Precision Optics Corporation Schedules Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call for Monday, February 14, 2022

GARDNER, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE) (the "Company") today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss second quarter of fiscal year 2022 financial results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 5:00pm ET.

Precision Optics Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precision Optics Corporation)
Precision Optics Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precision Optics Corporation)

The Company intends to release its financial results and to file its 10-Q after the close of the market on February 14, 2022 followed by the conference call.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Monday, February 14, 2022, at 5:00pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or
(412) 317-5705.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/44590.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until February 21, 2022 at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 1851668. A webcast replay will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/44590.

About Precision Optics Corporation
Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Lighthouse Imaging division's electronic imaging expertise and its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit www.poci.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-optics-corporation-schedules-second-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2022-conference-call-for-monday-february-14-2022-301478105.html

SOURCE Precision Optics Corporation

