Preferred Payments Joins WebbRes Partner Program to Streamline Payment Processing for Trailer Dealers

PR Newswire
·3 min read

New partnership aims to improve the dealer management experience

ANCHORAGE, Ala., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebbRes, a dealer management system (DMS) software provider specializing in trailers, today announced its partnership with Preferred Payments, a leading provider of payment processing solutions. The partnership will allow dealers to process payments seamlessly from the WebbRes dealer management system, providing a simple and secure payment processing experience.

WebbRes offers rental, sales, and service modules to dealers, enabling them to manage customers, access financial reporting, and accept payments all in one place. The partnership with Preferred Payments will enhance this functionality, providing lower processing rates, a dedicated account manager, and PCI compliance assistance, hardware discounts, and U.S. based customer service.

"Our partnership with WebbRes is a significant step forward for us as we continue to expand our network and reach in the payments industry," said David Anderson, CEO of Preferred Payments. "This collaboration enables us to provide our clients with a seamless and secure payment processing experience, while also streamlining the management of dealer operations."

The integration of Preferred Payments with WebbRes is quick and easy, and offers dealers the opportunity to take advantage of discounted prices, quality customer service, and dashboard-based payment management. With the Cloud EMV solution, dealers can accept card-present purchases at checkout, without the need to connect several devices to their workstation. In addition, WebbRes is pleased to announce that they will be integrating text-to-pay functionality into their platform, thanks to this partnership. This will enable customers to conveniently and quickly pay through text messages, without having to go through the hassle of setting up a separate payment service.

Integrating with trusted payment solutions like Preferred Payments can lead to higher conversion rates and improved customer satisfaction. Moreover, using a secure and reliable payment system can help build customer trust and confidence, which is essential for any business.

"We are delighted to welcome Preferred Payments to our partner program," said Britton Webb, CEO of WebbRes. "Our collaboration will enable our dealers to streamline their payment processing operations and provide their customers with a hassle-free and secure payment experience."

To learn more about the WebbRes dealer management system, click here.

About Preferred Payments

Preferred Payments is a U.S financial technology company offering innovative and secure payment solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on exceptional customer service and industry-leading technology, Preferred Payments helps merchants optimize their payment processing operations, reduce costs, and increase profitability.

About WebbRes

WebbRes provides a comprehensive software system that integrates rental, sales, and service operations into one easy-to-use platform. WebbRes affords dealerships the ability to significantly cut down on manual and repetitive processes. WebbRes eliminates the hassle of switching between platforms and saves dealerships administrative overhead, provides operational insights, and creates a faster customer experience. Learn more at https://www.webbres.com/.

Media Contact:
Alastar Kerpel
WebbRes
866-932-2288
355631@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preferred-payments-joins-webbres-partner-program-to-streamline-payment-processing-for-trailer-dealers-301775006.html

SOURCE WebbRes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse