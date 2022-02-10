U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,504.08
    -83.10 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,241.59
    -526.47 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,185.64
    -304.73 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.16
    -32.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.04
    +0.38 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.30
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0100
    +0.4850 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,810.08
    -666.49 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.10
    -0.08 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

PREIT Acknowledges Receipt of NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PEI
  • PEI-PB
  • PEI-PC
  • PEI-PD

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PREIT (NYSE: PEI) announced today that on February 4, 2022 it received formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") of non-compliance (the "NYSE Notice") with the NYSE's continued listing standards, which require common stock to maintain a minimum average closing price of $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-trading day period.

PREIT has a primary focus on the ownership and management of differentiated retail shopping malls crafted to fit the dynamic communities they serve. The Company operates properties in 12 states in the eastern U.S. with concentration in the Mid-Atlantic and Greater Philadelphia region. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More information about PREIT can be found at www.preit.com or on Twitter or LinkedIn. (PRNewsFoto/PREIT) (PRNewsFoto/)
PREIT has a primary focus on the ownership and management of differentiated retail shopping malls crafted to fit the dynamic communities they serve. The Company operates properties in 12 states in the eastern U.S. with concentration in the Mid-Atlantic and Greater Philadelphia region. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More information about PREIT can be found at www.preit.com or on Twitter or LinkedIn. (PRNewsFoto/PREIT) (PRNewsFoto/)

PREIT intends to regain compliance with the NYSE's listing standards and as required by the NYSE, to respond to the NYSE within ten business days of its receipt of the NYSE Notice with respect to its intent to cure the deficiency. Under the NYSE's rules, PREIT has a period of six months from the date of the NYSE Notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price criteria by bringing its share price and 30-trading day average share price above $1.00. Alternatively, PREIT can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if its common shares have a closing price of at least $1.00 per share on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period and an average closing price of at least $1.00 per share over the 30-trading day period ending on the last trading day of that month.

Under the NYSE rules, unless the NYSE determines to take accelerated delisting action, PREIT's common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the cure period outlined above, subject to its compliance with other continued listing requirements. The current non-compliance with the NYSE listing standards does not affect PREIT's ongoing business operations or its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements, nor does it trigger any violation of its material debt obligations. PREIT is considering all available options to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards, which may include a reverse stock split. Failure to satisfy the conditions of the cure period or to maintain other listing requirements could lead to a delisting.

About PREIT

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages innovative properties developed to be thoughtful, community-centric hubs. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated, ever-evolving properties generates success for its tenants and meaningful impact for the communities it serves by keenly focusing on five core areas of established and emerging opportunity: multi-family & hotel, health & tech, retail, essentials & grocery and experiential. Located primarily in densely-populated regions, PREIT is a top operator of high quality, purposeful places that serve as one-stop destinations for customers to shop, dine, play and stay. Additional information is available at www.preit.com or on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "may" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans, strategies, anticipated events, trends and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future events and conditions and are based on currently available financial, economic and competitive data and our current business plans. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may affect our operations, markets, services, prices and other factors as discussed in the Risk Factors section of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we believe our assumptions are reasonable, we caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements as it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effectiveness of strategies we may employ to address our liquidity and capital resources in the future, our ability to achieve our forecasted revenue and pro forma leverage ratio and generate free cash flow to further reduce our indebtedness; our ability to manage our business through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, a weakening of global economic and financial conditions, changes in governmental regulations and related compliance and litigation costs and the other factors listed in our SEC filings. Additionally, our business might be materially and adversely affected by changes in the retail and real estate industries, including bankruptcies, consolidation and store closings, particularly among anchor tenants; current economic conditions, including consumer confidence and spending levels and supply chain challenges and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health and governmental response as well as the corresponding effects on tenant business performance, prospects, solvency and leasing decisions; our inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; our ability to maintain and increase property occupancy, sales and rental rates; increases in operating costs that cannot be passed on to tenants; the effects of online shopping and other uses of technology on our retail tenants; risks related to our development and redevelopment activities, including delays, cost overruns and our inability to reach projected occupancy or rental rates; social unrest and acts of vandalism and violence at malls, including our properties, or at other similar spaces, and the potential effect on traffic and sales; the frequency, severity and impact of extreme weather events at or near our properties; our ability to sell properties that we seek to dispose of or our ability to obtain prices we seek; our substantial debt and the liquidation preference of our preferred shares and our high leverage ratio and our ability to remain in compliance with our financial covenants under our debt facilities; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness when it matures, on favorable terms or at all; our ability to raise capital, including through sales of properties or interests in properties and through the issuance of equity or equity-related securities if market conditions are favorable; and potential dilution from any capital raising transactions or other equity issuances.

Additional factors that might cause future events, achievements or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements include those discussed herein, and in the sections entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

PREIT Contact:

Heather Crowell

EVP, Strategy and Communications

(215) 454-1241

heather.crowell@preit.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preit-acknowledges-receipt-of-nyse-continued-listing-standard-notice-301480209.html

SOURCE PREIT

Recommended Stories

  • Here's How Amex Cardholders Can Get 40% Off an Amazon Purchase

    American Express and Amazon have teamed up for a money-saving offer. Eligible Amex cardholders can get a 40% discount on an Amazon purchase, for total savings of up to $50. You must use your American Express credit card to pay for an Amazon order, and use at least one American Express Membership Rewards point.

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Affirm stock tanks after inadvertent earnings results tweet, weak revenue guidance

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, following an errant tweet which revealed part of the print. The stock closed 21% lower, at $58.68.

  • Affirm releases earnings early, stock plummets

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Affirm earnings after they were released early due to a Twitter mistake.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Affirm stock slammed after early earnings release shows miss on revenue outlook

    Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. were plunging in Thursday afternoon trading after the buy-now pay-later company posted its latest earnings results more than an hour earlier than scheduled, showing higher-than-expected volume but a lower-than-anticipated revenue outlook.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge following red-hot inflation print, Fed policymaker's remarks

    U.S. stocks were deep in the red on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print and remarks by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard that signaled the central bank could intervene more aggressively than anticipated to tighten monetary conditions amid surging prices levels.

  • Zillow’s lost more than $230 million in its iBuying fire sale, but the stock is still surging

    Three months after a home-flipping initiative imploded in an embarrassing public display, Zillow Group Inc. reported better financial results than expected Thursday, including record revenue from selling the underwater homes

  • Cloudflare Stock Rises As 2022 Revenue Outlook Tops Estimates

    Cloudflare stock gained on December-quarter profit that met views while revenue topped estimates. Its 2022 revenue guidance came in above views.

  • Aurora Cannabis stock gains after first beat on pot sales in more than a year

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares gained in late trading Thursday, after the Canadian pot producer beat sales expectations for the first time in more than a year.

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) took a tumble on Thursday after the cruise line operator announced plans to sell as much as $2.1 billion worth of senior secured notes due in 2027, senior unsecured notes due in 2029, and exchangeable senior notes due in 2027 -- none of which terms investors need to pay close attention to. The company will use the cash raised from the sale of these notes to roll over debt that it sold previously, such that the net result of all this activity should be ... Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings remaining essentially as far in debt as it was before. As of 2:35 p.m. ET, Norwegian Cruise stock was down by 2.6%.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Why It's Time to Think Differently About Honeywell

    Honeywell's growth investments come at the expense of near-term profitability and cash flow, but they are set to be multi-billion-dollar businesses in a few years.

  • Why Rivian Stock Sank and Then Jumped Today

    Popular electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has gotten some extra publicity over the last couple of days. In early trading, Rivian stock plunged 6% before reversing that drop to a gain of about 4% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Thursday.

  • Why Preferred Apartment Communities Stock Rallied 20% in Early Trading Today

    The REIT is "exploring its options," according to those in the know, and investors appear to think that will lead to good things.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Mario Gabelli is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Mario Gabelli is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Selling These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli is an Italian-American investor and hedge fund manager who founded GAMCO Investors in […]