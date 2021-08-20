Prefabricated Bathroom Pods Market Size to Reach USD 2.95 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 10.53% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prefabricated Bathroom Pods Market is Segmented by Type (Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Bathroom Pods, Steel Bathroom Pods, Concrete Pods), by Application (Residential Use, Commercial Use, Others (Military accommodation, etc.)). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Building Materials & Supplies Category.

The global Prefabricated Bathroom Pods market is valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.53% between 2021 and 2027. Europe dominated this market, the Europe Prefabricated Bathroom Pods market size is projected to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2027, from USD 0.71 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.28% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the prefabricated bathroom pods market are:

The modular bathroom modules are simple to lift, place, and connect, allowing the project developer to save time and money while improving the quality of the bathroom for hotel owners and visitors.

Individual elements are manufactured and finalized by trade specialists in the plant, ensuring that the pods are assembled with high-quality and precise fittings. Offsite manufacturing's production line environment provides superior quality and productivity as factory production is repeatable.

Offsite building employs lean manufacturing processes and better material management. Waste can be planned out of efficient processes, which maximize the use of resources. This combination of factors contributes to an industrial waste reduction of less than 1%.

For contractors, site safety is a major concern. Moving construction offsite to a safer manufacturing environment is a big benefit, and research has shown that preassembly reduces accident rates dramatically.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PREFABRICATED BATHROOM PODS MARKET:

The Prefabricated bathroom pods market is being driven by a shortage of trained construction labor; issues with consistent construction quality; and the construction industry's dismal track record of delivering on time and on budget.

Prefabricated bathroom pods can help provide faster building programs for accelerated occupation. The program savings on a large residential project can be as much as 20 weeks by transferring bathroom construction into a regulated factory environment. This means a faster return on investment for the developer, less risk for the contractor, and earlier occupancy for the client – as well as a considerably higher level of certainty that the project will be completed on time and on budget. This feature is expected to drive the growth of the prefabricated bathroom pods market.

The sustainable feature of prefabricated bathroom pods is expected to increase market growth. Factory production is naturally less wasteful than traditional construction methods, making it more environmentally friendly. Production waste is often less than 1%, compared to 7% or more on a traditional building site, and trash recycling is more consistently regulated in a factory environment than on-site. According to recent data from the Waste & Resources Action Program (WRAP), increasing the usage of offsite construction can result in a 90 percent waste reduction.

Major Players in the Prefabricated Bathroom Pods Market:

Walker Modular

Offsite Solutions

Bathsystem

Interpod

Eurocomponents

Elements Europe

Sanika

Oldcastle SurePods

Taplanes

Pivotek

Buildom

BAUDET

Altor Industrie (Part Group)

StercheleGroup

Modul Panel

B&T Manufacturing

Suzhou COZY House Equipment

Syswo Housing Tech

Guangzhou Seagull Housing Industry

Hunan Xinling Housing Equipment Co., Ltd.

Honlley

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group

Red Sea International

