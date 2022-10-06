U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,814.00
    +20.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,452.00
    +142.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,697.50
    +73.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.30
    +11.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.94
    +0.18 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.40
    +9.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    20.88
    +0.34 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9918
    +0.0033 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -0.52 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5900
    -0.0200 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,366.72
    +167.49 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.51
    +4.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,397.31
    +276.78 (+1.02%)
     

Pregabalin Market to Grow by USD 153.03 Mn from 2022 to 2026, Driven by Presence of Large Patient Pool Related To Neuropathic Pain - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Pregabalin Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 size is expected to grow by USD 153.03 million from 2022 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.74%. The increasing presence of a large patient pool related to neuropathic pain, the increasing geriatric population, and the rising applications of pregabalin in various diseases are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the growing preference for alternatives and stringent regulatory policies may impede market growth. To get more insights on drivers and challenges Request a Sample PDF

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pregabalin Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pregabalin Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The presence of a large patient pool related to neuropathic pain is one of the key drivers supporting the pregabalin market growth. Neuropathic pain is associated with various disorders such as diabetic neuropathy, chemotherapy-induced pain, shingles, and herniated disk. There have been growing cases of these disorders, especially in the geriatric population. Meanwhile, the increasing number of individuals preferring chemotherapy for cancer treatment is fueling cases of chemotherapy-induced pain. Furthermore, according to the CDC, the incidence of shingles is approximately four per 1,000 US population annually. Overall, there are an estimated one million cases of herpes zoster in the US annually. Such a scenario will lead to an increase in the adoption of pregabalin, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges: Growing preference for alternatives is one of the key factors hindering the pregabalin market growth. As the current treatments are associated with many unmet needs, end-users are looking to shift to alternative therapies. For instance, diabetic neuropathic pain can be reduced by supplementing essential acids, alpha-lipoic acid, gamma-linolenic acid, and omega-3 fatty acids. Similarly, acupuncture can be an effective way to manage peripheral neuropathy. Acupuncture uses pressure points across the body to realign the body's energy. Thus, the use of these alternative therapies may hinder growth prospects in the forecast period.

To get insights about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead our Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the pregabalin market in North America. The increase in the older population, coupled with the established adoption of LYRICA and Cymbalta in new indications and the introduction of new drugs for the treatment of neuropathic pain, will facilitate the pregabalin market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The Neuropathic pain application segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Neuropathic pain affects 20% to 30% of diabetic neuropathy patients. Thus, the demand for pregabalin is rising due to more occurrences of diabetic neuropathy, which is boosting the growth of the market. Pregabalin is an alternative treatment for people with neuropathic pain that has not responded to other drugs. It effectively reduces the symptoms of numerous neuropathic pain conditions and positions itself as a first-line therapy option with exceptional safety and efficacy. These factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings 

Related Reports:

Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market by Types of Drugs and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Marine Pharmaceuticals Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pregabalin Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.74%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 153.03 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.27

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, and Republic of Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Biomax Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd., Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Kumars Pharmaceuticals, Genesis Biotec Inc., H. L. Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Lupin Ltd, Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd., MK Medicine, MSN Laboratories, Neuracle Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Phoenix Biologicals Pvt. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Swastik Life Sciences, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Neuropathic pain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Epilepsy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Anxiety disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Biomax Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • 10.5 Cipla Ltd.

  • 10.6 Genesis Biotec Inc.

  • 10.7 Lupin Ltd

  • 10.8 Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • 10.9 MK Medicine

  • 10.10 Novartis AG

  • 10.11 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.12 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pregabalin Market 2022-2026
Global Pregabalin Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pregabalin-market-to-grow-by-usd-153-03-mn-from-2022-to-2026--driven-by-presence-of-large-patient-pool-related-to-neuropathic-pain---technavio-301640610.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Australia unveils privacy rule changes after Optus data breach

    Australia on Thursday proposed an overhaul of consumer privacy rules that will help facilitate targeted data sharing between telecommunication firms and banks following a massive data breach at Optus, the country's second largest mobile operator. Last month's cyber attack on Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel), was one of Australia's biggest data breaches, and compromised data of up to 10 million customers including home addresses, drivers' licenses and passport numbers.

  • SoftBank Weighing Sale of Stake in TelevisaUnivision

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is considering a sale of its stake in Spanish-language TV broadcaster TelevisaUnivision, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Japanese conglomerate unloads assets amid a prolonged tech slump. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.One Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Documents Incl

  • Australia casino operator Star found unfit for Queensland licence

    Australia's Queensland state declared casino operator Star Entertainment Ltd unsuitable for a gambling licence on Thursday after an inquiry found it concealed illegal Chinese wagering payments and lured problem gamblers from interstate. The ruling completes a regulatory sweep of Australia's casino sector. Since 2021, both Star and larger rival Crown Resorts, recently bought by Blackstone Inc, have been deemed unfit for a gambling licence in every state in which they operate, although neither company has so far been prohibited from operating in any jurisdiction.

  • Sterling to struggle on, chance of dollar parity on a knife-edge: Reuters Poll

    Britain's battered pound will be around 3.6% stronger in a year, according to a Reuters poll in which analysts were divided, however, on whether the currency would reach parity with the U.S. dollar by year-end after it sank to a record low last week. Sterling dived to an all-time low in Asian trade on Sept. 26, extending losses from the week before after new Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled historic tax cuts and the biggest increase in borrowing since 1972 to pay for them. The plans sent investors fleeing from British assets but cable has staged a modest recovery after the Bank of England stepped in to calm markets and Kwarteng reversed his decision to scrap the top rate of income tax.

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Costco Shares the Secrets Behind One of Its Biggest Deals

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • OPEC Production Cuts Could Have Major Political Fallout

    President Biden has had to deal with a lot in the first two years of his presidency. Between the pandemic, inflation, and a war in Eastern Europe that has no signs of abating anytime soon, the President has had a lot on his plate. Arguably the biggest part of the meal he needs to get his hands on is gas prices, however, and this week he found out that the oil cartel OPEC+ won't be lending him a helping hand anytime soon.

  • OPEC+ Agrees to Biggest Oil Production Cut Since Start of Pandemic

    The move to curb output will likely push up already-high global energy prices and help oil-exporting Russia pay for its war in Ukraine.

  • Here’s What Goldman to UBS Say About Oil After Big OPEC+ Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ alliance agreed to its biggest production cut since the start of the pandemic, a move that drew a swift rebuke from the US and prompted Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to increase its price forecast for global benchmark Brent crude in the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.One Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo S

  • U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter

    (Reuters) -The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The joint letter from the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm represents the latest volley in a clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over high energy prices. President Joe Biden has made battling an energy-led surge in consumer prices a top priority and has repeatedly chided oil companies for earning bumper profits at a time of record gasoline prices.

  • How Macy’s Has Avoided—So Far—the Inventory Pileup Plaguing Other Apparel Chains

    Executives say they cut orders and shifted inventory after seeing some troubling signs in credit-card spending.

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Is Rallying Today

    In addition, OPEC agreed to a deeper-than-expected production cut, pushing up crude prices. Exxon provided investors with an initial look at its upcoming third-quarter report. The oil giant said it could earn $11 billion in the period before any asset impairments.

  • Wall Street cranks up Exxon's outlook on booming natgas prices

    Wall Street analysts on Wednesday sharply increased their view of Exxon Mobil Corp's third quarter earnings after the company disclosed a $2 billion profit gain from selling natural gas. The earnings revisions follow a securities filing that offered a snapshot of operating profits. Exxon could earn about $4 per share, compared to the second quarter's $4.21 per share profit, analysts wrote.

  • What’s next for oil prices after OPEC+ delivers a big production cut

    Major oil producers meeting in Vienna Wednesday agreed to reduce their collective crude production levels by 2 million barrels a day starting next month, but that’s not a guarantee that prices will continue to climb.

  • Why OPEC+’s Oil Production Cuts Aren’t What They Seem

    The coalition of major producers have missed their output targets, making the headline number less impressive.

  • Germany pleads for U.S. and EU to do more to help with energy crisis

    Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.

  • EQT Corp (EQT) Set to Gain From Higher Natural Gas Prices

    Higher natural gas prices are boons for EQT Corp's (EQT) operations, since it is a pure-play Appalachian explorer, one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States.

  • Alcoa Urges LME Not to Accept Russian Metal to Avert ‘Crisis’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp., the largest US aluminum producer, told the London Metal Exchange that Russian metal shouldn’t be traded on the benchmark industrial metals bourse, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts

  • Explainer-What is NOPEC, the U.S. bill to pressure the OPEC+ oil group?

    U.S. legislation that could open members of oil producing group OPEC+ to antitrust lawsuits has emerged as a possible tool to tackle high fuel prices, after the body said it would slash production despite lobbying by the Biden administration. The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill, which passed a Senate committee 17-4 on May 5, is intended to protect U.S. consumers and businesses from engineered oil spikes. OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, on Wednesday agreed steep production cuts, curbing supply in an already tight market.

  • OPEC+ Makes Largest Production Cut Since 2020, Oil Prices Drop

    OPEC+ agreed Wednesday to cut production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), the largest reduction since April 2020, as the cartel aims to keep oil prices high amid low global inventories. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its key allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, decided to make the production cut Wednesday while the White House was...