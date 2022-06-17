U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,700.50
    +32.25 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,115.00
    +187.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,258.50
    +133.75 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,669.50
    +17.60 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.14
    -0.45 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.90
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    -0.0040 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.05
    +2.43 (+8.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2295
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6430
    +2.4030 (+1.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,106.99
    +8.84 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.01
    -29.00 (-6.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.98
    +60.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Predictive Analytics in Banking Market : Segmented By Application Type ; by Deployment Mode and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Product Overview Modern tech for customer insights is predictive analytics in the banking sector. Banks use instruments to anticipate analytical results to achieve a better and personalized customer experience through data-driven rational conclusions.

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Predictive Analytics in Banking Market : Segmented By Application Type ; by Deployment Mode and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191886/?utm_source=GNW
It contributes to risk assessment, regulatory management and customer relations management of financial organisations (CRM). Credit card companies could use predictive analyses to establish credit lines for customers. In order to set premium amounts insurance companies can use predictive analytics. The system can be used by government agencies to stop illicit practices.

Market Highlights
Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 19.42% in 2030.
Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market to surpass USD 10.07 billion by 2030 from USD 1.71 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 19.42% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. In the last few years, the internet of things (IoT) has been one of the most valuable innovations for predictive analytics in banking industry trends, contributing to the launch of trillions of IoT-based operating systems across the world, which drives market growth. Moreover, the major drivers of global predictive analytics in the banking market growth were a substantial increase in illicit practices such as accounting fraud, money laundering, and payment card fraud. Moreover, the prediction of the incoming and outgoing property payments and client flow that is driving market growth has been helped by predictive analysis by banking and financial institutions.

Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market: Segments
Customer Management segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market is segmented by application Type into Fraud Detection and Prevention, Customer Management, Sales and Marketing, Workforce Management and Others. Based on the application, customer management accounts for more than 30% of the 2020 share and is expected to continue with its maximum share in global predictive analytical technology in the banking market by 2030. This is due to increasing needs in the banking sector for customer management. However, due to an increasing number of banking and financial institutions’ money transfers, the fraud detection & prevention sector is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

On premises segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market is divided by deployment model into On-Premise and Cloud. On the basis of the deployment model, this on-premises sector accounted for almost 60% of the worldwide predictive analysis on the banking market, contributing to the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the projected timeframe. The quick delivery of predictive insights is attributed to the reduction of errors by automated technologies and measurement of quality. However, it is estimated that, due to the less dependence of organizations on IT resources, organizations are adopting cloud use, and its CAGR is the highest for the 2020-2030 period.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Penetration of IoT
Millions of IoT devices worldwide are available and fraudulent activity, which includes money laundering, financial fraud, and card fraud, is on the increase, and property payments are forecast in and out of business and customers are boosting the growth of global banking predictive analytics. On the other side, increased demand for developed economies and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in mobile banking applications are propelling the growth in future years.

Upsurge in illicit practices
The major drivers of global predictive analytics in the banking market growth were a substantial increase in illicit practices such as accounting fraud, money laundering, and payment card fraud. Moreover, the prediction of the incoming and outgoing property payments and client flow that is driving market growth has been helped by predictive analysis by banking and financial institutions.

Restraint
Implementation issues
Implementation and integration issues between banks and financial institutions hinder the market growth.

Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market: Key Players
Alteryx Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Tableau Software Inc.
KXEN
SAS Institute Inc.
TIBCO Software Inc
Microsoft corporation
SAP SE
Salford Systems
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
FICO
Teradata Corporation
Other Prominent Players

Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market: Regions
Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. On the basis of the region, North America had the highest growth market share of nearly 65% of global banking predictive analytics in 2020, and its leadership is anticipated to be retained during the projected timeframe. This is due to the government’s strict regulations measures in North America to ensure data security and security. However, the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2030 is forecasted at Asia-Pacific. This is because of deployments aimed at raising the company’s revenue and strengthening the organization’s decision-makers.

Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market report also contains analysis on:

Predictive Analytics in Banking Segments:
By Application Type:
Fraud Detection and Prevention
Customer Management
Sales and Marketing
Workforce Management
Others
By Deployment Mode:
On-Premise
Cloud
Predictive Analytics in Banking Dynamics
Predictive Analytics in Banking Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Frequently Asked Questions
How big is the Predictive Analytics in Banking market?
What is the Predictive Analytics in Banking market growth?
Which segment accounted for the largest Predictive Analytics in Banking market share?
Who are the key players in the Predictive Analytics in Banking market?
What are the factors driving the Predictive Analytics in Banking market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191886/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • Elon Musk Is Furious

    Elon Musk is angry. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers. Musk and Tesla had, however, found an ear at the White House in the person of Barack Obama, newly elected in 2008.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Do Costco's $4.99 Chickens Come With Too Heavy a Price?

    One of Costco Wholesale's most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. Costco willingly loses money on the chickens to maintain customer loyalty and draw visits that result in sales of other profitable products. Concerned with the animal welfare costs of producing such cheap poultry, two shareholders in Washington state recently filed a lawsuit accusing Costco of "illegal neglect and abandonment" when it comes to how it raises poultry at its new Nebraska facility.

  • Dow Jones Plunges As Bears Attack; Tesla Stock Dives Amid This Elon Musk Move; Apple Crumbles

    The Dow Jones plunged as stocks suffered a Fed hangover. Tesla stock dived after Elon Musk made a move. Apple stock crumbled.

  • Boeing hires 'hundreds' of engineers in push to certify 777X, 737 Maxes

    Being wouldn't say when it expects to certify the 737 Max 10, the largest variant of its bestselling 737 Max jet. The company could face costly delays without help from Congress.

  • Walmart partners with Roku in exclusive e-commerce deal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks out retailer Walmart's exclusive partnership with Roku.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Two Tesla Rivals Setting Up

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in June. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June. Reports indicate that short-sellers are increasing their bets on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the quickest […]

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management’s performance and Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher’s expertise in the investment field and his […]

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Paypal, and StoneCo Are Falling Today

    Shares of several large payments stocks took a hit Thursday as the broader stock market sold off following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and as investors grew more concerned about the macroeconomic outlook. Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded almost 5% lower as of 1:10 p.m. ET, shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) had fallen by around 5.5%, and shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down more than 8%. On Wednesday, the Fed hiked its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by 75 basis points -- the largest such move the agency has made at a single meeting since 1994.

  • Why beaten-down tech stocks could lead the next rally

    High-flying tech stocks have been some of the biggest losers amid this bear market slide, but these names might be leaders in the next rally.