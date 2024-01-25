Advertisement
Preferred Bank (PFBC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Preferred Bank (PFBC) reported revenue of $71.5 million, down 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.60, compared to $2.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.84 million, representing a surprise of -1.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Preferred Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 25% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 27%.

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.2% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $6.50 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.57 billion.

  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses: $69.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.91 million.

  • Total noninterest income: $2.11 million compared to the $2.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Preferred Bank here>>>

Shares of Preferred Bank have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Preferred Bank (PFBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

