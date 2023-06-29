Is Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Predictive Oncology Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at March 2023, Predictive Oncology had cash of US$19m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$13m. Therefore, from March 2023 it had roughly 17 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Predictive Oncology Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Predictive Oncology is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 4.1% in the last year. To be fair, given that fact it's hardly inspiring to see that the operating revenue was flat year on year. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Predictive Oncology has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For Predictive Oncology To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Predictive Oncology is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Predictive Oncology has a market capitalisation of US$21m and burnt through US$13m last year, which is 64% of the company's market value. Given how large that cash burn is, relative to the market value of the entire company, we'd consider it to be a high risk stock, with the real possibility of extreme dilution.

Is Predictive Oncology's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Predictive Oncology's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Predictive Oncology (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

