Preemies Celebrate First Halloween at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix

·1 min read

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nursery intensive care unit (NyICU) at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center is extra sweet this time of year as the hospital's tiniest patients dress up for their first Halloween. Each year the NyICU team collects and donates costumes to patients as a way to make the holiday special for families who will be spending Halloween at St. Joseph's.

Preemies celebrate first Halloween at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix.
Preemies celebrate first Halloween at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix.

"Our annual Halloween celebration is an opportunity to help our patient's families create everlasting memories with their little ones as they continue to develop and gain strength in our Level III NyICU," said Zoe Coleman, clinical manager of St. Joseph's NyICU. "This is a simple way to bring a sense of joy to parents going through a challenging time, and a cherished tradition for our team."

This year some of the pint-sized patients are sporting adorable pumpkin, superhero, and princess costumes. And although the families won't be able to take their babies trick-or-treating this year, St. Joseph's NyICU staff is determined to make this Halloween one they will never forget.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preemies-celebrate-first-halloween-at-dignity-health-st-josephs-hospital-and-medical-center-in-phoenix-301662760.html

SOURCE Dignity Health Southwest Division

