Predictive Health Diagnostics Company Announces Rollout of Proprietary LIS Cloud-Based Laboratory Information System Software

LIS system enables scalable functionality and big data analysis capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc. ("PHDC" or "the Company"), a diagnostics platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics that detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and support better therapeutic outcomes, today announced the rollout of their internally developed proprietary Laboratory Information System (LIS). PHDC LIS is a HIPAA compliant, proprietary cloud-based LIS software platform. This is an entirely new platform equipped with added multifunctionality, scalability, and complex data management and analysis. PHDC LIS will provide a robust database supporting PHDC's new test development pipeline.

Predictive Health Diagnostics Company (PRNewsfoto/Predictive Health Diagnostics Company)

Chief Executive Officer Matthew Nuñez commented, "PHDC LIS is designed specifically to take full advantage of the software's adaptability to multiple analytic platforms for highly customized testing and laboratory informatics management. Scalability was the top priority for the development of PHDC LIS, and the system can be utilized for virtually any amount and complexity of data. Our investment in building out our proprietary system for the benefit of our clients affirms our data-first approach to diagnostics development and laboratory services."

Key features and enhancements of the PHDC Laboratory Information System include:

Highly scalable cloud-based functionality

Complex data extraction and analysis

HIPAA compliance

Tight security control; from the infrastructure to user access level, security is prioritized for protected health information (PHI data) and compliance with HIPAA regulations

Ability to generate quality assurance reports, sales reports, and miscellaneous research reports

User-friendly interface with portal access for client accessibility

Simple management and instrument integration

Intuitive requisition audit capability

Collaborator management

Easy-to-use test sample storage location entry

Streamlined master patient identification

Centralized requisition issue board with ticketing system

In-depth reporting capability

Bulk upload for test reports

Support for partially reported or partially released requisition scenarios

Requisition issues tracking and notifications

Support for multiple time zones

Support for bulk CSV upload

Support for bulk scanned requisition upload

Support for multiple laboratories

Comprehensive client metadata tracking

Secure document storage

Support for documenting custom test prices for each client

Support for collaborator custom test reference range

Capability to choose previous insurance information

Sample inventory lookup

Multi-browser platform functionality

Easy integration with external application programming interfaces (APIs).

Planned future enhancements to the PHDC laboratory information system include an integrated patient and physician portal, a reporting template builder, and inventory tracking for reagents.

Story continues

About Predictive Health Diagnostics Company

Predictive Health Diagnostics Company (PHDC) is a leading specialty diagnostics development platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes unique medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics that detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and support better therapeutic outcomes. The Company's PULS Cardiac Test™, marketed in the U.S., the Middle East, Asia, and Canada, identifies asymptomatic patients at risk of a heart attack who are missed by the current standard of care, and its DIABETESpredict™ test, distributed throughout North America, identifies genetic risk of type 2 diabetes before symptoms or abnormal lab results are discovered, and provides in depth information to those already diagnosed. PHDC's laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources including proteomics, genetics, metabolics, biochemistry, phenotype, and imaging to address among the most challenging clinical problems. Morningstar Laboratories, a PHDC company, is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services based on Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit PHDC at phdiagnostics.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, our industry, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/predictive-health-diagnostics-company-announces-rollout-of-proprietary-lis-cloud-based-laboratory-information-system-software-301377237.html

SOURCE Predictive Health Diagnostics Company