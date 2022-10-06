Pregabalin Market to Grow by USD 153.03 Mn from 2022 to 2026, Driven by Presence of Large Patient Pool Related To Neuropathic Pain - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Pregabalin Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 size is expected to grow by USD 153.03 million from 2022 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.74%. The increasing presence of a large patient pool related to neuropathic pain, the increasing geriatric population, and the rising applications of pregabalin in various diseases are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the growing preference for alternatives and stringent regulatory policies may impede market growth. To get more insights on drivers and challenges Request a Sample PDF

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pregabalin Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The presence of a large patient pool related to neuropathic pain is one of the key drivers supporting the pregabalin market growth. Neuropathic pain is associated with various disorders such as diabetic neuropathy, chemotherapy-induced pain, shingles, and herniated disk. There have been growing cases of these disorders, especially in the geriatric population. Meanwhile, the increasing number of individuals preferring chemotherapy for cancer treatment is fueling cases of chemotherapy-induced pain. Furthermore, according to the CDC, the incidence of shingles is approximately four per 1,000 US population annually. Overall, there are an estimated one million cases of herpes zoster in the US annually. Such a scenario will lead to an increase in the adoption of pregabalin, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges: Growing preference for alternatives is one of the key factors hindering the pregabalin market growth. As the current treatments are associated with many unmet needs, end-users are looking to shift to alternative therapies. For instance, diabetic neuropathic pain can be reduced by supplementing essential acids, alpha-lipoic acid, gamma-linolenic acid, and omega-3 fatty acids. Similarly, acupuncture can be an effective way to manage peripheral neuropathy. Acupuncture uses pressure points across the body to realign the body's energy. Thus, the use of these alternative therapies may hinder growth prospects in the forecast period.

To get insights about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the pregabalin market in North America. The increase in the older population, coupled with the established adoption of LYRICA and Cymbalta in new indications and the introduction of new drugs for the treatment of neuropathic pain, will facilitate the pregabalin market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The Neuropathic pain application segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Neuropathic pain affects 20% to 30% of diabetic neuropathy patients. Thus, the demand for pregabalin is rising due to more occurrences of diabetic neuropathy, which is boosting the growth of the market. Pregabalin is an alternative treatment for people with neuropathic pain that has not responded to other drugs. It effectively reduces the symptoms of numerous neuropathic pain conditions and positions itself as a first-line therapy option with exceptional safety and efficacy. These factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Related Reports:

Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market by Types of Drugs and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Marine Pharmaceuticals Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pregabalin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 153.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, and Republic of Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biomax Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd., Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Kumars Pharmaceuticals, Genesis Biotec Inc., H. L. Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Lupin Ltd, Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd., MK Medicine, MSN Laboratories, Neuracle Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Phoenix Biologicals Pvt. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Swastik Life Sciences, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Neuropathic pain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Epilepsy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Anxiety disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Biomax Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd.

10.4 Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.5 Cipla Ltd.

10.6 Genesis Biotec Inc.

10.7 Lupin Ltd

10.8 Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

10.9 MK Medicine

10.10 Novartis AG

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

10.12 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pregabalin Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pregabalin-market-to-grow-by-usd-153-03-mn-from-2022-to-2026--driven-by-presence-of-large-patient-pool-related-to-neuropathic-pain---technavio-301640610.html

SOURCE Technavio