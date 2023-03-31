U.S. markets open in 9 hours 27 minutes

Precision Optics Market Size to Expand Lucratively and Reach USD 59.74 Billion to 2031 - Explained Details | Updated InsightAce Study

PR Newswire
·7 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. has announced the publication of a market research report titled "Global Precision Optics Market By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Semiconductor, Automotive, Biomedical, Manufacturing) And By Component (Transmissive And Reflective)- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030" According to company's newest research, the global precision optics market is estimated to reach over USD 59.74 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period.

InsightAce Analytic Logo
InsightAce Analytic Logo

The prominent market players in industry includes:

  • Materion Corporation

  • ZEISS International

  • Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

  • Edmund Optics Inc.

  • Corning Incorporated

  • Newport Corporation

  • Rochester Precision Optics, LLC

  • PFG Optics

  • Shanghai Optics

  • Precision Optics Corporation, Inc.

  • Sierra Precision Optics

  • Precision Optical

  • Panasonic Holdings Corporation

  • Nikon Corporation

  • Solaris Optics

  • Syntec Optics

  • WayRay AG

  • Momentum Optics

  • Astro Optics Pvt. Ltd.

  • Opto Precision Pte. Ltd.

  • CLZ Precision Optics

  • Zuend Group

Get a Demo Sample copy of the Global Precision Optics Market Report at  https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1671

Precision Optics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute

Specifications

Market size value in 2022

USD 24.30 Bn

Revenue forecast in 2031

USD 59.74 Bn

Growth rate CAGR

CAGR of 10.73 % from 2023 to 2031

Quantitative units

Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, Volume (Units), and CAGR from 2023 to 2031

Historic Year

2019 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023-2031

Report coverage

The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends

Segments covered

End-User And Component

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Country scope

U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Adaptive optics were first created for the defense industry and are now widely used in a variety of defense applications around the world, including wall imaging systems, missile protection systems, and others. The United States, with its substantial defense budgets and well-developed industrial defense complex, continues to use adaptive optics to develop high-energy laser systems and other applications.

Globally, universities and research institutions are conducting ongoing research on the applications of optical systems in healthcare. In the medical industry, fiber optic sensors monitor pressure, temperature, and oxygen content. Fibre optic cables in medical equipment can be employed in various applications, such as remote spectrophotometry, endoscopic imaging, and pressure and position sensors.  Furthermore, the medical sector has recently focused on creating smart disease-detection equipment and smart medical wearables using precision optical components such as lenses, windows, and filters.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Photonics devices are primarily used in fiber optic transmission, optical data storage, displays, and laser printing. Photonics-enabled products are more energy efficient, have a longer product lifecycle, are more precise, and operate faster. As a result, photonics-enabled devices are becoming more popular among customers. Photonics advancements such as LiDAR and additive manufacturing are gaining traction. Photonics devices are used for high bandwidth, multi-channel wavelength transmission and optical communication.

Challenges:

Due to the complexity of building and optimizing resilient optics systems, space optics are difficult to implement. For material optimization, several elements must be considered, such as the space environment that imposes thermal conditions, cold background, operating variances, and varying temperature gradients.

Additionally, the market for adaptive optics is hampered by the intensive computations required for current optical system models and the difficulty in detecting non-common path aberrations (NCPA).

Non-common path aberrations (NCPA) are typical when utilizing an adaptive optics system to generate modified pictures in a cosmic instrument. The most frequent way to correct NCPA is to introduce an offset in the Wavefront Sensor (WFS) signals corresponding to the corrected aberration.

Regional Trends:

The North America Precision Optics Market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to the continued expansion in consumer electronics and biomedical equipment and the presence of manufacturers in China and Japan.

Furthermore, expanding smart city projects and developing telecommunications will promote market growth during the projection period. Moreover, the European market is expected to rise rapidly throughout the projection period. The semiconductor, healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France will likely boost European market growth.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1671

The Key developments

  • In Feb 2023, Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. stated that it had signed a manufacturing and technology licence deal with a medical device manufacturer. The agreement specifies the terms under which POC will produce the product or receive royalties if the client or a third party manufactures the product. Under the terms of the agreement, POC has received a one-time payment of $600,000 in advance for these technological rights.

  • In Dec 2022,3M stated that its acquisition of Corning Precision Lens Inc., a manufacturer of lens systems for rear-projection TVs, had been completed. The Cincinnati-based firm will operate under the name 3M Precision Optics Inc. as a subsidiary of the 3M Optical Systems Division.

  • In December 2022, Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. announced the acquisition of a follow-on production order for optical assembly totalling approximately $2.6 million from one of the major US defense contractors. Furthermore, the order is expected to be fulfilled within 12 to 18 months.

  • In Dec 2022, Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. revealed the receipt of an initial product development order for a next-generation single-use urology programme totalling approximately $750,000 from an established medical device company utilising the Company's specialisation in micro-optics, medical systems, and digital imaging. This launch signifies that the Company's development pipeline has moved past the proof-of-concept phase as Precision Optics increases its focus on this fast-expanding section of the medical device industry.

  • In June 2021, with its new state-of-the-art lens-centring equipment, PFG Precision Optics will build on its well-established market reputation. While fewer than 30 arc-second variations are often regarded as "high precision" in the industry, PFG's new capabilities will reach extreme centring precision of fewer than ten arc-second deviations for a variety of lens geometries. These capabilities expand a well-known advantage in the lens-making industry, which has been developed over many years of refining the craft.

Market Segments

Global Precision Optics Market, by End-user, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Semiconductor

  • Automotive

  • Biomedical

  • Manufacturing

  • Others

Global Precision Optics Market, by Component, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

  • Transmissive

  • Reflective

Global Precision Optics Market, by Region, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

North America Precision Optics Market, by Country, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe Precision Optics Market, by Country, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Precision Optics Market, by Country, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Precision Optics Market, by Country, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Precision Optics Market, by Country, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

  • To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the Precision Optics Market

  • To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Precision Optics Market

  • To analyze the Global Precision Optics Market drivers and challenges

  • To get information on the Global Precision Optics Market size ((Value US$ Mn) & Volume (Units)) forecast to 2031

  • Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Global Precision Optics Market industry

Get Customized Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1671

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market

Digital Pathology Market

Global Corneal Topographers Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us: 
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Tel.: +1 551 226 6109
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-optics-market-size-to-expand-lucratively-and-reach-usd-59-74-billion-to-2031---explained-details--updated-insightace-study-301786625.html

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd

