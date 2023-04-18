Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings
LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $38.1 million or $2.61 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023. This represents an increase of $12.0 million or 46.3% over the same quarter last year but a small decrease of $1.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. The primary driver of the increase over the prior year quarter was net interest income which increased by $23.7 million or 47.3% over the same period last year. The decrease in net income on a linked quarter basis was due mainly to a $4.2 million loss on sale of a $5.0 million corporate note issued by Signature Bank of New York (SBNY). Also on a linked quarter basis, net interest income was relatively flat as both interest income and interest expense increased by nearly the same amount while noninterest expense was down slightly this quarter compared to last.
The unprecedented turmoil created by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and SBNY created a difficult operating environment and as a result, the Bank’s total deposits declined slightly from year-end 2022. In that regard, we believe it is important to highlight how the Bank’s balance sheet was managed prior to this crisis:
At Year End 2022:
Total cash on hand of $768 million equaled 13.8% of total deposits
Tangible common equity was 9.82% - low amount of AOCI adjustment
Held-to-Maturity portfolio totaled only $22.5 million, market value of $20.5 million
Our loan to deposit ratio was only 91.3%
No short term borrowings
Highlights for the Quarter:
Net income of $38.1 million or $2.61 per diluted share. Net income was affected by the loss on sale of Signature Bank subordinated debt of $4.16 million.
Net interest income $73.7 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $74.1 for the fourth quarter 2022. Note that the first quarter of 2023 has two fewer days of operation compared to the previous quarter.
Return of average assets was 2.41%
Return on beginning equity of 24.47%
Net interest margin was 4.77%
Total loans decreased $17 million from year-end 2022
Total deposits decreased $149 million from year-end 2022
Efficiency ratio was 26.0%
Quarter-end cash on hand was $886 million or 16.4% of total deposits
Quarter-end held to maturity security portfolio of $22.2 million with market value of $20.6 million
The allowance for credit losses to total loans increased to 1.36%
Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am truly pleased to report first quarter 2023 net income of $38.1 million or $2.61 per diluted share under a highly strained operating environment.
“We in the banking industry have been truly humbled by the historic events of early March when two good-sized banks failed within days of each other. We have learned a great deal in the weeks following these failures and the following are my observations:
The definition for transactional accounts should be revised. True, they are “core deposits” by definition, but we now know that only holds true in good times. Conversely, they are the source of a deposit “run” in more stressful conditions. I now appreciate our TCD (time certificate of deposit) portfolio even more. Aside from knowing the duration of our funding at a known cost, we did not experience even one TCD withdrawal during the second week of March.
The golden rule of not borrowing short to lend or invest long, still stands. In doing this however, we are going against the grain, so to speak. I cannot count how many times we have seen the disappointment in the faces of our loan officers when their floating rate loan gets paid off by a low fixed rate long-term loan. The events of early March only confirm my belief that it is well worth the agony in order to have a better positioned balance sheet.
We must respect the fact that government policy change is always one of our biggest risks that we face in the industry. Back in 2021, we were all convinced that inflation was ‘transitory’ by public officials. I highly doubt that anyone was preparing at the time for a nearly 500 basis point rate increase in 2022.
We managers of publicly traded banks will continue to be confronted by “beat” or “miss” of our quarterly financial results. But it is very clear to me that we must place more weight in longer-term balance sheet management. I hope our shareholders will also do so.
“Going forward, Preferred Bank will continue to maintain its balance sheet flexibility by keeping a relatively short duration balance sheet, maintain high levels of liquidity, control our overhead and operate a simple business model.”
Results of Operations
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $73.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. This was a significant increase from the $50.0 million recorded in the same quarter last year but down slightly from the $74.1 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2022. The FOMC rate hikes throughout 2022 and into 2023 drove loan portfolio yields higher, as most of the Bank’s loans are tied to the Prime rate. Interest expense increased this quarter slightly more than did interest income as deposit rates continued to climb during most of the quarter. Despite the increasing deposit rates, the Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin rose 2 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 4.77% from 4.75% last quarter. Comparing to the same quarter last year, the margin was up by an impressive 135 basis points over the 3.42% posted this quarter last year.
Noninterest Income. For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest income was ($1.1 million) compared with $2.3 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to both quarters was mainly due to the loss on sale of the SBNY corporate note which was sold in the days following its failure. Letter of credit (“LC”) fees were $1.3 million for the quarter, and increase of $392,000 over the same period last year and a small increase of $79,000 over last quarter. Gains on sales of SBA loans were $340,000 compared to $0 in both comparable periods as the Bank’s SBA department is now originating and selling loans. Finally, service charges on deposits were up slightly over both comparable periods.
Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $20.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and compared to the $16.2 million recorded in the same period last year. Comparing this quarter to the first quarter of last year; personnel expense increased by $2.1 million or 17.9% and other expense increased by $721,000 or 57.9%. The personnel expense increase was mainly due to new hires, merit increases and an increase in incentive compensation. The increase in other expense was mainly due to an increase in FDIC premiums of $510,000 over the same period last year. In comparing to the prior quarter; personnel expense was up by $775,000 or 6.0% and other expense was up by $299,000 or 17.9%. Offsetting this, the Bank incurred a $2.1 million in OREO expenses last quarter (valuation allowance and loss on sale). For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 26.1% slightly higher than the 26.0% posted last quarter but easily surpassing the 30.9% posted this quarter last year.
Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.5% and slightly higher than the 28.0% ETR for the fourth quarter of 2022 but even with the 28.5% ETR recorded in the first quarter of 2022. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total gross loans at March 31, 2023 were $5.06 billion, a decrease of $17.1 million from the total of $5.07 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total deposits decreased to $5.41 billion from the 5.56 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total assets were $6.46 billion, an increase of $36.2 million over the total of $6.43 billion as of December 31, 2022.
Uninsured Deposits
As of March 31, 2023, total uninsured deposits represented approximately 49.5 % of total deposits. Since mid-March, we have been diligently working with our larger deposit clients to enroll them in the IntraFi/ICS program to ensure that all of their deposits are FDIC insured. Since mid-March, we have been working with IntraFi/ICS and another firm in order to parse out our larger deposit accounts through their networks in order to increase the insurance coverage on our depositor base. Along these lines, we also hope to bring back some depositors who left in the aftermath of SVN and SBNY.
Balance Sheet Fair Market Values from December 31, 2022
With so much focus recently on ASC Topic 825, Financial Instruments, formerly known as FASB 107, we felt it would be beneficial for shareholders to view the Bank’s disclosure in its recently filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
December 31, 2022
Carrying Amount
Estimated Fair Value
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
767,526
$
767,526
Securities held-to-maturity
22,459
20,517
Securities available-for-sale
428,295
428,295
Loans, net of ACL and net deferred loan fees
4,996,382
5,066,775
Accrued interest receivable
23,593
23,593
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
15,000
N/A
Liabilities:
Demand deposits and savings:
Non-interest bearing
$
1,192,091
$
1,192,091
Interest-bearing
2,334,739
2,334,739
Time deposits
2,030,167
2,055,438
Subordinated debt issuance
147,995
164,477
Accured interest payable
2,608
2,608
Liquidity
As of March 31, 2023, the Bank had $886 million in cash and fed funds on the balance sheet representing 16.4% of total deposits. In addition, the Bank had $304 million in FHLB borrowing availability, $100 million in available funds from the FRB Discount window and $200 million in available for sale securities that were unpledged. All summed, this totals $1.49 billion of total liquidity or 27.6% of total deposits. The Bank still has a considerable number of loans yet to be pledged to the FHLB so the total availability of liquidity will increase over the coming month.
Asset Quality
As of March 31, 2023, nonaccrual loans totaled just $271,000, down from the $5.5 million reported as of December 31, 2022 and down from the $2.2 million reported as of March 31, 2022. In addition, OREO and repossessed assets totaled $18.6 million as of March 31, 2023, down from the $22.0 million as of December 31, 2022 as the Bank was able to sell most of the equipment associated with the other foreclosed assets. In addition to that, the Bank’s total classified assets remained constant at $43.1 million compared to $43.1 million as of December 31, 2022. Total net charge-offs were $43,000 for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to net charge off of $1.2 million in the same quarter last year and compared to $0 in the prior quarter. Management is acutely aware that commercial real estate is falling under some pressure given the change in interest rates over the past year, especially office properties. However in reviewing the portfolio, with delinquencies and nonaccrual loans down and classified assets flat, this weakness has yet to appear. We will be vigilant going forward.
Allowance for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $500,000 compared to $2.0 million last quarter and compared to the reversal of $250,000 in the same quarter last year. The economic indicators and most likely scenarios did not require a total ACL in excess of what was recorded. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.36% of total loans.
Capitalization
As of March 31, 2023, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.63%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.30% and the total capital ratio stood at 14.91%. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.30%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.81% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.39%.
GAAP – Non-GAAP Reconciliation -First quarter 2023 PPPT ROBE
Net Income
$
38,074
Add: Provision for credit losses
500
Add: Income tax expense
15,176
Pre-provision and pre-tax income
$
53,750
Total equity – 12/31/22
$
631,071
Pre-provision and pre-tax ROBE
34.54
%
Financial Tables to Follow
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
95,881
$
87,159
$
52,119
Investment securities
12,979
11,028
2,886
Fed funds sold
224
192
19
Total interest income
109,084
98,379
55,024
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing demand
17,038
13,906
1,431
Savings
39
32
19
Time certificates
16,593
9,004
2,217
FHLB borrowings
374
-
-
Subordinated debt
1,325
1,325
1,325
Total interest expense
35,369
24,267
4,992
Net interest income
73,715
74,112
50,032
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
500
2,000
(250
)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)
credit losses
73,215
72,112
50,282
Noninterest income:
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
694
631
671
Letters of credit fee income
1,324
1,245
933
BOLI income
101
102
99
Net (loss) gain on called and sale of investment securities
(4,117
)
297
-
Net gain on sale of loans
340
-
-
Other income
592
533
563
Total noninterest income
(1,066
)
2,808
2,266
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
13,728
12,953
11,640
Net occupancy expense
1,474
1,444
1,422
Business development and promotion expense
105
320
101
Professional services
1,149
1,028
1,243
Office supplies and equipment expense
404
460
489
Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense
72
2,103
16
Other
1,967
1,668
1,246
Total noninterest expense
18,899
19,976
16,157
Income before provision for income taxes
53,250
54,944
36,391
Income tax expense
15,176
15,384
10,364
Net income
$
38,074
$
39,560
$
26,027
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
(1
)
Net income available to common shareholders
$
38,074
$
39,560
$
26,026
Income per share available to common shareholders
Basic
$
2.64
$
2.76
$
1.76
Diluted
$
2.61
$
2.71
$
1.74
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
14,430,606
14,357,326
14,765,337
Diluted
14,602,149
14,617,377
14,978,667
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.55
$
0.55
$
0.43
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
865,691
$
747,526
Fed funds sold
20,000
20,000
Cash and cash equivalents
885,691
767,526
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
22,155
22,459
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
367,492
428,295
Loans
5,057,728
5,074,793
Less allowance for credit losses
(68,929
)
(68,472
)
Less amortized deferred loan fees, net
(10,286
)
(9,939
)
Loans, net
4,978,513
4,996,382
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
18,628
21,990
Customers' liability on acceptances
107
1,731
Bank furniture and fixtures, net
8,784
8,999
Bank-owned life insurance
10,425
10,357
Accrued interest receivable
26,532
23,593
Investment in affordable housing partnerships
59,009
61,173
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
15,000
15,000
Deferred tax assets
43,713
43,218
Operating lease right-of-use assets
22,188
21,718
Other assets
3,300
2,917
Total assets
$
6,461,537
$
6,425,358
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
1,050,992
$
1,192,091
Interest-bearing deposits:
1,751,439
2,295,212
Savings
33,861
39,527
Time certificates of $250,000 or more
1,329,720
1,138,727
Other time certificates
1,241,754
891,440
Total deposits
5,407,766
5,556,997
Acceptances outstanding
107
1,731
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
150,000
-
Subordinated debt issuance, net
148,055
147,995
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships
26,709
27,490
Operating lease liabilities
21,076
20,949
Accrued interest payable
4,529
2,608
Other liabilities
46,754
37,162
Total liabilities
5,804,996
5,794,932
Shareholders' equity
656,541
630,426
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,461,537
$
6,425,358
Book value per common share
$
45.49
$
43.91
Number of common shares outstanding
14,432,122
14,358,145
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:
Interest income
$
109,084
$
98,379
$
78,420
$
62,559
$
55,024
Interest expense
35,369
24,267
11,630
6,135
4,992
Interest income before provision for credit losses
73,715
74,112
66,790
56,424
50,032
Provision (reversal of) for credit losses
500
2,000
2,700
2,900
(250
)
Noninterest income
(1,066
)
2,808
2,187
2,601
2,266
Noninterest expense
18,899
19,976
17,400
17,140
16,157
Income tax expense
15,176
15,384
13,688
10,916
10,364
Net income
$
38,074
$
39,560
$
35,189
$
28,069
$
26,027
Earnings per share
Basic
$
2.64
$
2.76
$
2.44
$
1.90
$
1.76
Diluted
$
2.61
$
2.71
$
2.40
$
1.87
$
1.74
Ratios for the period:
Return on average assets
2.41
%
2.48
%
2.25
%
1.84
%
1.75
%
Return on beginning equity
24.47
%
26.58
%
23.60
%
18.91
%
17.99
%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
4.77
%
4.75
%
4.37
%
3.77
%
3.42
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.20
%
1.25
%
1.11
%
1.12
%
1.08
%
Efficiency ratio
26.01
%
25.97
%
25.23
%
29.04
%
30.89
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
0.00
%
0.00
%
-0.19
%
0.00
%
0.11
%
Ratios as of period end:
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.63
%
10.30
%
9.95
%
9.92
%
9.92
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.30
%
10.81
%
10.46
%
10.61
%
11.20
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.30
%
10.81
%
10.46
%
10.61
%
11.20
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.91
%
14.39
%
14.09
%
14.31
%
15.12
%
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period
1.36
%
1.35
%
1.33
%
1.25
%
1.27
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
254.56x
12.49x
10.75x
5.27x
27.15x
Average balances:
Total securities
$
442,852
$
434,830
$
410,649
$
430,203
$
455,899
Total loans
5,012,862
4,981,561
4,908,870
4,777,353
4,367,095
Total earning assets
6,276,630
6,193,330
6,076,616
6,008,024
5,938,720
Total assets
6,400,849
6,328,017
6,215,184
6,133,703
6,044,155
Total time certificate of deposits
2,209,370
1,872,239
1,749,257
1,810,886
1,869,654
Total interest bearing deposits
4,451,299
4,287,287
3,973,105
3,982,888
3,947,616
Total deposits
5,479,945
5,468,562
5,373,252
5,301,370
5,215,810
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,630,982
4,435,245
4,121,005
4,130,729
4,095,399
Total equity
650,963
613,729
598,188
606,260
597,214
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
885,691
$
767,526
$
749,484
$
768,658
$
985,162
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
22,155
22,459
12,442
12,784
13,496
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
367,492
428,295
377,534
400,597
430,280
Loans:
Real estate – Mortgage:
Real estate—Residential
$
612,908
$
609,292
$
587,812
$
581,412
$
539,614
Real estate—Commercial
2,813,680
2,730,726
2,693,852
2,583,484
2,367,862
Total Real Estate – Mortgage
3,426,588
3,340,018
3,281,664
3,164,896
2,907,476
Real estate – Construction:
R/E Construction — Residential
175,286
193,027
179,955
168,420
141,218
R/E Construction — Commercial
142,319
204,478
188,083
203,217
209,726
Total real estate construction loans
317,605
397,505
368,038
371,637
350,944
Commercial and industrial
1,299,325
1,320,830
1,330,028
1,336,631
1,281,559
SBA
7,306
11,339
8,067
22,186
32,554
Trade finance
6,885
4,521
22,634
24,663
18,919
Consumer and others
19
580
115
128
115
Gross loans
5,057,728
5,074,793
5,010,546
4,920,141
4,591,567
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(68,929
)
(68,472
)
(66,472
)
(61,396
)
(58,496
)
Net deferred loan fees
(10,286
)
(9,939
)
(9,695
)
(9,525
)
(8,573
)
Net loans
$
4,978,513
$
4,996,382
$
4,934,379
$
4,849,220
$
4,524,498
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
$
18,628
$
21,990
$
26,075
$
21,449
$
15,547
Investment in affordable housing partnerships
59,009
61,173
62,745
54,874
56,946
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
15,000
15,000
15,000
15,000
15,000
Other assets
115,049
112,533
115,184
110,459
101,427
Total assets
$
6,461,537
$
6,425,358
$
6,292,843
$
6,233,041
$
6,142,356
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand
$
1,050,992
$
1,192,091
$
1,341,199
$
1,385,934
$
1,251,613
Interest-bearing demand
1,751,439
2,295,212
2,263,775
2,239,501
2,159,178
Savings
33,861
39,527
38,151
39,784
39,946
Time certificates of $250,000 or more
1,329,720
1,138,727
971,378
870,376
924,317
Other time certificates
1,241,754
891,440
841,173
872,357
934,615
Total deposits
$
5,407,766
$
5,556,997
$
5,455,676
$
5,407,952
$
5,309,669
Acceptances outstanding
$
107
$
1,731
$
10,058
$
11,053
$
8,222
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank
150,000
-
-
-
-
Subordinated debt issuance, net
148,055
147,995
147,936
147,877
147,818
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships
26,709
27,490
28,611
20,036
22,606
Other liabilities
72,359
60,074
60,009
54,531
58,756
Total liabilities
$
5,804,996
$
5,794,287
$
5,702,290
$
5,641,449
$
5,547,071
Equity:
Net common stock, no par value
$
181,208
$
184,604
$
180,324
$
197,997
$
209,065
Retained earnings
505,207
475,072
443,409
414,393
392,610
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(29,874
)
(28,605
)
(33,180
)
(20,798
)
(6,390
)
Total shareholders' equity
$
656,541
$
631,071
$
590,553
$
591,592
$
595,285
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,461,537
$
6,425,358
$
6,292,843
$
6,233,041
$
6,142,356
PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
Three months ended December 31,
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
2022
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income or
Yield/
Average
Income or
Yield/
Average
Income or
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1,2)
$
5,013,740
$
95,881
7.76
%
$
4,981,561
$
87,159
6.94
%
$
4,367,095
$
52,119
4.84
%
Investment securities (3)
442,852
3,994
3.66
%
434,830
3,993
3.64
%
455,899
2,224
1.98
%
Federal funds sold
20,222
224
4.50
%
20,000
192
3.81
%
20,122
19
0.38
%
Other earning assets
799,816
9,087
4.61
%
756,939
7,139
3.74
%
1,095,604
770
0.29
%
Total interest-earning assets
6,276,630
109,186
7.05
%
6,193,330
98,483
6.31
%
5,938,720
55,132
3.76
%
Deferred loan fees, net
(9,937
)
(10,003
)
(6,322
)
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(68,466
)
(66,515
)
(59,951
)
Non-interest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
11,527
11,569
11,589
Bank furniture and fixtures
8,977
9,237
10,440
Right of use assets
21,867
22,002
21,754
Other assets
160,251
168,397
127,925
Total assets
$
6,400,849
$
6,328,017
$
6,044,155
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand and savings
$
2,241,929
$
17,077
3.09
%
$
2,415,048
$
13,938
2.29
%
$
2,077,962
$
1,450
0.28
%
TCD $250K or more
1,266,072
10,743
3.44
%
1,017,302
6,014
2.35
%
929,170
1,027
0.45
%
Other time certificates
943,298
5,850
2.52
%
854,937
2,990
1.39
%
940,484
1,190
0.51
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,451,299
33,670
3.07
%
4,287,287
22,942
2.12
%
3,947,616
3,667
0.38
%
Advance from Fedferal home loan bank
31,667
374
4.78
%
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
Subordinated debt, net
148,016
1,325
3.63
%
147,958
1,325
3.55
%
147,783
1,325
3.64
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,630,982
35,369
3.10
%
4,435,245
24,267
2.17
%
4,095,399
4,992
0.49
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
1,028,646
1,181,275
1,268,194
Lease Liability
20,993
21,542
22,463
Other liabilities
69,265
76,226
60,885
Total liabilities
5,749,886
5,714,288
5,446,941
Shareholders’ equity
650,963
613,729
597,214
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
6,400,849
$
6,328,017
$
6,044,155
Net interest income
$
73,817
$
74,216
$
50,140
Net interest spread
3.96
%
4.14
%
3.27
%
Net interest margin
4.77
%
4.75
%
3.42
%
Cost of Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
1,028,646
$
1,181,275
$
1,268,194
Interest-bearing deposits
4,451,299
33,670
3.07
%
4,287,287
22,942
2.12
%
3,947,616
3,667
0.38
%
Total Deposits
$
5,479,945
$
33,670
2.49
%
$
5,468,562
$
22,942
1.66
%
$
5,215,810
$
3,667
0.29
%
(1)
Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2)
Net loan fee income of $1.2 million, $972,000 and $765,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)
Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
Allowance For Credit Losses History
Quarter Ended
Year ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
68,472
$
59,969
Charge-Offs
Commercial & Industrial
44
1,222
Mini-perm Real Estate
-
1
Total Charge-Offs
44
1,223
Recoveries
Commercial & Industrial
1
-
Mini-perm Real Estate
-
2,376
Total Recoveries
1
2,376
Net Charge-Offs (recoveries)
43
(1,153
)
Provision forCredit Losses:
500
7,350
Balance at End of Period
$
68,929
$
68,472
Average Loans Held for Investment
$
5,012,862
$
4,760,815
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period
$
5,057,728
$
5,074,793
Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) to Average Loans
0.00
%
-0.02
%
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period
1.36
%
1.35
%