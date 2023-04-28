Predicine to Introduce PredicineALERT™ MRD Assay and Present Two ctDNA Studies in Genitourinary Cancers at AUA 2023 Annual Meeting

Predicine

HAYWARD, Calif., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predicine, a global molecular insights company, announced today that it will present two studies and introduce PredicineALERT™ Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) liquid biopsy assay to genitourinary (GU) cancers at the 2023 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting held in Chicago between April 28 to May 1, 2023.



In collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, Predicine will present a podium presentation and two posters demonstrating the clinical utility and potential of Predicine’s liquid biopsy platform in bladder cancer and other solid tumors. Highlights from the studies include PredicineCARE™, urinary tumor DNA detection in treatment-naïve upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC). A second study demonstrates the high concordance of genomic alterations between index and repeat transurethral resection lesions in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) even when pathologic upstaging occurs.

A complete list of posters at AUA 2023:

Characterizing variability in genomic alterations between index and repeat transurethral resection lesions in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer – Friday April 28,2023, 1:00pm – 3:00pm CST (a collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida)

Utility of urinary tumor DNA detection in treatment-naïve UTUC – Monday, May 1,2023, 1:20pm – 1:30pm CST (a collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida)

PredicineALERT™ provides a tumor-naive approach to MRD testing for GU cancers. Key highlights include methylation-based MRD detection without the need of personalization, fast turn-around-time (TAT) down to 6 days, and low sample input using 2.5ng of cfDNA.

“Predicine is excited to bring the tumor-naïve MRD assay to the GU space and provide new solution to enable organ preservation for patients with bladder cancer,” said Shidong Jia, Founder and global CEO of Predicine. “Currently, we are working closely with leading biopharma partners and KOLs on liquid biopsy studies in support of clinical trials, CDx development and commercialization.”

About Predicine

Predicine is a global molecular insights company committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology and infectious disease diagnostics. Predicine is developing proprietary technologies for cell-free DNA and cell-free RNA liquid biopsy to enable minimally invasive molecular diagnoses for early cancer detection, treatment selection, therapy response, minimal residual disease monitoring, and disease progression. The Predicine portfolio includes blood, urine, and tissue based NGS assays designed for globally harmonized use in research, clinical investigation, and companion diagnostic (CDx) development. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Houston, Chicago, Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, and Harbin, Predicine is partnering and collaborating with leading biopharma companies, institutions, and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale. Further information is available on the company websites, http://www.predicine.com . Stay in touch on LinkedIn or @Predicine on Twitter .

Contact Information:

Predicine, Inc.

media@predicine.com



