PRELIMINARY AUGUST 2022 REVENUE

·4 min read

August LTM Total Net Revenue was $21.5 Million
August Total Net Revenue Increased by 2% and E-commerce Net Revenue Decreased by 16%
YTD Total and E-commerce Net Revenue up 37% and 43%, respectively

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR), today provided its monthly financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of August 2022 and the eight-months year-to-date (YTD) and latest twelve months (LTM) period ending August 30, 2022.

Our August 2022 total net revenue performance came in below expectation compared to prior year and was influenced primarily by a shift in spending from e-commerce channels (which decreased 16%) to brick-and-mortar channels (which increased 24%); and supply-chain related shipping delays. It is our observation midway in September, that the factors affecting August's performance have begun to reverse in September.  YTD August 2022 total and e-commerce net revenue is up 37% and 43%, respectively.

The following table summarizes 2021 and year-to-date 2022 total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in the prior year:


Total Net Revenue


E-commerce Net Revenue

(C$000s)

Monthly

B/(W) from
prior year

LTM


Monthly

B/(W) from
prior year

LTM

January, 2021

491

(74 %)

12,345


491

61 %

4,565

February

600

(80 %)

9,986


455

30 %

4,670

March

1,511

24 %

10,282


627

96 %

4,977

April

1,190

444 %

11,253


975

445 %

5,773

May

1,440

240 %

12,270


899

155 %

6,319

June

1,396

77 %

12,878


649

140 %

6,697

July

1,401

22 %

13,129


833

240 %

7,285

August

1,555

29 %

13,479


844

196 %

7,843

September

2,031

304 %

15,008


831

134 %

8,318

October

2,165

245 %

16,544


1,240

155 %

9,071

November

2,251

53 %

17,325


1,482

256 %

10,137

December

2,000

55 %

18,031


1,235

52 %

10,562

January, 2022

1,025

109 %

18,565


797

62 %

10,868

February

1,423

137 %

19,388


1,069

135 %

11,482

March

1,847

22 %

19,724


1,283

105 %

12,138

April

1,947

64 %

20,481


1,142

17 %

12,305

May

1,706

18 %

20,747


1,027

14 %

12,433

June

1,829

31 %

21,180


1,100

69 %

12,884

July

1,712

22 %

21,491


1,121

35 %

13,172

August

1,591

2 %

21,527


706

(16 %)

13,034

YTD-2022

13,080

37 %

21,527


8,245

43 %

13,034




















On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 12:00 PM EDT, LXR will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live virtual non-deal roadshow series, which will be followed by a live Q&A session. LXR invites stakeholders, investors, and other interested participants to register and attend this live event. Participants interested in this event are asked to register using the link below. To ensure optimal connectivity, participants are encouraged to access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

Register here:  
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022, AT 12:00PM EDT
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-lxr-2022-09-15-120000.

About LXR
LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm.  Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/14/c5133.html

