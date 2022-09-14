U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,944.73
    +12.04 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,156.13
    +51.16 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,701.25
    +67.67 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.37
    +6.80 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.55
    +2.24 (+2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.60
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.62
    +0.13 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9999
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3990
    -0.0230 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0075 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8550
    -1.7900 (-1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,183.84
    -634.32 (-3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.51
    -2.83 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

With Prediko, online brands should never run out of stock

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Meet Prediko, a new startup that sits at the intersection of e-commerce, fintech and software-as-a-service. If you’re manufacturing items or even just buying and reselling finished goods, chances are inventory management is one of the biggest pain points when it comes to running your business.

For instance, when you launch a new product, you don’t know if it’s going to be a popular item. You can either order too many goods or run out of stock too quickly. In the first scenario, it means that you are paying for goods that don’t generate revenue immediately, which will affect your cash balance for a while. You may also be spending money to store those items in a warehouse.

In the second scenario, you’re missing out on potential sales. It often takes quite a while to refill your inventory, so you want to forecast stock issues as early as possible.

Prediko has built an online dashboard that lets you review your inventory position as well as plan and order more products. Customers connect Prediko with their Shopify store directly — the startup is building integrations with other e-commerce platforms. After that, they can generate inventory reports to see fast-moving products, slow-selling items and the current retail value of the inventory.

The platform then helps you generate different growth scenarios depending on seasonality, ad campaigns and more. Over time, customers can compare actual sales with revenue targets. Like many SaaS products, Prediko competes with Excel spreadsheets and manual forecasting.

Image Credits: Prediko

Finally, Prediko helps you create purchase orders for your suppliers. You can track orders from Prediko directly using a kanban view.

And there’s a fintech angle with these capital-intensive e-commerce businesses. Prediko will also help you finance your stock so that your purchase orders don’t affect your bank account too much. This is a smart move as Prediko already has a ton of data about their customers’ revenue performance.

Prediko has raised a $5 million in a seed round led by Felix Capital. Other investors include Guillaume Pousaz’s Zinal Growth, HelloWorld, NomadCapital and the CEOs and/or founders of Klarna, Gorgias, Zencargo, Pigment, Ankorstore and Yoobic.

Image Credits: Prediko

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Analysts See a 26% Upside in Cactus, Inc. (WHD): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

    The consensus price target hints at a 25.8% upside potential for Cactus, Inc. (WHD). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Wall Street Analysts Predict a 53% Upside in JD.com, Inc. (JD): Here's What You Should Know

    The consensus price target hints at a 53.4% upside potential for JD.com, Inc. (JD). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Wall Street Analysts See a 262% Upside in GH Research PLC (GHRS): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

    The consensus price target hints at a 262% upside potential for GH Research PLC (GHRS). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • How Much Upside is Left in Zscaler (ZS)? Wall Street Analysts Think 27%

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 26.8% in Zscaler (ZS). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • What we bought: The Cosori 0165 dehydrator mummifies meat for $70

    I bought the least expensive, most barebones dehydrator I could find: the Cosori C0165. It’s $70 and utterly perfect.

  • Tesla executive lays out five-year plan to reduce EV costs

    Pras Subramanian reports on how at the Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco yesterday, Tesla Head of Investor Relations, Martin Viecha detailed the company's five-year plan for cutting costs.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

    Does the September share price for Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Bank of America upgrades SoFi stock to Buy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bank of America upgrading SoFi from Neutral to Buy.

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Bounce Back in Choppy Trade, Dollar Dips: Markets WrapT

  • Debt & the Telecom Giants: Why Spreading the Risk May be Important in an Economic Decline

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are the three key telecom operators in the US. The stocks had lackluster performance, with TMUS delivering 6.8% in the last 12 months, T experiencing a deep drop of 38.4% and VZ losing some 23.3%. In this article we will discuss the effects of debt, 5G and consumer spending on the valuations of these stocks as well as see how their fundamentals compare.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?

    No one ever complains that there's nothing good to watch on TV anymore, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a good reason for that. You would think that today's entertainment climate -- where folks are consuming content on their own terms -- would be fertile soil for Roku. Shares of Roku have plummeted 86% since peaking at nearly $500 in July of last year.

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

    In this article, we will look at the 10 favorite dividend aristocrats of journalist investor, Jim Cramer. If you want to explore more dividend aristocrats that Cramer is recommending to own for the second half of 2022, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Jim Cramer thinks that owning […]

  • Is Trending Stock Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) a Buy Now?

    Plug Power (PLUG) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The S&P 500 index's downturn in 2022 has pushed its dividend yield up to 1.6%. British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) $91 billion market capitalization makes it the second-largest tobacco company on the planet, trailing just Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). British American Tobacco's success is in large part due to the variety of well-known brands that it offers to consumers.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.