongoing to find scientists, engineers, and other skilled professionals.

Elaine Copsey says: "PNI is excited to build on our successful preclinical services to include clinical and GMP production. We are growing our expertise as one of the industry leaders and will be hiring professionals with expertise in GMP operations including RNA and lipid nanoparticles manufacturing, process development, analytical testing, quality control, sterility, and quality assurance. PNI is looking forward to working with our clients to support all stages of their drug development process resulting in expedited therapeutic batches for clinical trials and routine production."

The Biomanufacturing Centre has been partially funded with CAD 25.1 million dollars from Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF).

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, says: "We are continuing to safely restart our economy by investing in companies like PNI that will help create well-paying jobs and ensure Canada is more prepared for future pandemics. By accelerating the creation of drugs and therapeutics, PNI will contribute to the strengthening of Canada's biomanufacturing sector and to building a stronger and healthier country for all of us."

PC Urban Properties is overseeing the construction of the new site. Brent Sawchyn, CEO, PC Urban Properties, says: "PNI's new lease solidifies the False Creek Flats area of Vancouver as a growing biotech and health science hub. We're excited to welcome PNI to Evolution Block, a pioneering stacked industrial development that will help transform one of the city's oldest industrial neighborhoods into its reimagined future."

About PNI
PNI is a global leader in ushering in the next wave of genetic medicines in infectious diseases, cancer and rare diseases. We work with the world's leading drug developers to understand disease and create the therapeutics and vaccines that will define the future of medicine. PNI offers proprietary technology platforms and comprehensive expertise to enable researchers to translate disease biology insights into non-viral genetic medicines.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-nanosystems-sets-time-and-place-to-open-new-genetic-medicine-gmp-biomanufacturing-centre-in-vancouver-bc-301353401.html

SOURCE Precision Nanosystems

