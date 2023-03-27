Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI) insider upped their holding earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Predictive Discovery Limited's (ASX:PDI ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Predictive Discovery Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 13% of Predictive Discovery shares, worth about AU$40m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Predictive Discovery Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Predictive Discovery shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Predictive Discovery and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Predictive Discovery. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Predictive Discovery you should be aware of, and 3 of them are significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

