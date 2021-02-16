U.S. markets closed

Precision Optics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

·8 min read
Conference Call Scheduled for today, February 16, 2021 at 5:00pm ET

GARDNER, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its second quarter fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Precision Optics Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precision Optics Corporation)
Precision Optics Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precision Optics Corporation)

Second quarter fiscal 2021 highlights:

  • Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $2.79 million compared to $2.80 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, essentially flat year over year; and up slightly sequentially compared to $2.76 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

  • Gross margins for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were 31% compared to 33% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year; and compared to 35% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

  • Net loss of $213,000 during the quarter included $157,000 of stock-based compensation. This compared to a loss of $551,000, including $275,000 of stock-based compensation in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

  • The Company's cash position remains strong with an ending balance for the second quarter of $816,000.

Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey, commented, "The positive operating trends we saw in the first quarter continued as we reported another quarter of sequential revenue growth and significant year-over-year improvements in our adjusted EBITDA, all while still working through the ongoing impacts to certain commercial projects from COVID-19 discussed in recent quarters. While our two largest customers continue to adjust the timing of ongoing production due to COVID-19 disruptions, both are optimistic about the long-term prospects for their products and anticipate an uptick in demand as pandemic restrictions start to subside. Much of the reduction in revenue due to these delays has been filled by a significant increase in our Engineering product pipeline activity which has rebounded strongly after a lull at the beginning of the pandemic almost a year ago."

Dr. Forkey continued, "Capitalizing on these opportunities, our team has done a great job of expanding our pipeline and advancing key projects to pre-commercialization stage. A strong indicator of this progress is that engineering revenue through the first six months of fiscal 2021 has surpassed that from all of fiscal 2020. This engineering revenue, which is derived from work performed on pipeline projects for our customers, has the potential to be a leading indicator of our future long-term production revenue. I believe the strategy we laid out to make investments in Sales & Marketing, Engineering and overall corporate operational infrastructure in order to identify, capture, and execute on additional pipeline opportunities, is progressing nicely. We have a number of projects in what we believe are the final stage of pre-commercialization, and a pipeline that is larger than at any point in our company's recent history. All told, while there are still challenges to be overcome relating to the impacts from COVID-19, I am pleased with the progress being made in the business to position us well for both the near- and long-term."

The following table summarizes the second quarter (unaudited) results for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:


Three Months
Ended Dec 31,


2020

2019

Revenues

$ 2,785,450

$ 2,796,762





Gross Profit

854,440

917,939





Stock Compensation Expenses

145,846

263,473

Other

921,319

1,206,064

Total Operating Expenses

1,067,165

1,469,537





Operating Income (Loss)

(212,725)

(551,598)





Net Income (Loss)

(213,454)

(550,825)





Income (Loss) per Share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.04)


Basic and Diluted







Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding




Basic and Diluted

13,191,789

12,873,971

Conference Call Details
The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results for Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or (412) 317-5705.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/39473.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until February 23, 2021 at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 10151225. A webcast replay will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/39473.

About Precision Optics Corporation
Precision Optics Corporation has been a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments since 1982. Using proprietary optical technologies, the Company designs and produces next generation medical instruments, Microprecision™ micro-optics with characteristic dimensions less than 1 millimeter, and other advanced optical systems for a broad range of customers including some of the largest global medical device companies. The Company's innovative medical instrumentation line includes state-of-the-art endoscopes and endocouplers as well as custom illumination and imaging products for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company believes that current advances in its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies present significant opportunities for expanding applications to numerous potential medical products and procedures. The Company's website is www.poci.com. Investors can find Real-Time Quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PEYE/quote.

About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION
22 East Broadway
Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338
Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:
LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC
Robert Blum
Phoenix | New York
Telephone: 602-889-9700
peye@lythampartners.com

Following are the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and Statements of Operations, for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)




December 31,

2020



June 30,

2020


ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

816,263



$

1,134,697


Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $249,883 at December 31, 2020 and $248,450 at June 30, 2020)



1,590,867




1,481,437


Inventories



1,945,066




2,197,244


Prepaid expenses



146,619




133,707


Total current assets



4,498,815




4,947,085











Fixed Assets:









Machinery and equipment



2,915,847




2,907,533


Leasehold improvements



759,281




731,801


Furniture and fixtures



178,640




178,640





3,853,768




3,817,974


Less—Accumulated depreciation and amortization



3,385,552




3,314,824


Net fixed assets



468,216




503,150











Operating lease right-to-use asset



90,181




118,403


Patents, net



118,468




95,229


Goodwill



687,664




687,664











TOTAL ASSETS


$

5,863,344



$

6,351,531











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Current portion of capital lease obligation


$

14,293



$

51,761


Current portion of acquisition earn out liability



166,667




166,667


Note payable to bank



808,962




808,962


Accounts payable



997,125




1,066,005


Customer advances



151,877




417,059


Accrued compensation and other



482,264




581,770


Current portion of operating lease liability



59,127




57,156


Total current liabilities



2,680,315




3,149,380











Capital lease obligation, net of current portion



31,317




35,810


Acquisition earn out liability



333,333




333,333


Operating lease liability, net of current portion



31,054




61,247











Stockholders' Equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 13,191,789 shares at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020



131,918




131,918


Additional paid-in capital



49,931,211




49,702,986


Accumulated deficit



(47,275,804)




(47,063,143)


Total stockholders' equity



2,787,325




2,771,761











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

5,863,344



$

6,351,531


PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED)




Three Months

Ended December 31,



Six Months

Ended December 31,




2020



2019



2020



2019


Revenues


$

2,785,450



$

2,796,762



$

5,543,351



$

5,311,746



















Cost of Goods Sold



1,931,010




1,878,823




3,713,733




3,419,690


Gross Profit



854,440




917,939




1,829,618




1,892,056



















Research and Development Expenses, net



145,970




228,576




297,546




380,730


Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



921,195




1,240,961




1,743,197




2,148,806


Total Operating Expenses



1,067,165




1,469,537




2,040,743




2,529,536



















Operating Loss



(212,725)




(551,598)




(211,125)




(637,480)



















Interest (Expense) Income



(729)




773




(1,536)




545



















Net Loss


$

(213,454)



$

(550,825)



$

(212,661)



$

(636,935)



















Loss Per Share:

















Basic and Fully Diluted


$

(0.02)



$

(0.04)



$

(0.02)



$

(0.05)



















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

















Basic and Fully Diluted



13,191,789




12,873,971




13,191,789




12,856,218


View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-optics-reports-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301229293.html

SOURCE Precision Optics Corporation

