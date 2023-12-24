Prediction: Bitcoin Will Reach $100,000 in 2024

dice showing 2024

After tumbling 65% in 2022, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been a monumental winner this year. The world's leading digital asset has skyrocketed about 160% in 2023, a gain that beats the stock market's gains by a huge margin.

As of this writing, this top cryptocurrency's price sits at about $43,700. However, I believe there's a very real possibility that it reaches the coveted $100,000 mark by the end of 2024.

Continue reading to see why Bitcoin could hit a new all-time high.

Ready for take-off

As if Bitcoin's returns in 2023 weren't enough, there are multiple catalysts on the horizon that could propel it even higher.

For starters, there has been a lot of chatter about a potential spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). Major asset managers, including BlackRock and Fidelity, have filed applications with the Securities and Exchange Commission to bring these products to market. Many industry observers think these will be approved as early as January.

Bitcoin is set to benefit. Not only would spot ETFs provide a stamp of approval for this digital asset, essentially legitimizing it in the financial services industry, but also, lots of fresh capital could be directed toward Bitcoin. Higher demand could lift the price.

Macro factors could also become more accommodative. With inflation continuing to show signs of cooling, Federal Reserve officials might be ready to cut rates several times in 2024. And this looser monetary policy is generally favorable for riskier assets.

Of course, it's hard to know how much of this optimism is already factored into the price of Bitcoin. But these still are potentially positive developments to pay attention to.

Perhaps the most potent catalyst is next year's halving. Happening approximately every four years, this event cuts in half the new supply of Bitcoin that enters the market. This situation of reduced supply paired with rising demand has usually been extremely bullish for Bitcoin. The next halving is expected in late April.

Maintain the right mindset

Before going out and loading up on Bitcoin in your portfolio, it's a good idea not to forget that this is still a very volatile asset. For some investors, its up-and-down nature might be too hard to stomach. And for those in or near retirement, owning Bitcoin might be out of the question.

Even for those who are ready to invest, buying only an amount that you are willing to lose is a smart strategy. That's particularly true for people who might not be familiar with Bitcoin. Obviously, as you learn more and gain greater conviction, boosting that allocation can be the right move.

As with all things investing, don't forget to maintain a long-term time horizon. With Bitcoin, this is doubly important. You should intend to hold for the next decade to watch how things develop. In other words, don't expect to get rich quick.

And while I do believe $100,000 is a totally realistic outcome for Bitcoin in 2024, it's not a sure thing. The necessary elements are in place for a monster return, but it's impossible to know what will happen in the next 12 months.

Investors should definitely still be optimistic about Bitcoin. But the best investors also know that everything doesn't always go according to plan.

