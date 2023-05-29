Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Preformed Line Products:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$94m ÷ (US$602m - US$125m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Preformed Line Products has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Preformed Line Products has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Preformed Line Products Tell Us?

Preformed Line Products is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 20%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 52% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Preformed Line Products thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Preformed Line Products' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Preformed Line Products is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 113% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

