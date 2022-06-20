U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.79
    +0.23 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.07 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2245
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7930
    -0.1670 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,645.22
    +1,485.06 (+7.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.58
    +9.64 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.92
    +35.67 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Preferabli CEO To Speak At 'Act for Change' Symposium - Challenges Facing Wine & Spirits Industry for 2030

·2 min read

Announcing New Software Solutions

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pam Dillon, Co-Founder and CEO of Preferabli, the leading AI-driven personalization and recommendation software for the wine and spirits industry, is speaking at the 'Act for Change' Symposium in Bordeaux, France, June 20-21.  Dillon is joining industry leaders from around the world to discuss what factors will influence the wine and spirits business in 2030.

(PRNewsfoto/preferabli)
(PRNewsfoto/preferabli)

Preferabli is the leading AI-driven personalization and recommendation software for the wine and spirits industry.

Preferabli has deep experience with how digitization is affecting the industry and how AI-driven software is driving commercial activity across the supply chain, particularly in direct-to-consumer settings.  'We're seeing how smart software creates dynamic consumer experiences in a truly omnichannel way.  It's very exciting', says Dillon.

Dillon is announcing new software solutions which help consumers discover new products, as well as find replacements for out-of-stock products or products not in inventory.  These solutions work in ecommerce settings with minimal integration, and in store via QR code requiring no technical integration.

Dillon is also addressing sustainability, the theme of the 'Act for Change' Symposium, by announcing a partnership with The Sustainable Wine Roundtable, which was set up to bring about greater collaboration between wine sustainability programs.  'Preferabli is committed to making it easier for consumers to make good decisions', says Dillon.

Preferabli software can identify producers who are leading thinking in sustainability.  'We are delighted to be working alongside Preferabli whose mission is also to help consumers make the correct wine choice, especially a sustainable one,' says Tom Owtram of The Sustainable Wine Roundtable.

About Preferabli

Preferabli is the leading AI-driven, B2B2C personalization software for the wine, beer, and spirits industry.  Powered by an unrivaled 1:1 preference-based personalization engine, Preferabli (f/k/a Wine Ring) analyzes digital signal, including consumer ratings and sales, and makes inventory-based recommendations.  All recommendations are based on individual preferences, not crowdsourcing.

Preferabli software, which has 10 patents, uses a novel form of machine learning and the most comprehensive database in the industry.  Preferabli analyzes each product considering over 700 traits. Preferabli, which has consumer users in over 70 countries, has access to the taste preferences of tens of millions of consumers and analyzes each one individually.  Preferabli has over a dozen Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers as partners.

For more information about Preferabli please visit Preferabli.com.

CONTACT
media@preferabli.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preferabli-ceo-to-speak-at-act-for-change-symposium--challenges-facing-wine--spirits-industry-for-2030-301570771.html

SOURCE Preferabli

Recommended Stories

  • Shoppers Are Facing Shortages of Beer to Popcorn This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of popular food items from popcorn to sriracha is hitting restaurants and grocery shelves this summer, a sign that the world’s immense supply chains are still under pressure. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • Chefs and Servers Reveal the Biggest Rip-offs at Restaurants

    Let’s just say you may never order the house wine again.

  • 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill

    $150-$300: That's the average amount of money per month, per person that people are spending on food, according to the budgeting app Mint.com. That estimated target varies by age and location, but...

  • This Diet Helped People Lose 13 Pounds in 4 Months, Finds New Study

    When it comes to losing weight, there are various options regarding meal plans and eating habits that are safe for your overall health and also offer the kind of results that will help you reach your goals.However, some are more effective than others. Indeed, according to new research, your best bet might be to opt for a vegan diet that doesn't focus on restricting calories but does include a fair share of legumes.A study by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine that was recently pub

  • Martha Stewart Fans Are Losing It Over This Easy New Dessert That Combines 2 Classics

    It’s rough when you’re craving two desserts at the same time. But thanks to legends like Martha Stewart, you can combine them into one flavorful dish. Stewart posted a video on June 18 that may be one of our favorite cakes she’s posted yet. She uploaded a video from her PBS show to her Instagram […]

  • Get The Smoothies Recipes That Kate Hudson Swears By To Start Her Day Right

    The fabulous InBloom cofounder recommends these smoothie recipes to power your morning routine and get all your essential vitamins and nutrients for the day.

  • This Surprising Food Could Be Leaving You at Risk for Melanoma, New Study Suggests

    You may know that there are links between the foods and drinks you consume and different kinds of cancers.For instance, red meat has been linked with higher colorectal cancer risk, and alcoholic beverages have been connected to higher risk of breast cancer, while cauliflower could help lower your chance of getting liver cancer.Now, new research suggests that eating more fish is linked with a higher risk of melanoma.In the study, published earlier this month in the journal Cancer Causes&Control,

  • Should You Microwave Vegetables Before Roasting Them?

    Here's why pre-cooking some vegetables may be the smartest way to roast them.

  • 4 Foods That Lower Your Cholesterol, According to Dietitians

    High cholesterol can pose a serious threat to your heart health. That's because as your cholesterol rises, you begin to develop fatty deposits in your bloodstream, making it harder for blood to flow through your arteries. This is known as atherosclerosis, a condition that can lead to blood clots, heart attack, and stroke. The good news? You can take control of your cholesterol levels through a well-balanced diet that includes these four foods recommended by nutrition experts. Read on to learn wh

  • A guide to 20 Des Moines metro breweries and the bike trails closest to them

    The Des Moines area is home to 21 breweries with more on the way. Get to know the local breweries in this guide that even features nearby trails.

  • Giada De Laurentiis’ Easy Coffee Treat Is Just the ‘Pick-Me-Up’ We Needed for the Busy Weekdays

    Giada De Laurentiis just gave us a saving grace: a simple coffee desert to help us get through those tiring weekdays. On June 16, Laurentiis posted a video of a coffee-based treat we need right now to her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She posted the quick video with the caption, “When the weather warms up, do […]

  • Burger King does fry swap in Japan amid potato shortage

    Burger King operates over 150 restaurants in Japan.

  • Creative ways to eat your greens

    There is more variety and versatility in serving greens than I imagined.

  • Old food. Moldy food. Dead rodent. Two Miami Presidente Supermarkets fail inspection

    Mold on equipment and on food and a rodent corpse helped take the flavor out of the pastelito for a couple of Presidente Supermarkets in Miami-Dade.

  • Bitcoin rallies back above $20,000 on Sunday, after hitting 18-month low

    Bitcoin prices rallied Sunday, topping the $20,000 level again after falling to an 18-month low Saturday amid a weeks-long cryptocurrency rout.

  • Everything You Need to Know About OpenSea

    Launched in 2017, OpenSea is the leading NFT marketplace. While trading volumes have collapsed, the platform is well placed for a comeback.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Struggles As Hottest EV Stock Races Toward Buy Point

    BYD stock is racing toward highs as the China EV giant seizes Tesla's sales crown. Now it's going to supply Tesla with batteries.

  • Long Dollar Trade Is Still the One to Chase: Lin

    Max Lin, Asia FX and rates strategist at Credit Suisse Group AG, discusses the dollar, U.S. interest rates and his outlook for emerging market currencies. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Bitcoin drops below $20,000

    The bitcoin (BTC-USD) price fell below $20,000 on Saturday and is trading at $19,379 on Sunday morning.

  • Waller Backs 75 Basis-Point July Hike, Says Fed Is ‘All In’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardFederal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he would support anot