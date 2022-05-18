U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,923.68
    -165.17 (-4.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,490.07
    -1,164.52 (-3.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,418.15
    -566.37 (-4.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.85
    -65.45 (-3.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.23
    -0.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    -0.13 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0466
    -0.0089 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0820 (-2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2342
    -0.0150 (-1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2980
    -1.0600 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,138.26
    -1,311.69 (-4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.57
    -20.11 (-3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     

Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.2 Million Registered Direct Offerings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Predictive Oncology Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • POAI
Predictive Oncology Inc.
Predictive Oncology Inc.

EAGAN, Minn., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announced that it has closed its previously announced two concurrent offerings with several institutional investors that resulted in gross proceeds totaling approximately $7.2 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offerings expenses.

In the first offering, the Company issued and sold 3,837,280 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $0.60 per share, in a registered direct offering, for gross proceeds of approximately $2.3 million. The Company has also issued to these investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,837,280 shares of its common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance and will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance.

In the second offering, the Company issued and sold 8,162,720 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $0.60 per share, in a concurrent registered direct offering, for gross proceeds of approximately $4.9 million. The Company has also amended certain existing warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 16,325,435 shares of common stock of the Company that were previously issued to those investors, with exercise prices ranging from $1.00 to $2.00 per share and expiration dates ranging from August 17, 2024 to August 23, 2026, to reduce the exercise price of $0.70 per share, to make them non-exercisable until six months following the closing of the registered direct offering and extend the expiration date to five and one-half years following the closing of the registered direct offering.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offerings.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings for working capital purposes.

The shares of common stock described above (but not the warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) were offered by the Company in the registered direct offerings pursuant to an effective “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-255582), including an accompanying base prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 28, 2021 which became effective on May 5, 2021. The offerings of such shares of common stock were made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. Final prospectus supplements and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the registered direct offerings have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplements and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

The warrants described above sold in the first offering described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”) and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) operates through four segments (Skyline, Helomics, zPREDICTA and Soluble), which covers five subsidiaries: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical, zPREDICTA and Soluble Biotech.

TumorGenesis is the company’s arm for research and development for zPREDICTA, Soluble Biotech and Helomics. This subsidiary is also involved in media which aid cancer cells grow outside the body of patients and preserve their proteomic and RNA/DNA signatures. Helomics Holding Corporation is involved in applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) in the company’s precision medicine business, to offer AI-driven predictive models of tumor drug response to enhance clinical results for patients and to aid diagnostic, biotech and pharmaceutical industries in the new personalized diagnostics and drugs development. Skyline Medical Inc. (“Skyline Medical”) markets the STREAMWAY System, a fully automated wall-mounted system, which is utilized to dispose of an unlimited quantity of suction fluid offering continuous performance for medical practitioners while effectively eradicating healthcare professional’s exposure to potentially infectious liquids gathered during surgical and other medical operations. Soluble Biotech Inc. is involved in research focused on protein production, stability studies and solubility improvements. zPREDICTA, Inc carries out tumor-specific research using vitro models for oncology and drug development.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release comprises of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "seeks," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include: market and other conditions and the intended use of net proceeds from the registered direct offerings. The forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company’s actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Landon Capital
Keith Pinder
(404) 995-6671
kpinder@landoncapital.net


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Why Costco, Kohl's, and Five Below Were All Sliding Today

    Retail stocks including Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), and Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) were getting shocked today after retail giants including Walmart and Target badly missed bottom-line estimates and their first-quarter earnings reports. Both companies also cut their guidance for the year, warning that challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions would persist. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, Costco stock was down 11.4%, while Kohl's had given up 10%, and Five Below was off 9.1%.

  • Here's Why Upstart Soared on Wednesday While Most Stocks Fell

    In contrast to the overall market, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was a major outperformer, with shares rising by about 6%. Upstart recently plunged by more than 50% after its first-quarter earnings, and the biggest reason was that the dollar amount of loans carried on Upstart's balance sheet more than doubled. Recently, Upstart's management has made it clear that it understands investors' concerns and is going to immediately take steps to address them.

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm, and Micron Technology Fell Today

    Recession fears were in the air as leading retailers reported terrible earnings and the Fed raises rates.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling 3.9% heading into noontime trading Wednesday as retail sector earnings have been weaker than expected this week and the Federal Reserve is expected to further tighten the screws on the economy. There has also been an uptick in cases of COVID-19, which caused Apple to delay implementation of its three-days-in-the-office policy.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Rising Yet Again today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were 3.4% higher at 11:24 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the movie theater operator filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it now owns a 6.8% stake in National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI), which runs advertisements on movie theater screens. CEO Adam Aron has said he would be making more investments using the $1.8 billion in liquidity AMC has available, and a purchase like this is probably what most people had in mind. National CineMedia is a holding company whose sole purpose is to operate National CineMedia LLC (NCM), which distributes ads to theaters.

  • Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

    Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.

  • 2 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of the e-commerce juggernaut Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were falling today as investors processed the disappointing quarterly financial results recently reported from two of Amazon's peers. Additionally, Amazon's stock was tumbling today as investors continued to worry about rising inflation and how the Federal Reserve's action in response to it could slow down the economy. As of 11:39 a.m. ET, Amazon's stock had fallen 5.4%.

  • Why Boeing and Airline Stocks Are Falling Today

    On Tuesday, airline stocks got a lift after United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) said that so far, at least, demand is holding up well in the face of rising inflation. Shares of United, American Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: AAL), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) all fell about 5%, and planemaker Boeing (NYSE: BA) also traded down by a similar amount. As I said yesterday, these are volatile times to be investing in airline stocks.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges in Wake of Target, Walmart Debacles. This Is Why.

    The trends highlighted by Target's and Walmart's disappointing results bode poorly for Amazon. Investors reacted with shock, sending shares down sharply.

  • Buffett vs. Burry: Who's Right on Apple?

    Warren Buffett is legendary for perhaps the greatest long-term investing performance in history. Michael Burry is legendary in his own right for his shorting the housing market and banks before the financial crisis of 2008, immortalized in the movie The Big Short. Perhaps the most interesting takeaway was that Buffett, or at least someone at his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), bought even more shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) last quarter, despite its already being Berkshire's largest position.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • 3 Stocks Up 25% to 65% That Are Still Smart Buys

    Most investors are seeing a lot of red right now. The Nasdaq Composite is in a bear market. The S&P 500 is in a correction. When major indexes are down significantly, it means that many stocks are also sinking.

  • Why American Eagle, GameStop, and Best Buy Crashed on Wednesday

    It seems everyone from teen and young adults clothier American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) to GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) -- two stocks that cater to the videogamer set -- are in a tailspin today. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, American Eagle stock is losing 6.2%, GameStop's down 7.2%, and Best Buy is leading the retail sector lower with a 10% loss.

  • Target misses earnings as rising costs cut into profits, stock plunges premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Target.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink by most since June 2020 as retail results disappoint across the board

    Investors further considered remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank was set on using its policies to bring down inflation still running at multi-decade highs.

  • Why Dollar Tree, Tractor Supply, and BJ's Wholesale Club Stocks All Fell Today

    Wednesday was a rough day for investors in many retailing stocks. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO), and BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) shares each fell by more than 10% by 12:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 2.7% slump in the S&P 500. The retailing segment seemed to drive the decline in the wider market, and that pressure came from tough earnings news out of Target (NYSE: TGT), one of the industry's biggest players.

  • 1 Stock Warren Buffett Likes Today vs. 1 Stock Cathie Wood Likes

    Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood, although widely different in their philosophies, are two of the world's most prominent investors today. Buffett is famously known for his value investing strategy, where he looks for companies that are unjustifiably cheap based on their intrinsic values. The star stock picker also prefers companies with wide economic moats, high dividend yields, and easy-to-understand business models.