Predictive Analytics Market worth $28.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Predictive Analytics Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Solution (Financial Analytics, Risk Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Web & Social Media Analytics), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Predictive Analytics Market size to grow from USD 10.5 billion in 2021 to USD 28.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as increasing use of AI and ML and acquisitions and product launches in this market are expected to drive the adoption of Predictive Analytics software and services.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

The spread of COVID-19 has been disrupting the world, businesses, and economies and has impacted the way of living of the masses and approaches adopted by enterprises for their business management. The ability of enterprises to sustain this pandemic has become new normal for them as they shift their focus from growth opportunities and concentrate on implementing measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. The upcoming analytics projects are kept on hold owing to the pandemic. Several companies are competing with each other to gain a single project. Businesses have already started their efforts to return to normal and are facing multiple challenges in terms of the impact of the pandemic on their customer base and operations. Meeting customer expectations in terms of optimization of processes and increased security concerns due to the presence of various connected networks, rise in connectivity issues, and decline in industrial and manufacturing operations are the key challenges faced by businesses. New practices such as work from home and social distancing are creating the requirement of the remote health monitoring of infected patients, smart payment technologies, and the development of digital infrastructures for large-scale technology deployments. With an increased focus on health, there has been a rise in the demand for health-related wearable devices. For instance, in August 2020, Fitbit announced ~34% growth in its smartwatch sales in the second quarter of 2020.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Predictive Analytics Market"
292 – Tables
62 – Figures
315 – Pages

Ask for Report Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1181

The services segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment is further divided into professional services and managed services. These services are an integral step in deploying Predictive Analytics solutions and are taken care of by solution and service providers. The demand for professional services is expected to rise due to a rise in tailored demands from customers. Customers are coming up with customization requirements in already installed predictive analytics solutions for enhancing overall performance. The customization requirements include enhanced real-time insights for precise alert systems, enhanced security measures, improved digital Customer Experience (CX), and the capability to extract the maximum potential from the rising enterprise data. The growing adoption of Predictive Analytics solutions is expected to boost the adoption of professional and managed services.

Cloud segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Predictive Analytics Market is bifurcated on the basis of cloud and on-premises. The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be larger and projected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud-based deployment helps businesses more efficiently process and report data findings, enhance collaboration, and enable decision-makers to get faster access to business intelligence leading to its higher adoption in the Predictive Analytics Market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1181

SMEs segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The SMEs segment is a faster-growing segment in the Predictive Analytics Market during the forecast period as cloud-based solutions and services help them improve business performance and enhance productivity. The adoption of Predictive Analytics software and services among large enterprises is high due to the ever-increasing adoption of the cloud, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Healthcare and Life sciences segment to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

Predictive analytics helps in decision-making by providing real-time information that can support decisions and deliver actionable insights for the vertical. It offers insights that can aid in enhancing the efforts put into patient care, enhance services, and improve existing procedures.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1181

APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is showing a substantial rise in the adoption of Predictive Analytics solutions and services during the forecast period. The increasing volumes of data, advancements in AI and big data technologies, growing concerns about data integrity, and rising demand for useful insights are major factors driving the Predictive Analytics Market across APAC. Countries such as China, ANZ, and Japan are focusing on enhancing the management of data to enable data-based business decisions and enhance business processes.

Major vendors in the global Predictive Analytics Market IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Google (US), Salesforce (US), AWS (US), HPE (US), Teradata (US), Alteryx (US), FICO (US), Altair (US), Domo (US), Cloudera (US), Board International (Switzerland), TIBCO Software (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Qlik (US), Happiest Minds (India), Dataiku (US), RapidMiner (US), Biofourmis (US), In-med Prognostics (India), Aito.Ai (Finland), Symend (US), Onward Health (India), Unioncrate (US), CyberLabs (Brazil), Actify Data Labs (India), Amlgo Labs (India), and Verimos (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Customer Journey Analytics Market by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Data Source, Application (Campaign Management & Product Management), Vertical (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, & Telecommunications and IT), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Big Data Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Operations, Finance, and Marketing and Sales), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, and Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/predictive-analytics-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/predictive-analytics.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/predictive-analytics-market-worth-28-1-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301406554.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

