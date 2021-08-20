U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

Prefabricated Bathroom Pods Market Size to Reach USD 2.95 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 10.53% - Valuates Reports

·6 min read

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prefabricated Bathroom Pods Market is Segmented by Type (Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Bathroom Pods, Steel Bathroom Pods, Concrete Pods), by Application (Residential Use, Commercial Use, Others (Military accommodation, etc.)). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Building Materials & Supplies Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo
Valuates_Reports_Logo

The global Prefabricated Bathroom Pods market is valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.53% between 2021 and 2027. Europe dominated this market, the Europe Prefabricated Bathroom Pods market size is projected to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2027, from USD 0.71 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.28% during 2021-2027.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-18L294/Prefabricated_Bathroom_Pods_Market

Major factors driving the growth of the prefabricated bathroom pods market are:

The modular bathroom modules are simple to lift, place, and connect, allowing the project developer to save time and money while improving the quality of the bathroom for hotel owners and visitors.

Individual elements are manufactured and finalized by trade specialists in the plant, ensuring that the pods are assembled with high-quality and precise fittings. Offsite manufacturing's production line environment provides superior quality and productivity as factory production is repeatable.

Offsite building employs lean manufacturing processes and better material management. Waste can be planned out of efficient processes, which maximize the use of resources. This combination of factors contributes to an industrial waste reduction of less than 1%.

For contractors, site safety is a major concern. Moving construction offsite to a safer manufacturing environment is a big benefit, and research has shown that preassembly reduces accident rates dramatically.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-18L294/prefabricated-bathroom-pods

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PREFABRICATED BATHROOM PODS MARKET:

The Prefabricated bathroom pods market is being driven by a shortage of trained construction labor; issues with consistent construction quality; and the construction industry's dismal track record of delivering on time and on budget.

Prefabricated bathroom pods can help provide faster building programs for accelerated occupation. The program savings on a large residential project can be as much as 20 weeks by transferring bathroom construction into a regulated factory environment. This means a faster return on investment for the developer, less risk for the contractor, and earlier occupancy for the client – as well as a considerably higher level of certainty that the project will be completed on time and on budget. This feature is expected to drive the growth of the prefabricated bathroom pods market.

The sustainable feature of prefabricated bathroom pods is expected to increase market growth. Factory production is naturally less wasteful than traditional construction methods, making it more environmentally friendly. Production waste is often less than 1%, compared to 7% or more on a traditional building site, and trash recycling is more consistently regulated in a factory environment than on-site. According to recent data from the Waste & Resources Action Program (WRAP), increasing the usage of offsite construction can result in a 90 percent waste reduction.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-18L294/Prefabricated_Bathroom_Pods_Market

Major Players in the Prefabricated Bathroom Pods Market:

  • Walker Modular

  • Offsite Solutions

  • Bathsystem

  • Interpod

  • Eurocomponents

  • Elements Europe

  • Sanika

  • Oldcastle SurePods

  • Taplanes

  • Pivotek

  • Buildom

  • BAUDET

  • Altor Industrie (Part Group)

  • StercheleGroup

  • Modul Panel

  • B&T Manufacturing

  • Suzhou COZY House Equipment

  • Syswo Housing Tech

  • Guangzhou Seagull Housing Industry

  • Hunan Xinling Housing Equipment Co., Ltd.

  • Honlley

  • Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group

  • Red Sea International

- The global Prefabricated Housing market size is projected to reach USD 17210 million by 2027, from USD 13940 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027.

- Prefabricated Bathroom Unit Market contains segmentation By Type (Concrete Bathroom Unit, GRP Bathroom Unit, Steel Bathroom Unit, Others), By Application (Residential Use, Commercial Use, Others)

- Prefabricated Hospital Buildings Market contains segmentation By Type (Permanent Type, Relocatable Type), By Application (Military Use, Civil Use)

- Prefabricated Steel Buildings Market contains segmentation By Type (Industrial Building, Commercial and Corporate Building, Warehouses, Bridges), By Application (Commercial Use, Industrial Use, Residential Use, Others)

- Single-family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market contains segmentation By Type (Permanent Buildings, Relocatable Buildings), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

- Prefabricated Kitchen Pod Market contains segmentation By Type (Monolithic Cubic Form, "L" Shape Form, Straight-line Form), By Application (Residential Use. Commercial Use, Others)

- Modular Bathroom Market contains segmentation By Type (GRP Bathroom Pods, Steel Bathroom Pods, Others), By Application (Residential Use, Commercial Use)

- The global Smart Bathroom market size is projected to reach USD 2750.1 Million by 2027, from USD 1668.4 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Integrated Smart Toilet market size was USD 982.5 Million and it is expected to reach USD 2026.6 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10.7% during 2021-2027.

- Specialty Trade Contractors Market contains segmentation By Type (Building Equipment Contractors, Building Finishing Contractors, Foundation, Structure, Building Exterior Contractors, Others), By Application (Commercial, Institutional, Others)

- Europe Prefabricated Bathroom Pods Market Insights, Forecast To 2027

- Global Prefabricated Buildings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Tiles, Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Prefabricated Modular Bathrooms Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Modular Prefabricated Restrooms Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

- Global Bathroom Vanities Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

To see the full list of related reports on the Prefabricated

