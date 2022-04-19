Predictive Presymptomatic Testing Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from North America|Evolving Opportunities with 23andMe Inc. & Abbott Laboratories |Technavio
NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Predictive Presymptomatic Testing Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, drivers, trends, challenges, and market growth across various regions. The predictive presymptomatic testing market value is set to grow by USD 2.45 billion from 2021 to 2026 progressing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2026. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the predictive presymptomatic testing market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The increasing prevalence of multiple types of cancer will facilitate the predictive presymptomatic testing market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing healthcare spending worldwide, increasing demand for genetic counseling, and the rise in awareness toward early screening of genetic disorders. However, the high cost of tests is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The predictive presymptomatic testing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The predictive presymptomatic testing market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 23andMe Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., BioAxis DNA Research Centre P Ltd., Color Genomics Inc., Deep Genomics, Direct Laboratory Services LLC, DNA and U, Editas Medicine Inc., Healius Ltd., Illumina Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Mapmygenome India Ltd., myDNA Life Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sysmex Corp., and Veritas Genetics Inc.
Few companies with key offerings
23andme.com - The company offers predictive presymptomatic testing such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 which helps in repairing DNA breaks that can lead to cancer.
Abbott.com - The company offers predictive presymptomatic testing such as Vysis CEP 8 SpectrumOrange Direct Labeled Fluorescent DNA Probe Kit and Vysis CEP 12 SpectrumOrange Direct Labeled Fluorescent DNA Probe Kit.
Color.com - The company offers predictive presymptomatic testing such as the Hereditary Cancer Test which helps reduce the risk of developing cancer.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Segmentation Analysis
By Application, the market is classified as cancer diseases, genetic diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
Predictive Presymptomatic Testing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.45 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.8
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
23andMe Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., BioAxis DNA Research Centre P Ltd., Color Genomics Inc., Deep Genomics, Direct Laboratory Services LLC, DNA and U, Editas Medicine Inc., Healius Ltd., Illumina Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Mapmygenome India Ltd., myDNA Life Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sysmex Corp., and Veritas Genetics Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Cancer diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Genetic diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Cardiovascular diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 23andMe Inc.
10.4 Abbott Laboratories
10.5 Color Genomics Inc.
10.6 Direct Laboratory Services LLC
10.7 Healius Ltd.
10.8 Mapmygenome India Ltd.
10.9 myDNA Life Ltd.
10.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.
10.11 Quest Diagnostics Inc.
10.12 Sysmex Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
