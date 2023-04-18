U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,154.87
    +3.55 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,976.63
    -10.55 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,153.41
    -4.31 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.55
    -7.29 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.83
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    2,017.90
    +10.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0976
    +0.0046 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5720
    -0.0190 (-0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2429
    +0.0050 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0610
    -0.3630 (-0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,270.37
    +818.50 (+2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.69
    +12.96 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,909.44
    +29.93 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,658.83
    +144.05 (+0.51%)
     

Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

Preferred Bank
·28 min read
Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $38.1 million or $2.61 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023. This represents an increase of $12.0 million or 46.3% over the same quarter last year but a small decrease of $1.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. The primary driver of the increase over the prior year quarter was net interest income which increased by $23.7 million or 47.3% over the same period last year. The decrease in net income on a linked quarter basis was due mainly to a $4.2 million loss on sale of a $5.0 million corporate note issued by Signature Bank of New York (SBNY). Also on a linked quarter basis, net interest income was relatively flat as both interest income and interest expense increased by nearly the same amount while noninterest expense was down slightly this quarter compared to last.

The unprecedented turmoil created by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and SBNY created a difficult operating environment and as a result, the Bank’s total deposits declined slightly from year-end 2022. In that regard, we believe it is important to highlight how the Bank’s balance sheet was managed prior to this crisis:

At Year End 2022:

  • Total cash on hand of $768 million equaled 13.8% of total deposits

  • Tangible common equity was 9.82% - low amount of AOCI adjustment

  • Held-to-Maturity portfolio totaled only $22.5 million, market value of $20.5 million

  • Our loan to deposit ratio was only 91.3%

  • No short term borrowings

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Net income of $38.1 million or $2.61 per diluted share. Net income was affected by the loss on sale of Signature Bank subordinated debt of $4.16 million.

  • Net interest income $73.7 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $74.1 for the fourth quarter 2022. Note that the first quarter of 2023 has two fewer days of operation compared to the previous quarter.

  • Return of average assets was 2.41%

  • Return on beginning equity of 24.47%

  • Net interest margin was 4.77%

  • Total loans decreased $17 million from year-end 2022

  • Total deposits decreased $149 million from year-end 2022

  • Efficiency ratio was 26.0%

  • Quarter-end cash on hand was $886 million or 16.4% of total deposits

  • Quarter-end held to maturity security portfolio of $22.2 million with market value of $20.6 million

  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans increased to 1.36%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am truly pleased to report first quarter 2023 net income of $38.1 million or $2.61 per diluted share under a highly strained operating environment.

“We in the banking industry have been truly humbled by the historic events of early March when two good-sized banks failed within days of each other.   We have learned a great deal in the weeks following these failures and the following are my observations:

  • The definition for transactional accounts should be revised. True, they are “core deposits” by definition, but we now know that only holds true in good times. Conversely, they are the source of a deposit “run” in more stressful conditions. I now appreciate our TCD (time certificate of deposit) portfolio even more. Aside from knowing the duration of our funding at a known cost, we did not experience even one TCD withdrawal during the second week of March.

  • The golden rule of not borrowing short to lend or invest long, still stands. In doing this however, we are going against the grain, so to speak. I cannot count how many times we have seen the disappointment in the faces of our loan officers when their floating rate loan gets paid off by a low fixed rate long-term loan. The events of early March only confirm my belief that it is well worth the agony in order to have a better positioned balance sheet.

  • We must respect the fact that government policy change is always one of our biggest risks that we face in the industry. Back in 2021, we were all convinced that inflation was ‘transitory’ by public officials. I highly doubt that anyone was preparing at the time for a nearly 500 basis point rate increase in 2022.

  • We managers of publicly traded banks will continue to be confronted by “beat” or “miss” of our quarterly financial results. But it is very clear to me that we must place more weight in longer-term balance sheet management. I hope our shareholders will also do so.

“Going forward, Preferred Bank will continue to maintain its balance sheet flexibility by keeping a relatively short duration balance sheet, maintain high levels of liquidity, control our overhead and operate a simple business model.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $73.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. This was a significant increase from the $50.0 million recorded in the same quarter last year but down slightly from the $74.1 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2022. The FOMC rate hikes throughout 2022 and into 2023 drove loan portfolio yields higher, as most of the Bank’s loans are tied to the Prime rate. Interest expense increased this quarter slightly more than did interest income as deposit rates continued to climb during most of the quarter. Despite the increasing deposit rates, the Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin rose 2 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 4.77% from 4.75% last quarter. Comparing to the same quarter last year, the margin was up by an impressive 135 basis points over the 3.42% posted this quarter last year.

Noninterest Income. For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest income was ($1.1 million) compared with $2.3 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to both quarters was mainly due to the loss on sale of the SBNY corporate note which was sold in the days following its failure. Letter of credit (“LC”) fees were $1.3 million for the quarter, and increase of $392,000 over the same period last year and a small increase of $79,000 over last quarter. Gains on sales of SBA loans were $340,000 compared to $0 in both comparable periods as the Bank’s SBA department is now originating and selling loans. Finally, service charges on deposits were up slightly over both comparable periods.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $20.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and compared to the $16.2 million recorded in the same period last year. Comparing this quarter to the first quarter of last year; personnel expense increased by $2.1 million or 17.9% and other expense increased by $721,000 or 57.9%. The personnel expense increase was mainly due to new hires, merit increases and an increase in incentive compensation. The increase in other expense was mainly due to an increase in FDIC premiums of $510,000 over the same period last year. In comparing to the prior quarter; personnel expense was up by $775,000 or 6.0% and other expense was up by $299,000 or 17.9%. Offsetting this, the Bank incurred a $2.1 million in OREO expenses last quarter (valuation allowance and loss on sale). For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 26.1% slightly higher than the 26.0% posted last quarter but easily surpassing the 30.9% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.5% and slightly higher than the 28.0% ETR for the fourth quarter of 2022 but even with the 28.5% ETR recorded in the first quarter of 2022. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at March 31, 2023 were $5.06 billion, a decrease of $17.1 million from the total of $5.07 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total deposits decreased to $5.41 billion from the 5.56 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total assets were $6.46 billion, an increase of $36.2 million over the total of $6.43 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Uninsured Deposits

As of March 31, 2023, total uninsured deposits represented approximately 49.5 % of total deposits. Since mid-March, we have been diligently working with our larger deposit clients to enroll them in the IntraFi/ICS program to ensure that all of their deposits are FDIC insured. Since mid-March, we have been working with IntraFi/ICS and another firm in order to parse out our larger deposit accounts through their networks in order to increase the insurance coverage on our depositor base. Along these lines, we also hope to bring back some depositors who left in the aftermath of SVN and SBNY.

Balance Sheet Fair Market Values from December 31, 2022

With so much focus recently on ASC Topic 825, Financial Instruments, formerly known as FASB 107, we felt it would be beneficial for shareholders to view the Bank’s disclosure in its recently filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

Carrying Amount

 

Estimated Fair Value

 

 

 

 

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

767,526

 

$

767,526

Securities held-to-maturity

 

 

22,459

 

 

20,517

Securities available-for-sale

 

 

428,295

 

 

428,295

Loans, net of ACL and net deferred loan fees

 

 

4,996,382

 

 

5,066,775

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

23,593

 

 

23,593

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

 

15,000

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits and savings:

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing

 

$

1,192,091

 

$

1,192,091

Interest-bearing

 

 

2,334,739

 

 

2,334,739

Time deposits

 

 

2,030,167

 

 

2,055,438

Subordinated debt issuance

 

 

147,995

 

 

164,477

Accured interest payable

 

 

2,608

 

 

2,608

 

 

 

 

 

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank had $886 million in cash and fed funds on the balance sheet representing 16.4% of total deposits. In addition, the Bank had $304 million in FHLB borrowing availability, $100 million in available funds from the FRB Discount window and $200 million in available for sale securities that were unpledged. All summed, this totals $1.49 billion of total liquidity or 27.6% of total deposits. The Bank still has a considerable number of loans yet to be pledged to the FHLB so the total availability of liquidity will increase over the coming month.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2023, nonaccrual loans totaled just $271,000, down from the $5.5 million reported as of December 31, 2022 and down from the $2.2 million reported as of March 31, 2022. In addition, OREO and repossessed assets totaled $18.6 million as of March 31, 2023, down from the $22.0 million as of December 31, 2022 as the Bank was able to sell most of the equipment associated with the other foreclosed assets. In addition to that, the Bank’s total classified assets remained constant at $43.1 million compared to $43.1 million as of December 31, 2022. Total net charge-offs were $43,000 for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to net charge off of $1.2 million in the same quarter last year and compared to $0 in the prior quarter. Management is acutely aware that commercial real estate is falling under some pressure given the change in interest rates over the past year, especially office properties. However in reviewing the portfolio, with delinquencies and nonaccrual loans down and classified assets flat, this weakness has yet to appear. We will be vigilant going forward.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $500,000 compared to $2.0 million last quarter and compared to the reversal of $250,000 in the same quarter last year.   The economic indicators and most likely scenarios did not require a total ACL in excess of what was recorded. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.36% of total loans.

Capitalization

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.63%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.30% and the total capital ratio stood at 14.91%. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.30%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.81% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.39%.

GAAP – Non-GAAP Reconciliation -First quarter 2023 PPPT ROBE

Net Income

$

38,074

 

Add: Provision for credit losses

 

500

 

Add: Income tax expense

 

15,176

 

Pre-provision and pre-tax income

$

53,750

 

 

 

Total equity – 12/31/22

$

631,071

 

Pre-provision and pre-tax ROBE

 

34.54

%

 

 

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s first quarter 2023 financial results will be held tomorrow, April 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through April 26, 2023; the passcode is 5434053.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. In addition, the Bank operates a Loan Production Office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy
shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

AT THE COMPANY:

AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:

Edward J. Czajka

Jeffrey Haas

Executive Vice President

General Information

Chief Financial Officer

(310) 622-8240

(213) 891-1188

PFBC@finprofiles.com

Financial Tables to Follow

PREFERRED BANK

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

 

$

95,881

 

 

$

87,159

 

$

52,119

 

 

Investment securities

 

 

12,979

 

 

 

11,028

 

 

2,886

 

 

Fed funds sold

 

 

224

 

 

 

192

 

 

19

 

 

 

Total interest income

 

 

109,084

 

 

 

98,379

 

 

55,024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand

 

 

17,038

 

 

 

13,906

 

 

1,431

 

 

Savings

 

 

39

 

 

 

32

 

 

19

 

 

Time certificates

 

 

16,593

 

 

 

9,004

 

 

2,217

 

 

FHLB borrowings

 

 

374

 

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

Subordinated debt

 

 

1,325

 

 

 

1,325

 

 

1,325

 

 

 

Total interest expense

 

 

35,369

 

 

 

24,267

 

 

4,992

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

73,715

 

 

 

74,112

 

 

50,032

 

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

 

 

500

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

(250

)

 

 

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

credit losses

 

 

73,215

 

 

 

72,112

 

 

50,282

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fees & service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

694

 

 

 

631

 

 

671

 

 

Letters of credit fee income

 

 

1,324

 

 

 

1,245

 

 

933

 

 

BOLI income

 

 

101

 

 

 

102

 

 

99

 

 

Net (loss) gain on called and sale of investment securities

 

 

(4,117

)

 

 

297

 

 

-

 

 

Net gain on sale of loans

 

 

340

 

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

Other income

 

 

592

 

 

 

533

 

 

563

 

 

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

(1,066

)

 

 

2,808

 

 

2,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salary and employee benefits

 

 

13,728

 

 

 

12,953

 

 

11,640

 

 

Net occupancy expense

 

 

1,474

 

 

 

1,444

 

 

1,422

 

 

Business development and promotion expense

 

 

105

 

 

 

320

 

 

101

 

 

Professional services

 

 

1,149

 

 

 

1,028

 

 

1,243

 

 

Office supplies and equipment expense

 

 

404

 

 

 

460

 

 

489

 

 

Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense

 

 

72

 

 

 

2,103

 

 

16

 

 

Other

 

 

 

1,967

 

 

 

1,668

 

 

1,246

 

 

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

18,899

 

 

 

19,976

 

 

16,157

 

 

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

53,250

 

 

 

54,944

 

 

36,391

 

Income tax expense

 

 

15,176

 

 

 

15,384

 

 

10,364

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

38,074

 

 

$

39,560

 

$

26,027

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

(1

)

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

38,074

 

 

$

39,560

 

$

26,026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per share available to common shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

2.64

 

 

$

2.76

 

$

1.76

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

2.61

 

 

$

2.71

 

$

1.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

14,430,606

 

 

 

14,357,326

 

 

14,765,337

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

14,602,149

 

 

 

14,617,377

 

 

14,978,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends per common share

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.55

 

$

0.43

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PREFERRED BANK

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

865,691

 

 

$

747,526

 

Fed funds sold

 

20,000

 

 

 

20,000

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

885,691

 

 

 

767,526

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

 

22,155

 

 

 

22,459

 

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

367,492

 

 

 

428,295

 

Loans

 

5,057,728

 

 

 

5,074,793

 

 

Less allowance for credit losses

 

(68,929

)

 

 

(68,472

)

 

Less amortized deferred loan fees, net

 

(10,286

)

 

 

(9,939

)

 

Loans, net

 

4,978,513

 

 

 

4,996,382

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

 

18,628

 

 

 

21,990

 

Customers' liability on acceptances

 

107

 

 

 

1,731

 

Bank furniture and fixtures, net

 

8,784

 

 

 

8,999

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

10,425

 

 

 

10,357

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

26,532

 

 

 

23,593

 

Investment in affordable housing partnerships

 

59,009

 

 

 

61,173

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

15,000

 

 

 

15,000

 

Deferred tax assets

 

43,713

 

 

 

43,218

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

22,188

 

 

 

21,718

 

Other assets

 

3,300

 

 

 

2,917

 

 

Total assets

$

6,461,537

 

 

$

6,425,358

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

1,050,992

 

 

$

1,192,091

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits:

 

1,751,439

 

 

 

2,295,212

 

 

 

Savings

 

33,861

 

 

 

39,527

 

 

 

Time certificates of $250,000 or more

 

1,329,720

 

 

 

1,138,727

 

 

 

Other time certificates

 

1,241,754

 

 

 

891,440

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

5,407,766

 

 

 

5,556,997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acceptances outstanding

 

107

 

 

 

1,731

 

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

 

150,000

 

 

 

-

 

Subordinated debt issuance, net

 

148,055

 

 

 

147,995

 

Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships

 

26,709

 

 

 

27,490

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

21,076

 

 

 

20,949

 

Accrued interest payable

 

4,529

 

 

 

2,608

 

Other liabilities

 

46,754

 

 

 

37,162

 

 

Total liabilities

 

5,804,996

 

 

 

5,794,932

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

656,541

 

 

 

630,426

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,461,537

 

 

$

6,425,358

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

$

45.49

 

 

$

43.91

 

Number of common shares outstanding

 

14,432,122

 

 

 

14,358,145

 


PREFERRED BANK

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for ratios)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

109,084

 

$

98,379

 

$

78,420

 

$

62,559

 

$

55,024

 

 

Interest expense

 

35,369

 

 

24,267

 

 

11,630

 

 

6,135

 

 

4,992

 

 

 

Interest income before provision for credit losses

 

73,715

 

 

74,112

 

 

66,790

 

 

56,424

 

 

50,032

 

 

Provision (reversal of) for credit losses

 

500

 

 

2,000

 

 

2,700

 

 

2,900

 

 

(250

)

 

Noninterest income

 

(1,066

)

 

2,808

 

 

2,187

 

 

2,601

 

 

2,266

 

 

Noninterest expense

 

18,899

 

 

19,976

 

 

17,400

 

 

17,140

 

 

16,157

 

 

Income tax expense

 

15,176

 

 

15,384

 

 

13,688

 

 

10,916

 

 

10,364

 

 

 

Net income

$

38,074

 

$

39,560

 

$

35,189

 

$

28,069

 

$

26,027

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.64

 

$

2.76

 

$

2.44

 

$

1.90

 

$

1.76

 

 

 

Diluted

$

2.61

 

$

2.71

 

$

2.40

 

$

1.87

 

$

1.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratios for the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

2.41

%

 

2.48

%

 

2.25

%

 

1.84

%

 

1.75

%

 

Return on beginning equity

 

24.47

%

 

26.58

%

 

23.60

%

 

18.91

%

 

17.99

%

 

Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)

 

4.77

%

 

4.75

%

 

4.37

%

 

3.77

%

 

3.42

%

 

Noninterest expense to average assets

 

1.20

%

 

1.25

%

 

1.11

%

 

1.12

%

 

1.08

%

 

Efficiency ratio

 

26.01

%

 

25.97

%

 

25.23

%

 

29.04

%

 

30.89

%

 

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

-0.19

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.11

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratios as of period end:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

 

10.63

%

 

10.30

%

 

9.95

%

 

9.92

%

 

9.92

%

 

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

11.30

%

 

10.81

%

 

10.46

%

 

10.61

%

 

11.20

%

 

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

11.30

%

 

10.81

%

 

10.46

%

 

10.61

%

 

11.20

%

 

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

14.91

%

 

14.39

%

 

14.09

%

 

14.31

%

 

15.12

%

 

Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period

 

1.36

%

 

1.35

%

 

1.33

%

 

1.25

%

 

1.27

%

 

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

254.56x

12.49x

10.75x

5.27x

27.15x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average balances:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total securities

$

442,852

 

$

434,830

 

$

410,649

 

$

430,203

 

$

455,899

 

 

Total loans

 

5,012,862

 

 

4,981,561

 

 

4,908,870

 

 

4,777,353

 

 

4,367,095

 

 

Total earning assets

 

6,276,630

 

 

6,193,330

 

 

6,076,616

 

 

6,008,024

 

 

5,938,720

 

 

Total assets

 

6,400,849

 

 

6,328,017

 

 

6,215,184

 

 

6,133,703

 

 

6,044,155

 

 

Total time certificate of deposits

 

2,209,370

 

 

1,872,239

 

 

1,749,257

 

 

1,810,886

 

 

1,869,654

 

 

Total interest bearing deposits

 

4,451,299

 

 

4,287,287

 

 

3,973,105

 

 

3,982,888

 

 

3,947,616

 

 

Total deposits

 

5,479,945

 

 

5,468,562

 

 

5,373,252

 

 

5,301,370

 

 

5,215,810

 

 

Total interest bearing liabilities

 

4,630,982

 

 

4,435,245

 

 

4,121,005

 

 

4,130,729

 

 

4,095,399

 

 

Total equity

 

650,963

 

 

613,729

 

 

598,188

 

 

606,260

 

 

597,214

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PREFERRED BANK

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for ratios)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

885,691

 

 

$

767,526

 

 

$

749,484

 

 

$

768,658

 

 

$

985,162

 

 

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

 

22,155

 

 

 

22,459

 

 

 

12,442

 

 

 

12,784

 

 

 

13,496

 

 

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

367,492

 

 

 

428,295

 

 

 

377,534

 

 

 

400,597

 

 

 

430,280

 

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate – Mortgage:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate—Residential

$

612,908

 

 

$

609,292

 

 

$

587,812

 

 

$

581,412

 

 

$

539,614

 

 

 

 

Real estate—Commercial

 

2,813,680

 

 

 

2,730,726

 

 

 

2,693,852

 

 

 

2,583,484

 

 

 

2,367,862

 

 

 

 

Total Real Estate – Mortgage

 

3,426,588

 

 

 

3,340,018

 

 

 

3,281,664

 

 

 

3,164,896

 

 

 

2,907,476

 

 

 

Real estate – Construction:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

R/E Construction — Residential

 

175,286

 

 

 

193,027

 

 

 

179,955

 

 

 

168,420

 

 

 

141,218

 

 

 

 

R/E Construction — Commercial

 

142,319

 

 

 

204,478

 

 

 

188,083

 

 

 

203,217

 

 

 

209,726

 

 

 

 

Total real estate construction loans

 

317,605

 

 

 

397,505

 

 

 

368,038

 

 

 

371,637

 

 

 

350,944

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

1,299,325

 

 

 

1,320,830

 

 

 

1,330,028

 

 

 

1,336,631

 

 

 

1,281,559

 

 

 

SBA

 

7,306

 

 

 

11,339

 

 

 

8,067

 

 

 

22,186

 

 

 

32,554

 

 

 

Trade finance

 

6,885

 

 

 

4,521

 

 

 

22,634

 

 

 

24,663

 

 

 

18,919

 

 

 

Consumer and others

 

19

 

 

 

580

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

 

Gross loans

 

5,057,728

 

 

 

5,074,793

 

 

 

5,010,546

 

 

 

4,920,141

 

 

 

4,591,567

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

 

(68,929

)

 

 

(68,472

)

 

 

(66,472

)

 

 

(61,396

)

 

 

(58,496

)

 

Net deferred loan fees

 

(10,286

)

 

 

(9,939

)

 

 

(9,695

)

 

 

(9,525

)

 

 

(8,573

)

 

 

Net loans

$

4,978,513

 

 

$

4,996,382

 

 

$

4,934,379

 

 

$

4,849,220

 

 

$

4,524,498

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

18,628

 

 

$

21,990

 

 

$

26,075

 

 

$

21,449

 

 

$

15,547

 

 

Investment in affordable housing partnerships

 

59,009

 

 

 

61,173

 

 

 

62,745

 

 

 

54,874

 

 

 

56,946

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

15,000

 

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

15,000

 

 

Other assets

 

115,049

 

 

 

112,533

 

 

 

115,184

 

 

 

110,459

 

 

 

101,427

 

 

 

Total assets

$

6,461,537

 

 

$

6,425,358

 

 

$

6,292,843

 

 

$

6,233,041

 

 

$

6,142,356

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand

$

1,050,992

 

 

$

1,192,091

 

 

$

1,341,199

 

 

$

1,385,934

 

 

$

1,251,613

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand

 

1,751,439

 

 

 

2,295,212

 

 

 

2,263,775

 

 

 

2,239,501

 

 

 

2,159,178

 

 

 

Savings

 

33,861

 

 

 

39,527

 

 

 

38,151

 

 

 

39,784

 

 

 

39,946

 

 

 

Time certificates of $250,000 or more

 

1,329,720

 

 

 

1,138,727

 

 

 

971,378

 

 

 

870,376

 

 

 

924,317

 

 

 

Other time certificates

 

1,241,754

 

 

 

891,440

 

 

 

841,173

 

 

 

872,357

 

 

 

934,615

 

 

 

Total deposits

$

5,407,766

 

 

$

5,556,997

 

 

$

5,455,676

 

 

$

5,407,952

 

 

$

5,309,669

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acceptances outstanding

$

107

 

 

$

1,731

 

 

$

10,058

 

 

$

11,053

 

 

$

8,222

 

 

Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank

 

150,000

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Subordinated debt issuance, net

 

148,055

 

 

 

147,995

 

 

 

147,936

 

 

 

147,877

 

 

 

147,818

 

 

Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships

 

26,709

 

 

 

27,490

 

 

 

28,611

 

 

 

20,036

 

 

 

22,606

 

 

Other liabilities

 

72,359

 

 

 

60,074

 

 

 

60,009

 

 

 

54,531

 

 

 

58,756

 

 

 

Total liabilities

$

5,804,996

 

 

$

5,794,287

 

 

$

5,702,290

 

 

$

5,641,449

 

 

$

5,547,071

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net common stock, no par value

$

181,208

 

 

$

184,604

 

 

$

180,324

 

 

$

197,997

 

 

$

209,065

 

 

Retained earnings

 

505,207

 

 

 

475,072

 

 

 

443,409

 

 

 

414,393

 

 

 

392,610

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

(29,874

)

 

 

(28,605

)

 

 

(33,180

)

 

 

(20,798

)

 

 

(6,390

)

 

 

Total shareholders' equity

$

656,541

 

 

$

631,071

 

 

$

590,553

 

 

$

591,592

 

 

$

595,285

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,461,537

 

 

$

6,425,358

 

 

$

6,292,843

 

 

$

6,233,041

 

 

$

6,142,356

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PREFERRED BANK

Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yields and Rates

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

Average

 

 

Interest

Average

 

 

Interest

Average

 

 

 

Average

Income or

Yield/

 

Average

Income or

Yield/

 

Average

Income or

Yield/

 

 

 

Balance

Expense

Rate

 

Balance

Expense

Rate

 

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1,2)

$

5,013,740

 

$

95,881

7.76

%

 

$

4,981,561

 

$

87,159

6.94

%

 

$

4,367,095

 

$

52,119

4.84

%

 

Investment securities (3)

 

442,852

 

 

3,994

3.66

%

 

 

434,830

 

 

3,993

3.64

%

 

 

455,899

 

 

2,224

1.98

%

 

Federal funds sold

 

20,222

 

 

224

4.50

%

 

 

20,000

 

 

192

3.81

%

 

 

20,122

 

 

19

0.38

%

 

Other earning assets

 

799,816

 

 

9,087

4.61

%

 

 

756,939

 

 

7,139

3.74

%

 

 

1,095,604

 

 

770

0.29

%

 

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

6,276,630

 

 

109,186

7.05

%

 

 

6,193,330

 

 

98,483

6.31

%

 

 

5,938,720

 

 

55,132

3.76

%

 

Deferred loan fees, net

 

(9,937

)

 

 

 

 

(10,003

)

 

 

 

 

(6,322

)

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

 

(68,466

)

 

 

 

 

(66,515

)

 

 

 

 

(59,951

)

 

 

Non-interest earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

11,527

 

 

 

 

 

11,569

 

 

 

 

 

11,589

 

 

 

 

Bank furniture and fixtures

 

8,977

 

 

 

 

 

9,237

 

 

 

 

 

10,440

 

 

 

 

Right of use assets

 

21,867

 

 

 

 

 

22,002

 

 

 

 

 

21,754

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

160,251

 

 

 

 

 

168,397

 

 

 

 

 

127,925

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

6,400,849

 

 

 

 

$

6,328,017

 

 

 

 

$

6,044,155

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand and savings

$

2,241,929

 

$

17,077

3.09

%

 

$

2,415,048

 

$

13,938

2.29

%

 

$

2,077,962

 

$

1,450

0.28

%

 

 

TCD $250K or more

 

1,266,072

 

 

10,743

3.44

%

 

 

1,017,302

 

 

6,014

2.35

%

 

 

929,170

 

 

1,027

0.45

%

 

 

Other time certificates

 

943,298

 

 

5,850

2.52

%

 

 

854,937

 

 

2,990

1.39

%

 

 

940,484

 

 

1,190

0.51

%

 

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

4,451,299

 

 

33,670

3.07

%

 

 

4,287,287

 

 

22,942

2.12

%

 

 

3,947,616

 

 

3,667

0.38

%

Advance from Fedferal home loan bank

 

31,667

 

 

374

4.78

%

 

 

-

 

 

-

0.00

%

 

 

-

 

 

-

0.00

%

Subordinated debt, net

 

148,016

 

 

1,325

3.63

%

 

 

147,958

 

 

1,325

3.55

%

 

 

147,783

 

 

1,325

3.64

%

 

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

4,630,982

 

 

35,369

3.10

%

 

 

4,435,245

 

 

24,267

2.17

%

 

 

4,095,399

 

 

4,992

0.49

%

Non-interest bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits

 

1,028,646

 

 

 

 

 

1,181,275

 

 

 

 

 

1,268,194

 

 

 

 

Lease Liability

 

20,993

 

 

 

 

 

21,542

 

 

 

 

 

22,463

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

69,265

 

 

 

 

 

76,226

 

 

 

 

 

60,885

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

5,749,886

 

 

 

 

 

5,714,288

 

 

 

 

 

5,446,941

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

650,963

 

 

 

 

 

613,729

 

 

 

 

 

597,214

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

6,400,849

 

 

 

 

$

6,328,017

 

 

 

 

$

6,044,155

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

73,817

 

 

 

$

74,216

 

 

 

$

50,140

 

Net interest spread

 

 

3.96

%

 

 

 

4.14

%

 

 

 

3.27

%

Net interest margin

 

 

4.77

%

 

 

 

4.75

%

 

 

 

3.42

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

1,028,646

 

 

 

 

$

1,181,275

 

 

 

 

$

1,268,194

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

4,451,299

 

 

33,670

3.07

%

 

 

4,287,287

 

 

22,942

2.12

%

 

 

3,947,616

 

 

3,667

0.38

%

 

 

Total Deposits

$

5,479,945

 

$

33,670

2.49

%

 

$

5,468,562

 

$

22,942

1.66

%

 

$

5,215,810

 

$

3,667

0.29

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2)

Net loan fee income of $1.2 million, $972,000 and $765,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively, are included in the yield computations

(3)

Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Preferred Bank

Loan and Credit Quality Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance For Credit Losses History

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Year ended

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in 000's)

Allowance For Credit Losses

 

 

 

 

Balance at Beginning of Period

 

$

68,472

 

 

$

59,969

 

 

Charge-Offs

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial & Industrial

 

 

44

 

 

 

1,222

 

 

 

Mini-perm Real Estate

 

 

-

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

Total Charge-Offs

 

 

44

 

 

 

1,223

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recoveries

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial & Industrial

 

 

1

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

Mini-perm Real Estate

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,376

 

 

 

Total Recoveries

 

 

1

 

 

 

2,376

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Charge-Offs (recoveries)

 

 

43

 

 

 

(1,153

)

 

Provision forCredit Losses:

 

 

500

 

 

 

7,350

 

Balance at End of Period

 

$

68,929

 

 

$

68,472

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Loans Held for Investment

 

$

5,012,862

 

 

$

4,760,815

 

Loans Held for Investment at End of Period

 

$

5,057,728

 

 

$

5,074,793

 

Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) to Average Loans

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

-0.02

%

Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period

 

 

1.36

%

 

 

1.35

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 