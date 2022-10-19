Preferred Bank Reports Record Quarterly Earnings
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $35.2 million or $2.40 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022. This represents an increase of $9.0 million or 34.6% over the same quarter last year and also an impressive $7.1 million or 25.4% increase over the second quarter of 2022. The primary driver of the increase over both comparable periods was net interest income which increased by 39.9% over the same period last year and increased by 18.4% over the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $89.3 million or $6.00 per diluted share compared to $68.8 million or $4.61 per diluted share for the same period last year. This represents an increase in net income of 29.7% and an increase in diluted earnings per share of 30.2%. The extraordinary interest rate hikes undertaken by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) to fend off inflation has led to a significant increase in interest income as most of the Bank’s loans are tied to the Prime rate.
Third quarter 2022 highlights:
Return on average assets (“ROA”) of 2.25%
Return on beginning equity (“ROBE”) of 23.60%
Pre-provision, pre-tax (“PPPT”) ROBE of 34.59% 1
Efficiency ratio of 25.23%
Linked quarter loan growth (Ex-PPP) of 2.1%
Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We have posted another record quarter aided by the Fed’s interest rate hikes onto our very asset-sensitive balance sheet. Third quarter 2022 earnings were $35.2 million or $2.40 per diluted share, which is substantially higher than the prior quarter and Q3 of the prior year.
Loan growth for the quarter (Ex-PPP) was $104.5 million or 8.5% (annualized). Our pace of loan growth has slowed under the current interest rate environment.
Deposits grew very moderately at a 3.5% annualized pace. The increase in our cost of deposits was significantly less than that of loan rates, which resulted in margin expansion. Deposit rates have accelerated since September, and are projected to continue to increase during the fourth quarter.
Our credit quality remained stable during the quarter with classified loans continuing to decline. For the quarter we have made a provision for credit losses of $2.7 million. Combined with a loan loss recovery of $2.4 million, our allowance for loan and credit losses has increased $5.1 million from the previous quarter to 1.33% of total loans (Ex-PPP).
Preferred Bank’s operating costs (non-interest expense) have increased due to growth and inflation. But, because of the interest margin expansion, our efficiency ratio actually improved to 25.2%.
We recognize the macro economy is very likely heading into a recession. There are many uncertainties ahead so our focus now is credit quality and deposit costs. We have done well so far in this uncharted economic territory and we will continue to stay alert.”
Results of Operations
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $66.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. This was a significant increase from the $47.8 million recorded in the same quarter last year and also up sharply over the $56.4 million posted in the second quarter of 2022. The FOMC rate hikes throughout the second and third quarters drove the Bank’s loan portfolio yield higher, as most of the Bank’s loans are tied to the Prime rate. Interest expense on deposits also rose significantly in terms of a percentage increase but in actual dollars, the increase was well behind that of interest income, leading to significant margin expansion. The taxable equivalent net interest margin rose 60 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 4.37% from the 3.77% last quarter. Comparing to the same quarter last year, the margin was up by 101 basis points over the 3.36% posted this quarter last year.
Noninterest Income. For the third quarter of 2022, noninterest income was $2.2 million compared with $2.6 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to both periods is primarily due to lower LC fees. In comparison to the same quarter last year, service charges on deposits are up by $122,000 partially offsetting the decrease in LC fees.
Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $17.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. This is up compared to the $15.4 million recorded in the same quarter last year and an increase over the $17.1 million posted in the second quarter of 2022. Comparing this quarter to the third quarter of last year; personnel expense increased by $1.4 million or 12.9%, other real estate owned (“REO”) expense was $314,000 this quarter compared to $0 last year and business development and promotion increased by $116,000 this quarter. The personnel expense increase was mainly due to new hires and merit increases. Last year, the Bank did not own any OREO so this years’ expenses all were an increase. In comparing to the prior quarter; personnel expense was up by $638,000 or 5.5% from the second quarter of 2022, professional services was down by $299,000 due mainly to lower legal costs, and OREO expense decreased by $71,000 For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 25.2%, easily beating the 29.0% posted last quarter and also down from the 30.4% recorded this quarter last year.
Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $13.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.0% and slightly below the ETR of 28.7% recorded in the same period last year and equal to the 28.0% ETR posted last quarter. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total gross loans at September 30, 2022 were $5.01 billion, an increase of $586 million or 13.2% over the total of $4.42 billion as of December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased to $5.46 billion, an increase of $230 million or 4.4% over the $5.23 billion as of December 31, 2021. Total assets ended the quarter at $6.29 billion, an increase of $247 million or 4.1% over the total of $6.05 billion as of December 31, 2021.
Asset Quality
As of September 30, 2022, nonaccrual loans totaled $6.2 million, down from the $10.6 million reported as of June 30, 2022 and down from the $14.8 million as of the end of 2021. In addition, OREO and repossessed assets totaled $26.1 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $21.4 million as of June 30, 2022 and zero as of the end of 2021. Total net recoveries for the third quarter of 2022 were $2.4 million as compared to zero last quarter and compared to charge-offs of $1.0 million in the same quarter of 2021.
Allowance for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.7 million as compared to $2.9 million recorded last quarter and compared to a reversal of $1.5 million recorded in the third quarter of last year. Although credit quality remains very good, the prospects for a recession in the next 18 months necessitates a provision of $2.7 million this quarter. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.33% of total loans (excluding PPP loans).
Capitalization
As of September 30, 2022, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.95%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.46% and the total capital ratio stood at 14.09%. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.54%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.26% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 15.37%.
GAAP – Non-GAAP Reconciliation -Third quarter 2022 PPPT ROBE
Net Income
$
35,189
Add: Provision for credit losses
2,700
Add: Income tax expense
13,688
Pre-provision and pre-tax income
$
51,577
Total equity – 6/30/22
$
591,592
Pre-provision and pre-tax ROBE
34.59
%
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s third quarter 2022 financial results will be held tomorrow, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through November 3, 2022; the passcode is 5793025.
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
For the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
71,192
$
58,541
$
50,866
Investment securities
7,111
3,972
2,725
Fed funds sold
117
46
20
Total interest income
78,420
62,559
53,611
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing demand
6,436
2,448
1,486
Savings
19
20
3
Time certificates
3,850
2,342
3,045
Subordinated debt
1,325
1,325
1,324
Total interest expense
11,630
6,135
5,858
Net interest income
66,790
56,424
47,753
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
2,700
2,900
(1,500
)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)
credit losses
64,090
53,524
49,253
Noninterest income:
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
703
723
581
Letters of credit fee income
956
1,329
1,576
BOLI income
100
100
98
Net gain on called and sale of investment securities
-
-
41
Other income
428
449
488
Total noninterest income
2,187
2,601
2,784
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
12,326
11,688
10,920
Net occupancy expense
1,452
1,441
1,430
Business development and promotion expense
214
176
98
Professional services
1,161
1,460
1,075
Office supplies and equipment expense
456
459
467
Other real estate owned expense
314
385
-
Other
1,477
1,531
1,380
Total noninterest expense
17,400
17,140
15,370
Income before provision for income taxes
48,877
38,985
36,667
Income tax expense
13,688
10,916
10,522
Net income
$
35,189
$
28,069
$
26,145
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
(3
)
Net income available to common shareholders
$
35,189
$
28,069
$
26,142
Income per share available to common shareholders
Basic
$
2.44
$
1.90
$
1.76
Diluted
$
2.40
$
1.87
$
1.76
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
14,408,235
14,792,298
14,884,570
Diluted
14,644,452
15,006,801
14,884,570
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.43
$
0.43
$
0.38
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Change
2022
2021
%
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
181,852
$
148,631
22.4
%
Investment securities
13,969
7,550
85.0
%
Fed funds sold
182
63
190.6
%
Total interest income
196,003
156,244
25.4
%
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing demand
10,315
4,453
131.7
%
Savings
58
40
46.4
%
Time certificates
8,409
10,290
-18.3
%
Subordinated debt
3,975
5,000
-20.5
%
Total interest expense
22,757
19,784
15.0
%
Net interest income
173,246
136,460
27.0
%
Provision for credit losses
5,350
(100
)
-5450.0
%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
167,896
136,560
22.9
%
Noninterest income:
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
2,097
1,532
36.9
%
Letters of credit fee income
3,218
3,195
0.7
%
BOLI income
299
292
2.6
%
Net gain on called and sale of investment securities
-
41
-100.0
%
Net loss on sale of loans
-
(640
)
-100.0
%
Other income
1,440
1,357
6.1
%
Total noninterest income
7,054
5,777
22.1
%
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
35,654
32,328
10.3
%
Net occupancy expense
4,315
4,260
1.3
%
Business development and promotion expense
491
288
70.5
%
Professional services
3,864
3,052
26.6
%
Office supplies and equipment expense
1,404
1,381
1.7
%
Other real estate owned expense
715
-
100.0
%
Other
4,254
4,677
-9.0
%
Total noninterest expense
50,697
45,986
10.2
%
Income before provision for income taxes
124,253
96,351
29.0
%
Income tax expense
34,968
27,532
27.0
%
Net income
$
89,285
$
68,819
29.7
%
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities
$
(2
)
$
(8
)
-78.6
%
Net income available to common shareholders
$
89,283
$
68,811
29.8
%
Income per share available to common shareholders
Basic
$
6.09
$
4.61
32.2
%
Diluted
$
6.00
$
4.61
30.2
%
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
14,653,982
14,929,519
-1.8
%
Diluted
14,873,933
14,929,519
-0.4
%
Dividends per share
$
1.29
$
1.14
13.2
%
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
729,484
$
1,030,610
Fed funds sold
20,000
20,000
Cash and cash equivalents
749,484
1,050,610
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
12,442
13,962
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
377,534
451,911
Loans
5,010,546
4,424,992
Less allowance for credit losses
(66,472
)
(59,969
)
Less amortized deferred loan fees, net
(9,695
)
(6,316
)
Loans, net
4,934,379
4,358,707
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
26,075
-
Customers' liability on acceptances
10,058
10,188
Bank furniture and fixtures, net
9,377
10,533
Bank-owned life insurance
10,289
10,088
Accrued interest receivable
19,008
14,646
Investment in affordable housing partnerships
62,745
59,018
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
15,000
15,000
Deferred tax assets
41,530
26,674
Operating lease right-of-use assets
21,994
21,969
Other assets
2,928
2,997
Total assets
$
6,292,843
$
6,046,303
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
1,341,199
$
1,305,692
Interest-bearing deposits:
2,263,775
2,032,819
Savings
38,151
37,839
Time certificates of $250,000 or more
971,378
934,444
Other time certificates
841,173
914,717
Total deposits
5,455,676
5,225,511
Acceptances outstanding
10,058
10,188
Subordinated debt issuance, net
147,936
147,758
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships
28,611
22,606
Operating lease liabilities
21,692
22,861
Accrued interest payable
2,170
715
Other liabilities
36,147
29,946
Total liabilities
5,702,290
5,459,585
Shareholders' equity
590,553
586,718
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,292,843
$
6,046,303
Book value per common share
$
41.13
$
39.97
Number of common shares outstanding
14,356,708
14,679,769
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
For the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:
Interest income
$
78,420
$
62,559
$
55,024
$
54,791
$
53,611
Interest expense
11,630
6,135
4,992
5,374
5,858
Interest income before provision for credit losses
66,790
56,424
50,032
49,417
47,753
Provision (reversal of) for credit losses
2,700
2,900
(250
)
(900
)
(1,500
)
Noninterest income
2,187
2,601
2,266
1,966
2,784
Noninterest expense
17,400
17,140
16,157
14,806
15,370
Income tax expense
13,688
10,916
10,364
11,056
10,522
Net income
$
35,189
$
28,069
$
26,027
$
26,421
$
26,145
Earnings per share
Basic
$
2.44
$
1.90
$
1.76
$
1.80
$
1.76
Diluted
$
2.40
$
1.87
$
1.74
$
1.80
$
1.76
Ratios for the period:
Return on average assets
2.25
%
1.84
%
1.75
%
1.72
%
1.80
%
Return on beginning equity
23.60
%
18.91
%
17.99
%
18.65
%
18.56
%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
4.37
%
3.77
%
3.42
%
3.28
%
3.36
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.11
%
1.12
%
1.08
%
0.97
%
1.06
%
Efficiency ratio
25.23
%
29.04
%
30.89
%
28.82
%
30.41
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
-0.19
%
0.00
%
0.11
%
0.03
%
0.10
%
Ratios as of period end:
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.95
%
9.92
%
9.92
%
9.54
%
9.64
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.46
%
10.61
%
11.20
%
11.26
%
11.19
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.46
%
10.61
%
11.20
%
11.26
%
11.19
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.09
%
14.31
%
15.12
%
15.37
%
15.47
%
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period
1.33
%
1.25
%
1.27
%
1.36
%
1.41
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
10.75
x
5.27
x
27.15
x
4.05
x
2.93
x
Average balances:
Total securities
$
410,649
$
430,203
$
455,899
$
470,811
$
401,641
Total loans
4,908,870
4,777,353
4,367,095
4,218,699
4,156,289
Total earning assets
6,076,616
6,008,024
5,938,519
5,984,055
5,659,678
Total assets
6,215,184
6,133,703
6,044,155
6,079,934
5,760,056
Total time certificate of deposits
1,749,257
1,810,886
1,869,654
1,915,116
1,959,514
Total interest bearing deposits
3,973,105
3,982,888
3,947,616
3,945,275
3,783,704
Total deposits
5,373,252
5,301,370
5,215,810
5,277,507
4,971,607
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,121,005
4,130,729
4,095,399
4,093,002
3,931,375
Total equity
598,188
606,260
597,214
576,495
569,624
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Interest income
$
196,003
$
156,244
Interest expense
22,757
19,784
Interest income before provision for credit losses
173,246
136,460
Provision (reversal of) for credit losses
5,350
(100
)
Non-interest income
7,054
5,777
Non-interest expense
50,697
45,986
Income tax expense
34,968
27,532
Net income
$
89,285
$
68,819
Earnings per share
Basic
$
6.09
$
4.61
Diluted
$
6.00
$
4.61
Ratios for the period:
Return on average assets
1.95
%
1.68
%
Return on beginning equity
20.35
%
17.51
%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
3.86
%
2.54
%
Non-interest expense to average assets
1.11
%
1.12
%
Efficiency ratio
28.12
%
32.33
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
-0.03
%
0.07
%
Average balances:
Total securities
$
432,085
$
304,865
Total loans
4,686,424
4,110,835
Total earning assets
6,023,091
5,377,565
Total assets
6,131,640
5,477,989
Total time certificate of deposits
1,809,492
1,891,583
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,967,963
3,674,201