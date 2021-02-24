Preferred Commerce Adds Second Distinguished Board Member

Preferred Commerce Appoints Prominent 30 yr. Veteran, Trailblazer, and Top Executive from Coca-Cola to the Board of Directors

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:OCBM) announced today that, Distinguished Industry Leader, Highly Experienced Executive, and Visionary, Mr. Hal Kravitz has joined the Company's growing Board of Directors.

"Having demonstrated a keen ability to capitalize on emerging trends, we are thrilled to have Hal Kravitz on board. We believe that we're at the threshold of a new age in the marketplace. Recent studies reveal that the global healthy lifestyle market is projected to surpass the $314.2 billion range by 2030 near doubling the US$ 160.3 billion generated in 2020. Hal's contribution to the evolving beverage market and impressive track record with cuttingedge consumable products and relationships throughout the world will undoubtedly give us a highly distinct advantage.", stated Mike Ferraro, Co-Chairman.

Recognized as a vanguard of executives and leaders in the beverage business, Hal has contributed and succeeded at the highest levels in a wide spectrum of challenging and ground-breaking positions over the past several decades. His tenure at Coca-Cola was marked by watershed assignments in field operations, finance, and general management and ultimately President of several divisions including Glaceau/ VitaminWater, which Coke bought for over $4 Billion. His leadership of VitaminWater opened new markets for Coca Cola worldwide. Touted by many as "Coca-Cola's most ambitious and successful purchase to date", the 2007 $4.1 billion acquisition of Energy Brands, Inc., maker of Glaceau VitaminWater and Smartwater, Mr. Kravitz was appointed President of the Glaceau business unit, during which time, by 2011, had realized growth from $350 million in annual revenue to over $1 billion. He not only oversaw the newly acquired Glaceau brands, but was also instrumental in the simultaneous growth of Coca-Cola's other energy drink brands, Powerade and Fuze.Mr. Kravitz currently serves as the CEO of Certified Management Group, a food and beverage brokerage company and division of Global Broker Advantage Solutions where he also has responsibility for their C Store channel and Inside Sales businesses.

Following 3 advantageous decades with Coca-Cola, Mr. Kravitz became a founding member of InterContinental Beverage Capital, a New York-based merchant bank focused on advisory services and investment in the CPG and beverage industries. and shortly thereafter became CEO of AQUAhydrate, a Los Angeles based, premium bottled water company whose well-known investors include Yucaipa Companies Ron Burke, Mark Wahlberg and Sean "P Diddy" Combs. Mr. Kravitz is a member of the Board of Directors of Celsius Holdings. (NASDAQ:CELH) "His participation at Celsius helped us refine our business strategies and grow our distribution from just $6 million in sales to the over $100 million today, said Gerry David, Co-Chairman and former CEO of Celsius." We are excited and honored to have Hal become a team member of Preferred Commerce to help us bring our products to consumers worldwide, said Ferraro. It's always great when people believe in you but when they use your products and see real results for themselves, like Hal has, then you know you have a great future and just need the right team to get you there."

Hal has demonstrated strong senior leadership experience in the consumer goods industry. Acquired Skills include General Management, Strategic Marketing, Business Planning, Sales, and Revenue Management. With a BBA focused in Accounting from the University of Georgia, he graduated from the Terry College of Business.

About Thriv5

Zoning in On the Successful Delivery of SOD, Thriv5 Products have demonstrated the ability to sustain for immunity health enhancement. The proprietary natural formula fortifies vitality by bolstering one of the body's own most powerful naturally generated antioxidants. The Thriv5 Power Stick combines the SOD with soluble fiber and d-ribose for sustainment to provide users with energy, focus and cardiovascular benefits that enhance exercise and workout recovery as well as sharpened focus and clarity. The top quality M3 gel delivers extracts for the most nutrient-rich berries like ACAI, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Cherries, Concord Grapes, Goji and Green Tea as antioxidants and immunity boosters. THRIV5 integrates those mega fruits and teas, and combines them with Superoxide dismutase, extracted from a rare class of melon, delivering a powerful boost to the immune system.

About Preferred Commerce: Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OCBM) is the supplier and provider of THRIV5, a wellness product that contains some of the world's most powerful antioxidants and cell reparation enzymes, known as SOD (Superoxide Dismutase). SOD is an enzyme that alternately catalyzes the dismutation (or partitioning) of the superoxide (O2-) radical into either ordinary molecular oxygen (O2) or hydrogen peroxide (H2O2). ... Hydrogen peroxide is also damaging and is degraded by other enzymes such as catalase. THRIV5's are patented formulas that have shown to provide relief from inflammation, help restore natural energy from healthier cells and increase focus. Preferred Commerce has long been a solution provider to the horticulture and agriculture industries, as well as to consumers. In addition, the company has created training and educational products that have fueled billions of dollars in sales for Fortune 500 companies, while its family-friendly how-to-grow products have educated nearly 1 million children on how to successfully grow their own healthy food at home. Today's health concerns are running rampant and Preferred Commerce feels that THRIV5 can play an important part in providing people with healthier lifestyles.

Disclaimer: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease."

