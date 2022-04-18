Predictive Analytics Market Size to grow by USD 17.00 bn | Requirement of Advanced Analytics for Operational Efficiency to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The predictive analytics market size is expected to grow by USD 17.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.36% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Predictive Analytics Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Predictive Analytics Market Analysis Report by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Market Driver

The requirement of advanced analytics for operational efficiency is driving the global predictive analytics market growth. Data has become an asset for process enhancement, productivity, and operational proficiency. Predictive analytics enables enterprises to make strategic decisions in an effective, accurate, and quick manner, giving them a competitive advantage. Some of the critical use cases for predictive analytics are process optimization, failure point identification, scam detection, fraud mitigation, customer retention strategies, and strategic decision-making. Predictive analytics solutions provide operational and cost reduction advantages. All these factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Predictive Analytics Companies:

Altair Engineering Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Board International SA

Cloudera Inc.

Domo Inc.

Fair Isaac Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

KNIME AG

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

QlikTech international AB

RapidMiner Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corp.

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Predictive Analytics Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Cloud-based - size and forecast 2021-2026

On-premises - size and forecast 2021-2026

Predictive Analytics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Deployment Segments

The cloud-based segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the preference for this model by vendors, as it offers effective quality control, intuitiveness, and easy maintainability. From the vendors' perspective, the cloud-based segment is a lucrative deployment model, especially due to the easy AI and cognitive function integrations, superior scalability, flexibility, effective capacity management, low investment, and a predictable revenue curve. Some of the most widely used cloud offerings include Salesforce, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Drive, One Drive, and Office 365.

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increased digitization and the early adoption of sophisticated technology will drive the predictive analytics market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the predictive analytics market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

Predictive Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 17.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Board International SA, Cloudera Inc., Domo Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KNIME AG, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, RapidMiner Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corp., and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Altair Engineering Inc.

10.4 Alteryx Inc.

10.5 Fair Isaac Corp.

10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

10.9 Oracle Corp.

10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.

10.11 SAP SE

10.12 Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

