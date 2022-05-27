U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

Preclinical Imaging Global Market Growth Forecasts to 2030: A $5.4 Billion Market Opportunity by 2030

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Preclinical Imaging Market

Global Preclinical Imaging Market
Global Preclinical Imaging Market

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preclinical Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (CT, MRI, PET/SPECT, Multi-modal, Optical, Ultrasound, Photoacoustic (PAT), Reagents, Services), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global preclinical imaging market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Heavy investments in research and development are encouraging research projects worldwide. As a result, the demand for preclinical imaging is steadily increasing. Pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences, medical devices, and cosmetics are wide application areas, where imaging modalities are widely used in research and development. Furthermore, veterinary hospitals and educational institutions also create additional demand for this market.

Nuclear medicine techniques (primarily, positron emission tomography [PET] and single-photon emission computed tomography [SPECT]), optical imaging, micro computed tomography (CT), micro magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Photoacoustic tomography (PAT) and ultrasound are the most suitable modalities for small-animal in vivo imaging applications. Each modality has its own set of benefits and drawbacks. The multimodality devices designed to give complementary information on the pathophysiological process under research have rapidly gained popularity, seeking to overcome the inherent limits of each imaging modality.

The combination of high-resolution modalities such as micro-CT and micro-MRI with highly sensitive techniques that provide functional information like micro-PET or micro-SPECT is expected to broaden the horizons of research in key areas like infection, oncology, cardiology, and neurology, contributing not only to the understanding of disease underlying mechanisms but also providing efficient and unique tools for evaluating new chemical entities and candidate drugs, thus boosting the market growth.

The market's prominent competitors are taking different initiatives such as funding's and acquisitions of medium and small-sized businesses in order to expand their product portfolio and enhance their manufacturing capacity.

Preclinical Imaging Market Report Highlights

  • By product, the optical segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to its wide usage in small animal imaging and new drug discovery projects.

  • The multimodal imaging segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the technological advancements.

  • North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, well-developed research infrastructure, a large number of Preclinical projects, and higher adoption rates of technically advanced devices in the region are some of the factors that can be attributed to this share.

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period owing to the increased government funding for the development of the research and development sector.

  • Major players in the industry are focusing on launch of advanced technology and features such as artificial intelligence enabled systems.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Preclinical Imaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Technological Advancements
3.4.1.2. Growing Number of Investments and Funding in Research and Development
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. Strict regulatory framework
3.5. Preclinical Imaging Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Preclinical Imaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.1.1. CT Imaging
4.1.2. MRI Imaging
4.1.3. PET/SPECT Imaging
4.1.4. Multi-modal Imaging
4.1.5. Optical Imaging
4.1.6. Ultrasound Imaging
4.1.7. Photoacoustic Imaging
4.1.8. Reagents
4.1.9. Services
4.2. Product Market Share, 2017 & 2030
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Preclinical Imaging Market by Product Outlook
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following
4.5.1. CT imaging
4.5.2. MRI imaging
4.5.3. PET/SPECT imaging
4.5.4. Multi-modal imaging
4.5.5. Optical imaging
4.5.6. Ultrasound imaging
4.5.7. Photoacoustic imaging
4.5.8. Reagents
4.5.9. Services

Chapter 5. Preclinical Imaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Regional market share analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Regional Market Dashboard
5.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot
5.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2020
5.5. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)
5.6. Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

  • Bruker Corporation

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • GE Healthcare

  • Trifoil Imaging

  • Perkinelmer, Inc.

  • Visualsonic Inc. (Fujifilm)

  • Mediso Ltd.

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Mr Solutions

  • Milabs B.V.

  • Molecubes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iobcwk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


