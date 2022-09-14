PRELIMINARY AUGUST 2022 REVENUE
August LTM Total Net Revenue was $21.5 Million
August Total Net Revenue Increased by 2% and E-commerce Net Revenue Decreased by 16%
YTD Total and E-commerce Net Revenue up 37% and 43%, respectively
MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR), today provided its monthly financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of August 2022 and the eight-months year-to-date (YTD) and latest twelve months (LTM) period ending August 30, 2022.
Our August 2022 total net revenue performance came in below expectation compared to prior year and was influenced primarily by a shift in spending from e-commerce channels (which decreased 16%) to brick-and-mortar channels (which increased 24%); and supply-chain related shipping delays. It is our observation midway in September, that the factors affecting August's performance have begun to reverse in September. YTD August 2022 total and e-commerce net revenue is up 37% and 43%, respectively.
The following table summarizes 2021 and year-to-date 2022 total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in the prior year:
Total Net Revenue
E-commerce Net Revenue
(C$000s)
Monthly
B/(W) from
LTM
Monthly
B/(W) from
LTM
January, 2021
491
(74 %)
12,345
491
61 %
4,565
February
600
(80 %)
9,986
455
30 %
4,670
March
1,511
24 %
10,282
627
96 %
4,977
April
1,190
444 %
11,253
975
445 %
5,773
May
1,440
240 %
12,270
899
155 %
6,319
June
1,396
77 %
12,878
649
140 %
6,697
July
1,401
22 %
13,129
833
240 %
7,285
August
1,555
29 %
13,479
844
196 %
7,843
September
2,031
304 %
15,008
831
134 %
8,318
October
2,165
245 %
16,544
1,240
155 %
9,071
November
2,251
53 %
17,325
1,482
256 %
10,137
December
2,000
55 %
18,031
1,235
52 %
10,562
January, 2022
1,025
109 %
18,565
797
62 %
10,868
February
1,423
137 %
19,388
1,069
135 %
11,482
March
1,847
22 %
19,724
1,283
105 %
12,138
April
1,947
64 %
20,481
1,142
17 %
12,305
May
1,706
18 %
20,747
1,027
14 %
12,433
June
1,829
31 %
21,180
1,100
69 %
12,884
July
1,712
22 %
21,491
1,121
35 %
13,172
August
1,591
2 %
21,527
706
(16 %)
13,034
YTD-2022
13,080
37 %
21,527
8,245
43 %
13,034
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 12:00 PM EDT, LXR will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live virtual non-deal roadshow series, which will be followed by a live Q&A session. LXR invites stakeholders, investors, and other interested participants to register and attend this live event. Participants interested in this event are asked to register using the link below. To ensure optimal connectivity, participants are encouraged to access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.
Register here:
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022, AT 12:00PM EDT
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-lxr-2022-09-15-120000.
About LXR
LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.
