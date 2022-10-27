U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,823.42
    -7.18 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,169.81
    +330.70 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,844.60
    -126.39 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.75
    +24.42 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.41
    +1.50 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.80
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    -0.0107 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9580
    -0.0570 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1580
    -0.0041 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1260
    -0.2340 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,619.99
    -120.52 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.29
    -2.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

The prefilled syringes market is anticipated to grow at sustained rate till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis
·6 min read
Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis

The current demand for safer, easier to use administration technologies along with the industry’s efforts to reduce costs and increase efficiency are expected to drive the growth of the prefilled syringes market in the foreseen future

London, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Prefilled Syringes Market (6th Edition), 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings.

With rising prevalence of chronic disorders and growing need to administer injectable medication on a more frequent basis, there is a notable rise in preference for self-administration of drugs / therapeutics. As a result, several drug delivery devices, such as prefilled syringes, pen injectors, autoinjectors and large volume wearable injectors, that can be used for self-medication have been developed and introduced into the market.

To order this 900+ page report, which features 315+ figures and 349+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/prefilled-syringes-market/284.html

Key Market Insights

Over 35 companies are engaged in the development and manufacturing of prefilled syringes

The market landscape is currently dominated by very large (more than 10,00 employees) and large (1,001-10,000 employees) firms, which together constitute more than 60% of the total number of industry stakeholders. Further, majority of the companies (47%) have established their manufacturing facilities in Asia-Pacific; of the total, 40% the facilities are located in Japan.

110+ prefilled syringes have either been approved or being developed for a range of drug molecules
The market features various glass-based single chambered prefilled syringes available in a packaging volume of 5ml. Majority of the prefilled syringes are equipped with the luer needle system; of these, more than 80% have luer lock needle system. Further, prefilled syringes are available in several packing sizes, ranging from 0.5 to 20 mL, depending upon the targeted application.

Patents filed for prefilled syringes have increased at a CAGR of more than 35%, since 2015

Of the total, around 60% of the patents were applications, followed by those that have been granted approval. It is worth mentioning that, specifically, the contribution of industry players in the overall patent filing activity has increased at a significant pace (37%), during the period 2015-2021.

Currently, over 190 prefilled syringe combination products are marketed / under development
More than 50% of the combination products are antibodies, of which, 64% products are focused on autoimmune disorders. It is worth mentioning that, in 2021, the maximum number of drugs received approval for delivery via the prefilled syringe.

16 drug developers are likely to forge strategic alliance with prefilled syringe manufacturers
Around 45% of the drug developers which are likely to be collaborate with pre-filled syringes manufacturers are based in Europe, followed by those based in Europe (40%). Of the total, 17% of the drug developers were established during the past two decades.

More than 85 drug candidates have the potential to be developed as prefilled syringes
Over 90% of the drug candidates that are currently under development are anticipated to suitable for delivery via pre-filled syringes. Of these, about 5% of the candidates are most likely to be marketed in the prefilled format. Further, 40% of the approved candidates have high potential to be marketed in the prefilled format.

Several initiatives have been undertaken by prefilled syringe developers, during 2019-2021

Majority of the initiatives (50%) reported in this domain were focused on expansions, followed by partnerships (33%) and funding (10%) instances. It is worth highlighting that over 85% of the partnerships were inked for the development of the component and safety system associated with prefilled syringes.

Plastic based prefilled syringes are anticipated to capture over 5% of the market share in 2035

At present, the aforementioned type of syringe is likely to capture close to 17% of the total share. It is worth mentioning that the syringes associated with the dual chamber and luer lock system is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace (6.3%).

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit this link

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the key players engaged in the development of prefilled syringes and its components?

  • What are the most adopted configuration / attributes associated with the prefilled syringes?

  • Which companies are actively engaged in offering fill / finish services for prefilled syringes?

  • What is the relative competitiveness of different prefilled syringes that are currently available / under development?

  • What are the key recent initiatives undertaken by players engaged in the manufacturing of prefilled syringes?

  • How has the overall patent landscape related to prefilled syringes evolved over the past few years?

  • What is the cost burden associated with needlestick injuries and its preventions?

  • What is the regulatory landscape for the approval of prefilled syringes across different geographies?

  • Which companies are actively engaged in the development of combination products using prefilled syringes?

  • What are the most prominent therapeutic areas being targeted by prefilled syringes?

  • Who are the key opinion leaders in this domain?

  • Which players are likely to partner with prefilled syringe developers in order to offer combination products?

  • What are the crucial factors that are driving the prefilled syringes market?

  • Which drugs are likely to be considered for administration in the prefilled syringe format?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the prefilled syringe market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Therapeutic Area

  • Blood Disorders

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Metabolic Disorders

  • Autoimmune Disorders

  • Oncological Disorders

  • Neurological Disorders

  • Ophthalmic Disorders

  • Other Disorders

Type of Syringe

  • Specialty Syringes

  • Other Syringes

Type of Material

  • Glass

  • Plastic

Number of Chambers

  • Single Chambers

  • Dual Chambers

Type of Drug Molecule

  • Antibodies

  • Proteins

  • Vaccines

  • Small Molecules

  • Peptides

  • Others

Key Geographical Areas

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the prefilled syringe market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for such devices, for use in diagnostic and therapeutic applications. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

  • Matthew Young (Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oval Medical Technologies)

  • Kirti Maheshwari (Chief Technical Officer, Intas Pharmaceuticals)

  • Gregor Kawaletz (Ex-Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika)

  • Tibor Hlobik (Senior Director, Product Technology Services) and Kevin Cancelliere (Ex-Directors, Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems Marketing)

  • Marco Pederiva (Head of R&D and Product Strategy, Lonstroff)

  • Jesse Fourt (Design Director, IDEO)

  • Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Small-sized Medical Device Company)

The research covers detailed profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), along with details on its product portfolio, manufacturing facilities, partnerships, recent developments (such as expansions), and awards received by the firm, as well as an informed future outlook.

  • Becton Dickison

  • Pfizer Hospital

  • West Pharmaceutical

  • Gerresheimer

  • Ompi

  • Schott

  • Nipro

  • Taisei Kako

For additional details, please visit
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/prefilled-syringes-market/284.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

  1. Global Autoinjectors Market (4th Edition), 2021-2035

  2. Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market, 2021-2035

  3. Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Market, 2020-2030

  4. Novel Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2022-2035

CONTACT: Gaurav Chaudhary gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com Roots Analysis A430, 4th Floor, Bestech Business Towers, Sector 66, Mohali, India sales@rootsanalysis.com +1 (415) 800 3415 +44 (122) 391 1091 Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/ LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/roots-analysis Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootsAnalysis


Recommended Stories

  • What to expect from Apple, Amazon earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Apple and Amazon earnings as tech companies face headwinds.

  • Americans think they need $1.25 million to retire. Is that enough?

    New research from Northwestern Mutual shows a large gap between actual retirement savings and people's goals.

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • SEC takes no position on two motions in support of Ripple in XRP lawsuit

    The SEC is not taking a position on two motions, submitted by non-profit organization Investor Choice Advocates Network and crypto wallet provider SpendTheBits, which seek to weigh in on the lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple.

  • GE to cut 20% of staff in onshore wind, plans 'restructuring' in health care

    General Electric Co. is currently in the process of splitting up into three separate companies and vacating its Fort Point HQ.

  • Oil prices rally around record U.S. exports and weakened dollar

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines crude oil and natural gas prices amid recent export trends.

  • Tesla Cyberquad ATV recalled after failure to comply with federal safety standards

    The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids all-terrain vehicle (ATV) by Radio Flyer was recalled, as it failed to comply with federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs. The recall affects about 5,000 units of the model number 914, which have both the Tesla "T" and Radio Flyer logos printed on the batteries, and were sold exclusively online at "shop.tesla.com" in December 2021 for $1,900, according to the

  • How Anyone Can Retire by 59

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Volkswagen to work with Mobileye on automated driving after Argo exit - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen plans to expand its cooperation with Intel's Mobileye to include its automated driving program after Wednesday's decision to no longer invest in self-driving startup Argo AI, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters on Thursday. Mobileye, which develops autonomous driving technologies, already cooperates with VW's software unit Cariad. Volkswagen declined to comment.

  • Americans Say They Need $1.2 Million to Retire. Most Aren’t Saving Enough.

    A million dollars in retirement savings isn’t going to cut it anymore for a comfortable retirement. Americans are revising their savings goals upward, according to a new survey.

  • Intel Earnings Expected to Slump on PC Rout, Economic Weakness

    Intel is expected to report a sharp drop in quarterly earnings, hurt by a rapidly shrinking market for personal computers that its chips go into. Intel and other chip makers cashed in on a boom in computer and electronics sales at the outset of the pandemic with the shift toward remote work and distance learning. Intel has been one of the worst-hit in the chip industry because of its heavy exposure to the PC market.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth slashed by $10bn as Meta profits halve

    Mark Zuckerberg has seen $10bn slashed from his net worth as shares in Facebook-owner Meta plunged amid mounting scepticism over its “Metaverse” ambitions.

  • How to Tell If You're Overpaying on Roth Conversion Taxes

    Roth conversions are treated like ordinary income and taxpayers have to include the balance on their tax returns. How much you have to pay in taxes depends upon the amount of the conversion plus your adjusted gross income. Here’s what … Continue reading → The post How Much Do You Pay in Roth Conversion Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • McDonald's earnings beat estimates, boosted by higher menu prices

    McDonald's posted its third quarter 2022 earnings results Thursday before market open.

  • Facebook and Google grew into tech titans by ignoring Wall Street. Now it could lead to their downfall

    In the thick of a slowdown in ad spending and with a potential recession looming, Wall Street is sending obvious signals that Google and Facebook need to tighten their belts. And it is time for executives to listen.

  • How to find meaning in retirement — it may be closer than you think

    Charles Zucker was walking through Ikea with his wife not long after he retired from 19 years as executive director of the Texas Faculty Association. Based in Austin, Texas, at the time, Zucker had not really lined up — in detail — what he was going to do with his time. In Austin, one of the first things Zucker did was begin attending Sierra Club meetings.

  • Could Target-Date Funds Actually Hurt Your Retirement?

    For years, target-date funds have been one of the go-to options for retirement investors. The appeal is clear; when you invest in a target date fund, you put your money in the hands of a manager who will adjust your … Continue reading → The post Could Target-Date Funds Imperil Your Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Berkshire's Brooks running unit settles trademark case against Brooks Brothers

    Brooks, the running shoe unit of billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, has settled a lawsuit accusing the retailer Brooks Brothers of diluting its reputation and confusing customers by marketing athletic wear with the "Brooks" name, but without "Brothers." U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez in Seattle, where Brooks is based, ordered the dismissal of the lawsuit on Tuesday after the companies, whose roots date back more than a century, said the settlement resolved all claims and counterclaims. Brooks originally sued Brooks Brothers in February 2020, accusing it of undermining the companies' 1980 "coexistence" trademark agreement by seeking federal approval to use "Brooks" on clothing and sporting goods, as well as on retail stores.

  • Venezuela's oil partners head for the exit, forgoing unpaid debt

    Venezuela is allowing partners in state oil company PDVSA's joint ventures to leave - by selling their shares to others or returning them - so long as they forgo payment for past debts and unpaid dividends, four people close to the matter said. Having to take a loss or relinquish unpaid debt has not stopped companies like France's TotalEnergies, Norway's Equinor, and Japan's Inpex from leaving. Eight foreign companies among PDVSA's 44 joint ventures have transferred or given up stakes since 2018.

  • How one man makes more than $1,000 a year by joining class-action lawsuits

    Less than 1 in 5 people eligible to collect in class-action suits join in, one insider says, which means a lot of people leave money on the table