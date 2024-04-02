Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 1, 2024

Operator: Greetings and welcome to the Predictive Oncology Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Glenn Garmont, LifeSci Partners. Thank you Glenn, you may begin.

Glenn Garmont: Welcome, and thank you, everyone, for dialing into the Predictive Oncology full year 2023 financial results call. First, you'll hear from our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Raymond Vennare; then our Chief Financial Officer, Josh Blacher, will review our financials. Certain matters discussed on this call contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in the call regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, plans, and objectives of management are forward-looking statements.

The words anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, may, plan, would, target, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading Risk Factors in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. And now I would like to turn the call over to Raymond Vennare, Chief Executive Officer. Raymond?

Raymond F. Vennare: Thank you, Glenn. And good morning, everyone. It has now been slightly more than 12 months since we essentially restructured, repositioned, and implemented our new strategic vision for predictive oncology. And I have to say that I'm very pleased with the progress that we've made in a relatively short period of time. We have not only identified previously unutilized assets within the company, but we have further bolstered one of our most significant and valuable assets, our intellectual property and trade secrets. Sometimes progress is invisible. Trying on this unique set of integrated assets and capabilities, we have now begun to articulate what we believe is a compelling offering for accelerating oncologic drug discovery and development on a global scale.

2023 was a difficult but important year for us. It was transitional and necessary. Rebuilding is never easy. It was also a year of learning and responding to that knowledge. It has enabled us to incorporate valuable commercial lessons from our first year in the market to further refine our business development initiatives and set the stage for accelerating growth moving forward. As reminder, and particularly for those who may be new to our story, Predictive Oncology is unique in the evolving artificial intelligence in drug discovery market. We are the only company to our knowledge that is able to bring together cutting edge artificial intelligence and active learning technology with a proprietary biobank of more than 150,000 tumor samples, more than 25 years of longitudinal patient specific drug response data, a CLIA certified wet lab and more than 200,000 pathology slides, which are currently being digitized and incorporated into our PEDAL platform.

