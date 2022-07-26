U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

Prefilled Syringes Market to exceed value of US$ 35.7 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

·6 min read

  • Increasing adoption of risk-free and dependable prefilled insulin syringes by patients of type 1 diabetes leads to swelling demand

  • Key technological advancements of introduction of needlestick safety-equipped devices and multi-chamber syringes to amplify prefilled syringes market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prefilled syringes market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Factors such as growing home medical care, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in use of injectable medications, and advantages over conventional vials are fuelling the growth of prefilled syringes market.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Emergence of prefilled syringe as one of the most convenient drug delivery methods underpins transformation of the self-medical care scenario. Introduction of sterile, prefilled syringes that allows safe self-administration of injectable drugs without the need for hospitalization to sway prefilled syringes market outlook. Furthermore, product advancement wherein pen injectors and autoinjectors are integrated with prefilled syringes for patient convenience to accentuate demand.

Demand for self-injection devices such as saline syringes that offer convenience and safety for the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases is expected to influence the prefilled syringes market size in the future. For example, prevalence of diabetes is estimated to increase to 700 million by 2045 from 466 million in 2019, which will create sizeable demand for prefilled syringes.

Critical advantages to store medication, promote self-administration, mitigate risk of misuse, and reduce waste label prefilled syringes as best method to store medication. These attributes are beneficial for patients, healthcare practitioners, and manufacturers alike.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Prefilled Syringes Market Report –
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1131

Prefilled Syringes Market – Key Findings of the Report

  • High prevalence of chronic diseases such as type 1 diabetes that requires insulin to be administered intravenously on a regular basis boosts demand for prefilled syringes

  • Prolonged ravage of COVID-19 expanded scope of prefilled syringes for treatment purposes. In September 2021, a U.S. based medical technology company demonstrated the compatibility of glass prefilled syringes for use with mRNA COVID-19 vaccine shots that require ultralow temperature storage.

  • Increasing adoption of dependable and risk-free methods of self-injection from diabetics underpins massive revenue potential in prefilled syringes market. For instance, NovoLog FlexPen prefilled syringe is a fast acting insulin that improves blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes mellitus.

  • Significant technological advancements in the syringe industry such as introduction of needlestick safety-equipped devices, multi-chamber syringes, and advanced lubrication technology to strengthen demand

  • Safety syringes product type is projected to hold the leading 77% prefilled syringes market share by 2031. Product feature of removable or permanently connected needles as well as internal safety device account for dominance of safety syringes. Demand for safety prefilled syringes from hospitals, diagnostic centers, and general practitioners for drug delivery to soar due to advantages of less overfill and better safety to patients

  • Single-chamber prefilled syringe segment equipped with next-gen technology that transfers critical patient information of time of injection of drug to health caregiver substantiates its dominance

  • North America stood at the forefront of the prefilled syringes market in 2021. Increase in R&D in research labs and pharmaceutical companies, and government-led vaccination programs fuel the prefilled syringes market of the region

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1131

Prefilled Syringes Market – Growth Drivers

  • Critical advantage of convenient and safe self-administration of injectable drugs for patients of chronic diseases propels prefilled syringes market

  • Design and functional features to reduce overfill waste, mitigate the risk of misuse, and promote self-administration accentuates demand for prefilled syringes

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1131

Prefilled Syringes Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the prefilled syringes market are;

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Elcam Medical

  • Nipro Corporation

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Weigao Group

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Catalent Inc.

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • SCHOTT AG

  • Vetter Pharma

  • West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

The prefilled syringes market is segmented as follows;

Prefilled Syringes Market, by Type

  • Safety Syringes

  • Conventional Syringes

Prefilled Syringes Market, by Design

  • Single Chamber

  • Dual Chamber

  • Multiple Chamber

Prefilled Syringes Market, by Material

  • Glass

  • Plastic

Prefilled Syringes Market, by Application

  • Chronic Disease Treatment Syringe

  • Vaccine Syringes

  • Acute Care and Specialty Syringes

  • Others

Prefilled Syringes Market, by Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

  • E-commerce

Prefilled Syringes Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: The non-invasive prenatal testing market is likely to develop at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027.

Syringes Market: The Europe syringes market expected to reach the value of US$ 6.9 Bn by the end of 2031. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Disposable Syringes Market: The disposable syringes market is expected to progress at a robust CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. This is evident due to the high prevalence of needlestick injuries worldwide.

Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market: Growing awareness among physicians as well as patients, and the demand for advanced treatment modalities have acted in favor of the Asia Pacific retractable needle safety syringes market.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market: The global insulin delivery devices market is projected to reach market valuation of US$ 21,783.3 Mn through 2026.

Insulin Pen Needles Market: The global insulin pen needles market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 3,800 Mn by the end of 2026.

Sensor Based Smart Catheters Market: The global sensor based smart catheters market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 7 Bn by 2031. The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prefilled-syringes-market-to-exceed-value-of-us-35-7-bn-by-2031--tmr-study-301593032.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

