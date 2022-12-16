U.S. markets closed

PREIT Announces Plan to Commence Trading on OTC Markets

·6 min read

Trust has Applied to OTCQX®

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PREIT announced today that it intends to transfer the trading of its shares to the OTC Markets, operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc., under the symbols PRET, PRETL, PRETM, and PRETN, where PREIT has applied to be traded on the OTCQX®. The transition to the over-the-counter market will not affect the Company's business operations and PREIT will continue to create the compelling experiences our shoppers and tenants seek, adding new tenants and experiences to its properties.  The Company remains focused on improving its balance sheet, having recently extended its Credit Facilities and obtained approvals for multi-family and hotel land sales at Springfield Town Center.  PREIT will continue to file its required periodic reports and other filings with the SEC.

PREIT has a primary focus on the ownership and management of differentiated retail shopping malls crafted to fit the dynamic communities they serve. The Company operates properties in 12 states in the eastern U.S. with concentration in the Mid-Atlantic and Greater Philadelphia region. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More information about PREIT can be found at www.preit.com or on Twitter or LinkedIn. (PRNewsFoto/PREIT) (PRNewsFoto/)
The Trust's common shares of beneficial interest (the "Common"), as well as the Trust's 7.375% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the "Series B Preferred"), the 7.20% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the "Series C Preferred"), and the Trust's 6.875% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the "Series D Preferred," and, together with the Common, Series B Preferred and the Series C Preferred, the "Trust Securities") will begin trading on the OTC Markets, operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc., once approval has been obtained.  Until such time, PREIT expects that the Trust Securities will be quoted on the OTC Pink Market under the symbols PRET, PRETL, PRETM, and PRETN.  On December 15, 2022, the NYSE announced that it had determined to commence delisting of the Trust Securities and that it had suspended trading of the Trust Securities.

Investors can find quotes for the Company's common stock on www.otcmarkets.com.

About PREIT

PREIT is a real estate investment trust that owns and manages innovative properties developed to be thoughtful, community-centric hubs. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated, ever-evolving properties generates success for its tenants and meaningful impact for the communities it serves by keenly focusing on five core areas of established and emerging opportunity: multi-family & hotel, health & tech, retail, essentials & grocery and experiential. Located primarily in densely-populated regions, PREIT is a top operator of high quality, purposeful places that serve as one-stop destinations for customers to shop, dine, play and stay. Additional information is available at www.preit.com or on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "may" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans, strategies, anticipated events, trends and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future events and conditions and are based on currently available financial, economic and competitive data and our current business plans. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may affect our operations, markets, services, prices and other factors as discussed in the Risk Factors section of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we believe our assumptions are reasonable, we caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements as it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effectiveness of strategies we may employ to address our liquidity and capital resources in the future, our ability to achieve our forecasted revenue and pro forma leverage ratio and generate free cash flow to further reduce our indebtedness; our ability to manage our business through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, a weakening of global economic and financial conditions, changes in governmental regulations and related compliance and litigation costs and the other factors listed in our SEC filings. Additionally, our business might be materially and adversely affected by changes in the retail and real estate industries, including bankruptcies, consolidation and store closings, particularly among anchor tenants; current economic conditions, including consumer confidence and spending levels and supply chain challenges and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health and governmental response as well as the corresponding effects on tenant business performance, prospects, solvency and leasing decisions; our inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; our ability to maintain and increase property occupancy, sales and rental rates; increases in operating costs that cannot be passed on to tenants; the effects of online shopping and other uses of technology on our retail tenants; risks related to our development and redevelopment activities, including delays, cost overruns and our inability to reach projected occupancy or rental rates; social unrest and acts of vandalism and violence at malls, including our properties, or at other similar spaces, and the potential effect on traffic and sales; the frequency, severity and impact of extreme weather events at or near our properties; our ability to sell properties that we seek to dispose of or our ability to obtain prices we seek; our substantial debt and the liquidation preference of our preferred shares and our high leverage ratio and our ability to remain in compliance with our financial covenants under our debt facilities; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness when it matures, on favorable terms or at all; our ability to raise capital, including through sales of properties or interests in properties and through the issuance of equity or equity-related securities if market conditions are favorable; and potential dilution from any capital raising transactions or other equity issuances.

Additional factors that might cause future events, achievements or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements include those discussed herein, and in the sections entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. We do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Heather Crowell 
heather@gregoryfca.com
preit@gregoryfca.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preit-announces-plan-to-commence-trading-on-otc-markets-301704806.html

SOURCE PREIT

