Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Outlook, 2035

The global preeclampsia diagnostics market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.0 % over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 - 2035

Globally, the prevalence of hypertensive disorders in pregnancy ranges from 4% to 25%, and hypertensive disorders in pregnancy are one of the top three causes of maternal morbidity and mortality worldwide. Nearly one-tenth of maternal deaths in Asia and Africa and one-quarter of maternal deaths in Latin America are associated with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy.



Preeclampsia and maternal mortality might have decreased significantly in developed countries over the last few years. However, in developing countries, preeclampsia and maternal mortality rates still remain incredibly high. Owing to the increased prevalence in these countries, there will be a significant need to address the patient pool for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 3,960.0 million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 1,400.0 million in the year 2022.



The global preeclampsia diagnostics market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by test type, product type, end-user, and by region. By test type, the market is segmented into urine analysis, blood test, and others.

By the end of 2035, the blood test segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 2,225.0 million, up from a revenue of close to USD 730.0 million in the year 2022. The accuracy and earlier results of blood tests in efficiently detecting biomarkers can be attributed to the segment's growth. Moreover, they provide better results as compared to the rest of the advanced techniques used for the diagnosis of preeclampsia.



On the basis of region, the global preeclampsia diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America region, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 1,260.0 million by the end of 2035.

Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 500.0 million. There has been an increase in the number of pregnancy-related deaths in countries such as the United States, where the preeclampsia disorders are one of the common complications. Moreover, the new maternity age trend is also contributing to the risk of complications such as preeclampsia.

In addition, the rural areas in the region are more prone to pregnancy-related mortality as compared to the urban areas. Hence, all these factors are predicted to surge the growth of the preeclampsia diagnostics market in the region.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global preeclampsia diagnostics market that are included in our report are

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Diabetomics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Holdings Inc.

Metabolomic Diagnostics

DRG Instruments GmbH

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sera Prognostics Inc.

Shuwen Biotechnologies Co. Ltd.

