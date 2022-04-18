Predictive Analytics Market Size to grow by USD 17.00 bn | Requirement of Advanced Analytics for Operational Efficiency to Drive Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The predictive analytics market size is expected to grow by USD 17.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.36% during the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Predictive Analytics Market Analysis Report by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot
Market Driver
The requirement of advanced analytics for operational efficiency is driving the global predictive analytics market growth. Data has become an asset for process enhancement, productivity, and operational proficiency. Predictive analytics enables enterprises to make strategic decisions in an effective, accurate, and quick manner, giving them a competitive advantage. Some of the critical use cases for predictive analytics are process optimization, failure point identification, scam detection, fraud mitigation, customer retention strategies, and strategic decision-making. Predictive analytics solutions provide operational and cost reduction advantages. All these factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Major Predictive Analytics Companies:
Altair Engineering Inc.
Alteryx Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
Board International SA
Cloudera Inc.
Domo Inc.
Fair Isaac Corp.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
Hitachi Ltd.
International Business Machines Corp.
KNIME AG
Microsoft Corp.
Oracle Corp.
QlikTech international AB
RapidMiner Inc.
Salesforce.com Inc.
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Teradata Corp.
Vista Equity Partners Management LLC
Predictive Analytics Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Cloud-based - size and forecast 2021-2026
On-premises - size and forecast 2021-2026
Predictive Analytics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Revenue-generating Deployment Segments
The cloud-based segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the preference for this model by vendors, as it offers effective quality control, intuitiveness, and easy maintainability. From the vendors' perspective, the cloud-based segment is a lucrative deployment model, especially due to the easy AI and cognitive function integrations, superior scalability, flexibility, effective capacity management, low investment, and a predictable revenue curve. Some of the most widely used cloud offerings include Salesforce, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Drive, One Drive, and Office 365.
Regional Analysis
North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increased digitization and the early adoption of sophisticated technology will drive the predictive analytics market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the predictive analytics market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.
Predictive Analytics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.36%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 17.00 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.92
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Board International SA, Cloudera Inc., Domo Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KNIME AG, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, RapidMiner Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corp., and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Deployment
5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Altair Engineering Inc.
10.4 Alteryx Inc.
10.5 Fair Isaac Corp.
10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
10.7 International Business Machines Corp.
10.8 Microsoft Corp.
10.9 Oracle Corp.
10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.
10.11 SAP SE
10.12 Vista Equity Partners Management LLC
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
