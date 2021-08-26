U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.00
    -11.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,304.00
    -56.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,305.75
    -58.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.30
    -6.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.78
    -0.58 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.00
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    -0.43 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1230
    +0.1400 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,621.45
    -1,849.59 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.61
    -41.92 (-3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,106.39
    -43.73 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Prefixbox Semantic Search Engine Recognized in Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for Digital Commerce Search

Prefixbox
·2 min read

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prefixbox Semantic Search Engine and product discovery modules are recognized in Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for Digital Commerce Search; a guide highlighting trends and advancing innovations in the eCommerce search sector.

Gartner’s new report identifies personalization, AI-enhanced relevance and semantic search as key trends for eCommerce leaders to leverage in their site search – all of which are included in Prefixbox’s search modules: Autocomplete, Related Searches and the Semantic Search Engine.

Prefixbox’s Autocomplete leverages AI (NLP, NLU) and personalization in the suggestions, while the Semantic Search Engine enables retailers to further understand their clients and continually improve the relevance of suggestions by leveraging features like re-ranking and tuning, synonym mining and Speller. Additionally, it has Merchandising capabilities, a Brand Promotion platform to enhance retailer/brand collaboration to drive revenue, and visual product recommendations. All of the Prefixbox modules are backed by A/B testing and supported by a robust Search Analytics platform.

We are happy to be recognized by Gartner for our forward-thinking work. We aim to constantly meet retailers’ needs and exceed their expectations, which is why we’ve spent so much time developing our Semantic Search Engine to be one of the best in the industry” – summarizes Istvan Simon, Prefixbox CEO and Founder.

Subscribers can find a copy of Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for Digital Commerce Search here.

About Prefixbox
Prefixbox provides easy-to-integrate AI-powered eCommerce search solutions to fit the needs of medium and enterprise eTailers. Their data-driven search modules learn from user behaviour and are proven to significantly improve user experience and increase revenue and conversion rates for retailers.

Headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, with regional offices in Poland, Germany, and Austria, Prefixbox operates in nine countries, providing search solutions for 60+ clients including Rossmann, Auchan, Bauhaus, MediaMarkt and Praktiker. For more information, please visit www.prefixbox.com.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact details:

1132 Budapest, Visegrádi utca 31.
+34 674 550 097
paige@prefixbox.com
prefixbox.com


Recommended Stories

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Former Cisco CEO says he is 'not investing in China'

    Long-time Cisco CEO John Chambers says businesses need to be very careful right now in their dealings with China.

  • Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers sanctioned in Michigan

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.

  • Oil rally ends amid COVID-19 concerns, returning supply

    U.S. oil was down 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $67.92 a barrel, after gaining 1.2% in the previous session. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that American crude inventories fell last week for a third consecutive week and overall fuel demand increased to the most since March 2020, boosting prices around 10% through Wednesday. "For now, U.S. consumers appear to be shrugging off the spread of the Delta variant ... However, it seems likely that we are near the peak in U.S. demand, which will act as a lid on oil prices," Capital Economics said in a note.

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Older staff postpone retirement in working from home revolution

    Older workers are increasingly considering a delay to their retirement plans as the boom in working from home during the pandemic gives them unexpected extra flexibility.

  • Pure Storage Stock Rallies as Earnings Top Estimates

    Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo told Barron's that new products contributed to earnings, and 35% of revenue was from Pure's expanding subscription business.

  • Nord Stream 2 Risks Delays After Losing German Court Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project to bring more Russian natural gas to Europe, risks delays after losing a court ruling imposing changes to its organization.The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid to sidestep European Union rules requiring gas producers to be legally separate from entities that transport the fuel, the tribunal said in an emailed statement. The project, which is slated to double the capacity of the existing undersea

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • This could be Apple’s next $20 billion business

    Apple Inc. could turn advertising into its next $20 billion business as the company ramps up its offerings and clamps down on ad targeting by third parties.

  • Apple Tactics in Smartwatch Trade-Secrets Fight Irk Masimo CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Masimo Corp. Chief Executive Officer Joe Kiani has waged his share of hard-nosed patent fights with competitors in the medical device field, but says his current battle with Apple Inc. is taking things to a new level.Masimo, a manufacturer of signal-processing technology for health-care monitors sued Apple in January 2020, accusing it of stealing trade secrets and improperly using Masimo inventions for health monitoring in the Apple Watch. Yet the case has been bogged down for alm

  • The 5 Biggest Chinese Software Companies

    Read about the five largest and most influential software companies in China, including a new up and coming superstar.

  • Video: Cronos Group Exec Chairman On Cultured Cannabinoids And... Marlboro Greens?

    Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live show for cannabis investors. On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse discussed cannabinoids innovation with Mike Gorenstein, The Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) executive chairman. Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies: Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTC: HRVSF) Gage Growth Corp (CSE: GAGE) Khiron Life Sciences (TSE: KHRN) HEXO (TSE: HEXO) Meet The Hos

  • FedEx And UPS Who? Sendle Muscling Its Way Into E-Commerce Shipping Space

    On Nov. 5, 2014, a new company announced its arrival in Australia, promising to take on the monopoly of package delivery that was the Australia Post. Sendle's founders saw e-commerce's potential and realized the volume would create inefficiencies and add cost. "Sendle estimates between 30-40 million parcels are sent between Australians each year, and collectively we are wasting millions of hours traveling to and queuing up at the local post office," the press release on that day stated. James Ch

  • Delta Calls Out 'Financial Risk' Of Unvaxxed Staff; American Warns On Demand

    Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said unvaccinated employees face mandatory Covid testing and higher insurance costs.

  • The father-son beef that is rattling the world’s largest pork processor

    WH Group, Chinese pork giant and owner of Smithfield Foods, is engulfed in a succession battle.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Is Raising Prices. Here’s What It Means for the Stock.

    The higher prices take effect in the first quarter of next year, as a global chip shortage has crippled the production of consumer goods ranging from vehicles to home appliances.

  • Sackler Immunity and a Texas Two-Step Could Tilt Bankruptcy Scales Away From Victims

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and lumber giant Georgia-Pacific are in high-stakes legal battles to shed billions of dollars of liabilities in bankruptcy -- the first over their company’s alleged role in America’s opioid crisis and the second for 64,000 asbestos claims. If they are successful, it threatens to reduce the bargaining power of alleged victims of corporate abuse for years to come. The outcome could also benefit, Johnson & Johnson, which is f

  • Cryptocurrency Market Will More Than Triple by 2030: Study

    The report by Allied Market Research projects a compound annual growth rate of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.