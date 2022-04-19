U.S. markets closed

Predictive Presymptomatic Testing Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from North America|Evolving Opportunities with 23andMe Inc. & Abbott Laboratories |Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Predictive Presymptomatic Testing Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, drivers, trends, challenges, and market growth across various regions. The predictive presymptomatic testing market value is set to grow by USD 2.45 billion from 2021 to 2026 progressing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2026. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the predictive presymptomatic testing market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The increasing prevalence of multiple types of cancer will facilitate the predictive presymptomatic testing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Predictive Presymptomatic Testing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio


Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing healthcare spending worldwide, increasing demand for genetic counseling, and the rise in awareness toward early screening of genetic disorders. However, the high cost of tests is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The predictive presymptomatic testing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The predictive presymptomatic testing market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 23andMe Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., BioAxis DNA Research Centre P Ltd., Color Genomics Inc., Deep Genomics, Direct Laboratory Services LLC, DNA and U, Editas Medicine Inc., Healius Ltd., Illumina Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Mapmygenome India Ltd., myDNA Life Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sysmex Corp., and Veritas Genetics Inc.

Few companies with key offerings

  • 23andme.com - The company offers predictive presymptomatic testing such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 which helps in repairing DNA breaks that can lead to cancer.

  • Abbott.com - The company offers predictive presymptomatic testing such as Vysis CEP 8 SpectrumOrange Direct Labeled Fluorescent DNA Probe Kit and Vysis CEP 12 SpectrumOrange Direct Labeled Fluorescent DNA Probe Kit.

  • Color.com - The company offers predictive presymptomatic testing such as the Hereditary Cancer Test which helps reduce the risk of developing cancer.

  

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

  • By Application, the market is classified as cancer diseases, genetic diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).



Related Reports

  The feminine probiotic supplement market share is expected to increase by USD 565.77 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51%.

  The porcine vaccine market share is expected to increase by USD 794.67 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01%.

Predictive Presymptomatic Testing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.8

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

23andMe Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., BioAxis DNA Research Centre P Ltd., Color Genomics Inc., Deep Genomics, Direct Laboratory Services LLC, DNA and U, Editas Medicine Inc., Healius Ltd., Illumina Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Mapmygenome India Ltd., myDNA Life Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sysmex Corp., and Veritas Genetics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Cancer diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Genetic diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Cardiovascular diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 23andMe Inc.

  • 10.4 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.5 Color Genomics Inc.

  • 10.6 Direct Laboratory Services LLC

  • 10.7 Healius Ltd.

  • 10.8 Mapmygenome India Ltd.

  • 10.9 myDNA Life Ltd.

  • 10.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.

  • 10.11 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

  • 10.12 Sysmex Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/predictive-presymptomatic-testing-market---40-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-americaevolving-opportunities-with-23andme-inc--abbott-laboratories-technavio-301526028.html

SOURCE Technavio

    The deal will lead to the integration of Ant's Alipay+ payment service with 2C2P's platform used by merchants in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas. Ant has over the years deepened its presence in Southeast Asia by investing in and partnering with fintechs, and recently appointed a general manager for the region to ramp up growth outside of China. "Through this complementary partnership with Ant Group, 2C2P will be connected to a much larger merchant base and be well-positioned to advance our international expansion strategy," Aung Kyaw Moe, founder and chief executive officer of 2C2P, said in a statement.