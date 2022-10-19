U.S. markets closed

Preferred Bank Reports Record Quarterly Earnings

Preferred Bank
·20 min read
Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $35.2 million or $2.40 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022. This represents an increase of $9.0 million or 34.6% over the same quarter last year and also an impressive $7.1 million or 25.4% increase over the second quarter of 2022. The primary driver of the increase over both comparable periods was net interest income which increased by 39.9% over the same period last year and increased by 18.4% over the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $89.3 million or $6.00 per diluted share compared to $68.8 million or $4.61 per diluted share for the same period last year. This represents an increase in net income of 29.7% and an increase in diluted earnings per share of 30.2%. The extraordinary interest rate hikes undertaken by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) to fend off inflation has led to a significant increase in interest income as most of the Bank’s loans are tied to the Prime rate.

Third quarter 2022 highlights:

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) of 2.25%

  • Return on beginning equity (“ROBE”) of 23.60%

  • Pre-provision, pre-tax (“PPPT”) ROBE of 34.59% 1

  • Efficiency ratio of 25.23%

  • Linked quarter loan growth (Ex-PPP) of 2.1%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We have posted another record quarter aided by the Fed’s interest rate hikes onto our very asset-sensitive balance sheet. Third quarter 2022 earnings were $35.2 million or $2.40 per diluted share, which is substantially higher than the prior quarter and Q3 of the prior year.

Loan growth for the quarter (Ex-PPP) was $104.5 million or 8.5% (annualized). Our pace of loan growth has slowed under the current interest rate environment.

Deposits grew very moderately at a 3.5% annualized pace. The increase in our cost of deposits was significantly less than that of loan rates, which resulted in margin expansion. Deposit rates have accelerated since September, and are projected to continue to increase during the fourth quarter.

Our credit quality remained stable during the quarter with classified loans continuing to decline. For the quarter we have made a provision for credit losses of $2.7 million. Combined with a loan loss recovery of $2.4 million, our allowance for loan and credit losses has increased $5.1 million from the previous quarter to 1.33% of total loans (Ex-PPP).

Preferred Bank’s operating costs (non-interest expense) have increased due to growth and inflation. But, because of the interest margin expansion, our efficiency ratio actually improved to 25.2%.

We recognize the macro economy is very likely heading into a recession. There are many uncertainties ahead so our focus now is credit quality and deposit costs. We have done well so far in this uncharted economic territory and we will continue to stay alert.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $66.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. This was a significant increase from the $47.8 million recorded in the same quarter last year and also up sharply over the $56.4 million posted in the second quarter of 2022. The FOMC rate hikes throughout the second and third quarters drove the Bank’s loan portfolio yield higher, as most of the Bank’s loans are tied to the Prime rate. Interest expense on deposits also rose significantly in terms of a percentage increase but in actual dollars, the increase was well behind that of interest income, leading to significant margin expansion. The taxable equivalent net interest margin rose 60 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 4.37% from the 3.77% last quarter. Comparing to the same quarter last year, the margin was up by 101 basis points over the 3.36% posted this quarter last year.

Noninterest Income. For the third quarter of 2022, noninterest income was $2.2 million compared with $2.6 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to both periods is primarily due to lower LC fees. In comparison to the same quarter last year, service charges on deposits are up by $122,000 partially offsetting the decrease in LC fees.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $17.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. This is up compared to the $15.4 million recorded in the same quarter last year and an increase over the $17.1 million posted in the second quarter of 2022. Comparing this quarter to the third quarter of last year; personnel expense increased by $1.4 million or 12.9%, other real estate owned (“REO”) expense was $314,000 this quarter compared to $0 last year and business development and promotion increased by $116,000 this quarter. The personnel expense increase was mainly due to new hires and merit increases. Last year, the Bank did not own any OREO so this years’ expenses all were an increase. In comparing to the prior quarter; personnel expense was up by $638,000 or 5.5% from the second quarter of 2022, professional services was down by $299,000 due mainly to lower legal costs, and OREO expense decreased by $71,000 For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 25.2%, easily beating the 29.0% posted last quarter and also down from the 30.4% recorded this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $13.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.0% and slightly below the ETR of 28.7% recorded in the same period last year and equal to the 28.0% ETR posted last quarter. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at September 30, 2022 were $5.01 billion, an increase of $586 million or 13.2% over the total of $4.42 billion as of December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased to $5.46 billion, an increase of $230 million or 4.4% over the $5.23 billion as of December 31, 2021. Total assets ended the quarter at $6.29 billion, an increase of $247 million or 4.1% over the total of $6.05 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2022, nonaccrual loans totaled $6.2 million, down from the $10.6 million reported as of June 30, 2022 and down from the $14.8 million as of the end of 2021. In addition, OREO and repossessed assets totaled $26.1 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $21.4 million as of June 30, 2022 and zero as of the end of 2021. Total net recoveries for the third quarter of 2022 were $2.4 million as compared to zero last quarter and compared to charge-offs of $1.0 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.7 million as compared to $2.9 million recorded last quarter and compared to a reversal of $1.5 million recorded in the third quarter of last year. Although credit quality remains very good, the prospects for a recession in the next 18 months necessitates a provision of $2.7 million this quarter. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.33% of total loans (excluding PPP loans).

Capitalization

As of September 30, 2022, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.95%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.46% and the total capital ratio stood at 14.09%. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.54%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.26% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 15.37%.

GAAP – Non-GAAP Reconciliation -Third quarter 2022 PPPT ROBE

 

 

 

 

Net Income

$

35,189

 

Add: Provision for credit losses

 

2,700

 

Add: Income tax expense

 

13,688

 

Pre-provision and pre-tax income

$

51,577

 

 

 

Total equity – 6/30/22

$

591,592

 

Pre-provision and pre-tax ROBE

 

34.59

%


Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s third quarter 2022 financial results will be held tomorrow, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through November 3, 2022; the passcode is 5793025.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. In addition, the Bank operates a Loan Production Office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

AT THE COMPANY:

AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:

Edward J. Czajka

Jeffrey Haas

Executive Vice President

General Information

Chief Financial Officer

(310) 622-8240

(213) 891-1188

PFBC@finprofiles.com

 

 


PREFERRED BANK

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

$

71,192

 

 

$

58,541

 

 

$

50,866

 

Investment securities

 

7,111

 

 

 

3,972

 

 

 

2,725

 

Fed funds sold

 

117

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

20

 

Total interest income

 

78,420

 

 

 

62,559

 

 

 

53,611

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand

 

6,436

 

 

 

2,448

 

 

 

1,486

 

Savings

 

19

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

3

 

Time certificates

 

3,850

 

 

 

2,342

 

 

 

3,045

 

Subordinated debt

 

1,325

 

 

 

1,325

 

 

 

1,324

 

Total interest expense

 

11,630

 

 

 

6,135

 

 

 

5,858

 

Net interest income

 

66,790

 

 

 

56,424

 

 

 

47,753

 

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

 

2,700

 

 

 

2,900

 

 

 

(1,500

)

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)

 

 

 

 

 

credit losses

 

64,090

 

 

 

53,524

 

 

 

49,253

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Fees & service charges on deposit accounts

 

703

 

 

 

723

 

 

 

581

 

Letters of credit fee income

 

956

 

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

1,576

 

BOLI income

 

100

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

98

 

Net gain on called and sale of investment securities

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

41

 

Other income

 

428

 

 

 

449

 

 

 

488

 

Total noninterest income

 

2,187

 

 

 

2,601

 

 

 

2,784

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Salary and employee benefits

 

12,326

 

 

 

11,688

 

 

 

10,920

 

Net occupancy expense

 

1,452

 

 

 

1,441

 

 

 

1,430

 

Business development and promotion expense

 

214

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

98

 

Professional services

 

1,161

 

 

 

1,460

 

 

 

1,075

 

Office supplies and equipment expense

 

456

 

 

 

459

 

 

 

467

 

Other real estate owned expense

 

314

 

 

 

385

 

 

 

-

 

Other

 

1,477

 

 

 

1,531

 

 

 

1,380

 

Total noninterest expense

 

17,400

 

 

 

17,140

 

 

 

15,370

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

48,877

 

 

 

38,985

 

 

 

36,667

 

Income tax expense

 

13,688

 

 

 

10,916

 

 

 

10,522

 

Net income

$

35,189

 

 

$

28,069

 

 

$

26,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(3

)

Net income available to common shareholders

$

35,189

 

 

$

28,069

 

 

$

26,142

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per share available to common shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.44

 

 

$

1.90

 

 

$

1.76

 

Diluted

$

2.40

 

 

$

1.87

 

 

$

1.76

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

14,408,235

 

 

 

14,792,298

 

 

 

14,884,570

 

Diluted

 

14,644,452

 

 

 

15,006,801

 

 

 

14,884,570

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends per common share

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PREFERRED BANK

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

%

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

$

181,852

 

 

$

148,631

 

 

22.4

%

Investment securities

 

13,969

 

 

 

7,550

 

 

85.0

%

Fed funds sold

 

182

 

 

 

63

 

 

190.6

%

Total interest income

 

196,003

 

 

 

156,244

 

 

25.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand

 

10,315

 

 

 

4,453

 

 

131.7

%

Savings

 

58

 

 

 

40

 

 

46.4

%

Time certificates

 

8,409

 

 

 

10,290

 

 

-18.3

%

Subordinated debt

 

3,975

 

 

 

5,000

 

 

-20.5

%

Total interest expense

 

22,757

 

 

 

19,784

 

 

15.0

%

Net interest income

 

173,246

 

 

 

136,460

 

 

27.0

%

Provision for credit losses

 

5,350

 

 

 

(100

)

 

-5450.0

%

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

167,896

 

 

 

136,560

 

 

22.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Fees & service charges on deposit accounts

 

2,097

 

 

 

1,532

 

 

36.9

%

Letters of credit fee income

 

3,218

 

 

 

3,195

 

 

0.7

%

BOLI income

 

299

 

 

 

292

 

 

2.6

%

Net gain on called and sale of investment securities

 

-

 

 

 

41

 

 

-100.0

%

Net loss on sale of loans

 

-

 

 

 

(640

)

 

-100.0

%

Other income

 

1,440

 

 

 

1,357

 

 

6.1

%

Total noninterest income

 

7,054

 

 

 

5,777

 

 

22.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Salary and employee benefits

 

35,654

 

 

 

32,328

 

 

10.3

%

Net occupancy expense

 

4,315

 

 

 

4,260

 

 

1.3

%

Business development and promotion expense

 

491

 

 

 

288

 

 

70.5

%

Professional services

 

3,864

 

 

 

3,052

 

 

26.6

%

Office supplies and equipment expense

 

1,404

 

 

 

1,381

 

 

1.7

%

Other real estate owned expense

 

715

 

 

 

-

 

 

100.0

%

Other

 

4,254

 

 

 

4,677

 

 

-9.0

%

Total noninterest expense

 

50,697

 

 

 

45,986

 

 

10.2

%

Income before provision for income taxes

 

124,253

 

 

 

96,351

 

 

29.0

%

Income tax expense

 

34,968

 

 

 

27,532

 

 

27.0

%

Net income

$

89,285

 

 

$

68,819

 

 

29.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities

$

(2

)

 

$

(8

)

 

-78.6

%

Net income available to common shareholders

$

89,283

 

 

$

68,811

 

 

29.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per share available to common shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

6.09

 

 

$

4.61

 

 

32.2

%

Diluted

$

6.00

 

 

$

4.61

 

 

30.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

14,653,982

 

 

 

14,929,519

 

 

-1.8

%

Diluted

 

14,873,933

 

 

 

14,929,519

 

 

-0.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends per share

$

1.29

 

 

$

1.14

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 


PREFERRED BANK

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

729,484

 

 

$

1,030,610

 

Fed funds sold

 

20,000

 

 

 

20,000

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

749,484

 

 

 

1,050,610

 

 

 

 

 

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

 

12,442

 

 

 

13,962

 

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

377,534

 

 

 

451,911

 

Loans

 

5,010,546

 

 

 

4,424,992

 

Less allowance for credit losses

 

(66,472

)

 

 

(59,969

)

Less amortized deferred loan fees, net

 

(9,695

)

 

 

(6,316

)

Loans, net

 

4,934,379

 

 

 

4,358,707

 

 

 

 

 

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

 

26,075

 

 

 

-

 

Customers' liability on acceptances

 

10,058

 

 

 

10,188

 

Bank furniture and fixtures, net

 

9,377

 

 

 

10,533

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

10,289

 

 

 

10,088

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

19,008

 

 

 

14,646

 

Investment in affordable housing partnerships

 

62,745

 

 

 

59,018

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

15,000

 

 

 

15,000

 

Deferred tax assets

 

41,530

 

 

 

26,674

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

21,994

 

 

 

21,969

 

Other assets

 

2,928

 

 

 

2,997

 

Total assets

$

6,292,843

 

 

$

6,046,303

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

1,341,199

 

 

$

1,305,692

 

Interest-bearing deposits:

 

2,263,775

 

 

 

2,032,819

 

Savings

 

38,151

 

 

 

37,839

 

Time certificates of $250,000 or more

 

971,378

 

 

 

934,444

 

Other time certificates

 

841,173

 

 

 

914,717

 

Total deposits

 

5,455,676

 

 

 

5,225,511

 

 

 

 

 

Acceptances outstanding

 

10,058

 

 

 

10,188

 

Subordinated debt issuance, net

 

147,936

 

 

 

147,758

 

Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships

 

28,611

 

 

 

22,606

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

21,692

 

 

 

22,861

 

Accrued interest payable

 

2,170

 

 

 

715

 

Other liabilities

 

36,147

 

 

 

29,946

 

Total liabilities

 

5,702,290

 

 

 

5,459,585

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

590,553

 

 

 

586,718

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,292,843

 

 

$

6,046,303

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

$

41.13

 

 

$

39.97

 

Number of common shares outstanding

 

14,356,708

 

 

 

14,679,769

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PREFERRED BANK

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for ratios)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

78,420

 

 

$

62,559

 

 

$

55,024

 

 

$

54,791

 

 

$

53,611

 

Interest expense

 

11,630

 

 

 

6,135

 

 

 

4,992

 

 

 

5,374

 

 

 

5,858

 

Interest income before provision for credit losses

 

66,790

 

 

 

56,424

 

 

 

50,032

 

 

 

49,417

 

 

 

47,753

 

Provision (reversal of) for credit losses

 

2,700

 

 

 

2,900

 

 

 

(250

)

 

 

(900

)

 

 

(1,500

)

Noninterest income

 

2,187

 

 

 

2,601

 

 

 

2,266

 

 

 

1,966

 

 

 

2,784

 

Noninterest expense

 

17,400

 

 

 

17,140

 

 

 

16,157

 

 

 

14,806

 

 

 

15,370

 

Income tax expense

 

13,688

 

 

 

10,916

 

 

 

10,364

 

 

 

11,056

 

 

 

10,522

 

Net income

$

35,189

 

 

$

28,069

 

 

$

26,027

 

 

$

26,421

 

 

$

26,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.44

 

 

$

1.90

 

 

$

1.76

 

 

$

1.80

 

 

$

1.76

 

Diluted

$

2.40

 

 

$

1.87

 

 

$

1.74

 

 

$

1.80

 

 

$

1.76

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratios for the period:

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

2.25

%

 

 

1.84

%

 

 

1.75

%

 

 

1.72

%

 

 

1.80

%

Return on beginning equity

 

23.60

%

 

 

18.91

%

 

 

17.99

%

 

 

18.65

%

 

 

18.56

%

Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)

 

4.37

%

 

 

3.77

%

 

 

3.42

%

 

 

3.28

%

 

 

3.36

%

Noninterest expense to average assets

 

1.11

%

 

 

1.12

%

 

 

1.08

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

1.06

%

Efficiency ratio

 

25.23

%

 

 

29.04

%

 

 

30.89

%

 

 

28.82

%

 

 

30.41

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)

 

-0.19

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.11

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratios as of period end:

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

 

9.95

%

 

 

9.92

%

 

 

9.92

%

 

 

9.54

%

 

 

9.64

%

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

10.46

%

 

 

10.61

%

 

 

11.20

%

 

 

11.26

%

 

 

11.19

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

10.46

%

 

 

10.61

%

 

 

11.20

%

 

 

11.26

%

 

 

11.19

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

14.09

%

 

 

14.31

%

 

 

15.12

%

 

 

15.37

%

 

 

15.47

%

Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period

 

1.33

%

 

 

1.25

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.36

%

 

 

1.41

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

 

10.75

x

 

 

5.27

x

 

 

27.15

x

 

 

4.05

x

 

 

2.93

x

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average balances:

 

 

 

 

 

Total securities

$

410,649

 

 

$

430,203

 

 

$

455,899

 

 

$

470,811

 

 

$

401,641

 

Total loans

 

4,908,870

 

 

 

4,777,353

 

 

 

4,367,095

 

 

 

4,218,699

 

 

 

4,156,289

 

Total earning assets

 

6,076,616

 

 

 

6,008,024

 

 

 

5,938,519

 

 

 

5,984,055

 

 

 

5,659,678

 

Total assets

 

6,215,184

 

 

 

6,133,703

 

 

 

6,044,155

 

 

 

6,079,934

 

 

 

5,760,056

 

Total time certificate of deposits

 

1,749,257

 

 

 

1,810,886

 

 

 

1,869,654

 

 

 

1,915,116

 

 

 

1,959,514

 

Total interest bearing deposits

 

3,973,105

 

 

 

3,982,888

 

 

 

3,947,616

 

 

 

3,945,275

 

 

 

3,783,704

 

Total deposits

 

5,373,252

 

 

 

5,301,370

 

 

 

5,215,810

 

 

 

5,277,507

 

 

 

4,971,607

 

Total interest bearing liabilities

 

4,121,005

 

 

 

4,130,729

 

 

 

4,095,399

 

 

 

4,093,002

 

 

 

3,931,375

 

Total equity

 

598,188

 

 

 

606,260

 

 

 

597,214

 

 

 

576,495

 

 

 

569,624

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PREFERRED BANK

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for ratios)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

196,003

 

 

$

156,244

 

Interest expense

 

22,757

 

 

 

19,784

 

Interest income before provision for credit losses

 

173,246

 

 

 

136,460

 

Provision (reversal of) for credit losses

 

5,350

 

 

 

(100

)

Non-interest income

 

7,054

 

 

 

5,777

 

Non-interest expense

 

50,697

 

 

 

45,986

 

Income tax expense

 

34,968

 

 

 

27,532

 

Net income

$

89,285

 

 

$

68,819

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

Basic

$

6.09

 

 

$

4.61

 

Diluted

$

6.00

 

 

$

4.61

 

 

 

 

 

Ratios for the period:

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

1.95

%

 

 

1.68

%

Return on beginning equity

 

20.35

%

 

 

17.51

%

Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)

 

3.86

%

 

 

2.54

%

Non-interest expense to average assets

 

1.11

%

 

 

1.12

%

Efficiency ratio

 

28.12

%

 

 

32.33

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

 

-0.03

%

 

 

0.07

%

 

 

 

 

Average balances:

 

 

 

Total securities

$

432,085

 

 

$

304,865

 

Total loans

 

4,686,424

 

 

 

4,110,835

 

Total earning assets

 

6,023,091

 

 

 

5,377,565

 

Total assets

 

6,131,640

 

 

 

5,477,989

 

Total time certificate of deposits

 

1,809,492

 

 

 

1,891,583

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

3,967,963

 

 

 

3,674,201

 

