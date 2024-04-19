Prediction: Meta's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Mean Trouble for ChatGPT

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) introduced Meta AI on Thursday, and it's another easy-to-use artificial intelligence chatbot to compete with ChatGPT. But it's far easier to use, and every point of friction that's eliminated is a threat to OpenAI's once-dominant position.

Travis Hoium covers the new product in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 18, 2024. The video was published on April 18, 2024.

