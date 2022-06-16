U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,696.50
    -92.75 (-2.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,062.00
    -599.00 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,246.75
    -347.00 (-2.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,689.30
    -43.10 (-2.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.80
    -0.51 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.70
    +15.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    +0.15 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0413
    -0.0034 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.09
    -0.60 (-1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2104
    -0.0067 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8050
    -1.0140 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,477.78
    +1,238.82 (+6.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.65
    +7.41 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.47
    -140.94 (-1.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Predictive Analytics Market: By Component ; By Organization Size ; By Deployment Model ; By Vertical ; and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·9 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Product Overview Predictive analytics is a methodology that analyses both historical and predicted activity as well as patterns. This research is carried out by applying various approaches, such as automatic algorithms for machine learning and statistical analysis.

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Predictive Analytics Market: By Component ; By Organization Size ; By Deployment Model ; By Vertical ; and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228276/?utm_source=GNW
In order to be able to construct predictive models, these activities are carried out. In order to assess (quantitatively) the probability or likelihood of an occurrence happening, these models can then be used. Predictive analytics software uses available variables in order to analyze and calculate the probability of customer activity, equipment, etc. Prediction would allow companies to be prepared in advance with the customers’ necessary requirements. Predicting consumer requirements and designing products accordingly brings a competitive advantage to every organization.

Market Highlights
Predictive Analytics Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 24.9% in 2030.
Predictive Analytics Market to surpass USD 23.4 billion by 2030 from USD 6.9 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 24.9% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. The increase in performance, the reduced risks expected to be taken due to the ability to make more well-informed decisions with the aid of predictive analytics, and the improvement in customer enhancement are factors that have a positive effect on the market. The rapid developments in technology, the boom in artificial intelligence, and the high level of competition have led to this market’s growth. The other drivers for the rapid growth of markets for predictive analysis include increased organizational use of Big Data and cloud and an increasing need for product differentiation that drives the launch and adoption of new technologies.

Predictive Analytics Market: Segments
Large enterprises segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Predictive Analytics Market is segmented by organization size as SMEs and large enterprises. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for by the Large enterprises’ segment since predictive analytics tools are increasingly being implemented to forecast future patterns by using available historical data. Based on predictive performance, major companies are now planning their potential market plans. Besides, predictive analysis of large historical data gives companies a strategic advantage and allows them to improve their overall performance accordingly. Due to the higher adoption of cloud technologies and predictive analytics by small and medium-sized companies, the small and medium-sized business segment is expected to register the highest CAGR, contributing significantly to the growth of the segment. Such businesses need predictive analytics tools to boost their organizational efficiency by reducing total operating costs.

The Retail and eCommerce to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Predictive Analytics Market is segmented by vertical into BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, Telecommunications and IT, Energy, and Utilities, healthcare, Government and defense, Manufacturing and others. During the projected period the BFSI segment is projected to hold the largest market share. This can be attributed to the rising adoption by leading organizations operating in the BFSI vertical of advanced financial analytics solutions due to improved regulatory enforcement processes. The regulatory environment has become increasingly complex across the globe, which is why the market for vertical BFSI predictive analytics solutions is expected to rise over the forecast period. Besides, the implementation of technologies for predictive analytics enables BFSI businesses to experience digital transformation. It is expected that the retail and e-commerce segment will record the highest growth in the global market. Customer propensity towards a customized and personalized shopping experience plays a major role in driving demand in the retail and e-commerce market for predictive analytics solutions.

Predictive Analytics Market: Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Adoption of Business Analytics and Business Intelligence
In order to create smarter, real-time, and fact-based decisions, businesses are interested in deriving insights from collected data. The introduction of big data and related technology has accelerated this need for in-depth expertise. The rapid growth in data volume is due to the worldwide expansion of corporations, driving the increase in data volumes and sources. Instead of blended solutions, businesses tend to have standalone solutions. This inevitably raises the number of start-ups in big data analytics, driving notable developments. Predictive analytics helps companies, by turning information into intelligence, to meet stakeholder expectations, manage data volumes, manage risks, enhance process controls, and boost administrative efficiency. In order to allow an efficient Intelligent Enterprise (IE) approach, advanced predictive analytics technologies play a critical role, helping to establish a single view across the entire company through the combination of traditional reporting.

Rise in adoption of Big Data technologies
Owing to the increase in the trend of the Internet of Things (IoT), social networking, and multimedia, which has generated a prodigious flow of data, the amount of data collected by the company is constantly growing. Both machine-based and human-generated data have a growth rate that is 10 times higher than traditional business data. Increasing the need for large volumes of structured and unstructured datasets to be collected, processed, and analyzed has led many companies and individuals to implement advanced & big data analytics, which is expected to drive market development. Besides, investment in big data will increase due to the vast amount of data generated in different verticals of the industry, which will in turn boost the growth of the predictive analytics market.

Restrain
Scarcity of skilled labor and cost complexity of software
The lack of trained professionals with adequate knowledge of the functioning of predictive analytics which, however, restricts market development. For this market, there are several limiting variables that are described as complex analytical workflows and a variety of data models based on business needs. It has a heap of problems to address in order for predictive analysis to work effectively. First of all, the trend found from which observations are made cannot always be consistent. Various market models follow distinct trends. Understanding each trend and predicting the outcome accordingly is one of the challenges. The goal is to turn the inconsistency into a coherent outcome. Besides, data privacy presents a greater challenge in applying this technology in multiple end-user verticals.

Predictive Analytics Market: Key Players
Alteryx, Inc

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis.

Fair Isaac Corporation
Information Builders
International Business Machines Corporation
KNIME
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
TIBCO Software Inc

Predictive Analytics Market: Regions
Predictive Analytics Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Predictive Analytics Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 and it is expected to continue its market dominance in the future owing to technological innovations and a strong presence, particularly in the United States, of market players. Besides, funding given to potential entrants by venture capitalists is expected to alleviate market competition. For existing players, increasing advances in techniques and methods involved in the production of predictive analytics solutions are expected to be key opportunities. Due to the commercialization of IoT technology and the growing adoption of advanced technologies across countries such as China, Japan, and ANZ, the Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to rise at the highest CAGR during the forecast era. The increased internet penetration in the area offers companies tremendous opportunities to gain insights into consumer tastes, contributing to the adoption of APAC predictive analytics systems.

Competitive Landscape:
The predictive analytics market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Microsoft (US), IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (US), Google (US), Salesforce (US), Amazon Web Services (US) hold a substantial market share in the Predictive Analytics market. Other players analyzed in this report are Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Teradata (US), Alteryx (US), Altair (US), FICO (US), Domo (US), Cloudera (US), Board International (Switzerland), TIBCO Software (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Happiest Minds (India), Dataiku (US), Qlik (US), RapidMiner (US), ibi (US), Infor (US), Biofourmis (US), In-Med Prognostics (US), Aito.ai (Finland), Symend (US), Onward Health (India), Unioncrate (US), CyberLabs (Brazil), Actify Data Labs (India), Amigo Labs (India), Verimos (US) among others.

The market competition has been stepped up by the availability of many players offering Predictive Analytics. For Instance, In September 2020, Board International signed a strategic partnership with a Singapore-based global IT consultancy firm, Delaware. The strategic partnership would enhance both parties’ capabilities to drive digital transformation in customers’ business-wide decision-making processes.

Predictive Analytics Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Predictive Analytics Market report also contains analysis on:

Predictive Analytics Market Segments:

By Component:
Solutions
Financial analytics
Risk analytics
Marketing analytics
Sales analytics
Customer analytics
Web and social media analytics
Supply chain analytics
Network analytics
Others
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
Deployment and Integration
Consulting
By Deployment Mode:
On-premises
Cloud
By Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Vertical:
BFSI
Retail and eCommerce
Manufacturing
Government and Defense
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Energy and Utilities
Transportation and Logistics
Telecommunications and IT
Others
Predictive Analytics Market Dynamics
Predictive Analytics Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
FAQs on Predictive Analytics Market
Which segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share?
At what CAGR is the market anticipated to grow between 2020 and 2030?
Who are the key players in the Predictive Analytics Market?
What could be the challenging factors in the growth of Predictive Analytics Market?
What are the growth drivers for the Predictive Analytics Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228276/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Final Capitulation Fears Mount as Miners Send Record Amounts of Bitcoin to Exchanges

    Bitcoin miners appear to be preparing to offload large amounts of the asset as flows to exchanges peaked this week.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • French tech contractor drops £854m supercomputer claim against Met Office

    A French IT contractor has dropped an £854m High Court claim against the Met Office triggered by its failure to win a contract to supply the world’s most advanced forecasting supercomputer. Atos had made an unsuccessful bid to replace existing weather forecasting machines with the latest technology. The French company claimed British officials broke public procurement laws by handing the £1.2bn project to rival bidder Microsoft. Atos told the High Court: “The Met Office has chosen a final tender

  • Beyond Meat Gives Investors Something to Chew On

    This veggie name is rallying sharply after a summer promotion announcement, but here's my beef with the charts.

  • These 12 Stocks Could Be Takeover Targets in 2022

    Citigroup did a screen of likely candidates. It analyzed more than 9,000 stocks from developed countries in the S&P Global BMI Index.

  • Why Are Oil Prices Down and Gas Prices Up?

    Gasoline prices continue to set records even as oil prices are beginning to slip back from their recent highs, leaving many drivers frustrated and perplexed. The American Automobile Association reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline on June 15 was $5.014. Oil prices, meanwhile, have moved lower after topping $122 a barrel last week.

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • European Gas Surges as Russian Cuts Escalate Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe jumped after Russia stepped up an energy war by cutting supplies through the largest link to the continent to less than half of its usual volumes.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-H

  • Laredo Petroleum Emerges From a Slow Drip

    Laredo Petroleum is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of LPI, below, we can see some big up and down oscillations the past 12 months.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • Energy turmoil for Europe: Russia again cuts natural gas exports through key European pipeline

    The state-owned energy giant said on Twitter that deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would be cut again Thursday

  • Biden’s Latest Attempt to Lower Gas Prices Looks Like a Long Shot

    The president says he will use "all tools at my disposal" to lower prices. But one of the core issues, limited refinery capacity, can't be solved quickly.

  • Medtronic Podcast: Ruchika Singhal Says One Thing Can Bring Better Healthcare to More People Worldwide

    A podcast with Ruchika Singha, president of Medtronic Labs

  • China’s Surprise Economic Rebound in May Propelled by Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- Official Chinese economic statistics for May told a story of a lockdown-wounded economy improving on the back of stronger industrial output and investment - but a deeper look suggests an economy still contracting.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the

  • Rice: Natural gas industry 'going to be leading the charge' on energy security and climate change

    The message: Increasing the production of natural gas in the United States — and investing in pipelines and liquefication and transport facilities — will allow the U.S. and the world to create affordable energy and at the same time reduce reliance on foreign-based coal and Russian gas.

  • Amazon Pulled the Plug on Cricket, Still Believes in India

    (Bloomberg) -- Manish Tiwary had only been in his new job as head of Amazon.com Inc.’s India business a couple of months when he faced a weighty decision: How aggressively should the US e-commerce giant bid for media rights to the Indian Premier League?Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wron

  • Oil and gas stocks: 2022 could be the 'profitability sweet spot,' says CIBC

    Analysts at CIBC see a higher-for-longer commodity price cycle outpacing cost inflation.