PRELIMINARY APRIL 2022 REVENUE
April LTM Total Net Revenue of $20.5 Million.
April Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Increased 64% and 17%, Respectively.
E-commerce Penetration was 58% of Total Net Revenue in April.
MONTREAL, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), today provided its monthly financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of April 2022 and the latest twelve months (LTM) period ending April 30, 2022.
In April 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $1.9 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $1.1 million, which represented growth of 64% and 17%, respectively, over the same period last year. For LTM ending April 30, 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $20.5 million, including LTM e-commerce net revenue of $12.3 million, which represented an increase of 82% and 113%, respectively, over the same period last year. The following table summarizes 2021 and year-to-date 2022 total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in the prior year:
Total Net Revenue
E-commerce Net Revenue
(C$000s)
Monthly
B/(W) from
prior year
LTM
Monthly
B/(W) from
prior year
LTM
January, 2021
491
(74%)
12,345
491
61%
4,565
February
600
(80%)
9,986
455
30%
4,670
March
1,511
24%
10,282
627
96%
4,977
April
1,190
444%
11,253
975
445%
5,773
May
1,440
240%
12,270
899
155%
6,319
June
1,396
77%
12,878
649
140%
6,692
July
1,401
22%
13,129
833
240%
7,285
August
1,555
29%
13,479
844
196%
7,843
September
2,031
304%
15,008
831
134%
8,318
October
2,165
245%
16,544
1,240
155%
9,071
November
2,251
53%
17,325
1,482
256%
10,137
December
1,999
55%
18,031
1,236
52%
10,561
January, 2022
1,025
109%
18,565
797
62%
10,867
February
1,423
137%
19,388
1,069
135%
11,481
March
1,847
22%
19,724
1,283
105%
12,138
April
1,947
64%
20,480
1,142
17%
12,305
YTD-2022
6,242
65%
20,480
4,291
68%
12,305
Target for FY2022
25,000—30,000
The following chart illustrates LXR's LTM total net revenue momentum since January 2021. The Company's full year net revenue outlook for 2022 is between $25 million and $30 million.
About LXR
LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.
