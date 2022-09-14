PRELIMINARY AUGUST 2022 REVENUE

August LTM Total Net Revenue was $21.5 Million

August Total Net Revenue Increased by 2% and E-commerce Net Revenue Decreased by 16%

YTD Total and E-commerce Net Revenue up 37% and 43%, respectively

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR), today provided its monthly financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of August 2022 and the eight-months year-to-date (YTD) and latest twelve months (LTM) period ending August 30, 2022.

Our August 2022 total net revenue performance came in below expectation compared to prior year and was influenced primarily by a shift in spending from e-commerce channels (which decreased 16%) to brick-and-mortar channels (which increased 24%); and supply-chain related shipping delays. It is our observation midway in September, that the factors affecting August's performance have begun to reverse in September. YTD August 2022 total and e-commerce net revenue is up 37% and 43%, respectively.

The following table summarizes 2021 and year-to-date 2022 total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in the prior year:



Total Net Revenue

E-commerce Net Revenue (C$000s) Monthly B/(W) from

prior year LTM

Monthly B/(W) from

prior year LTM January, 2021 491 (74 %) 12,345

491 61 % 4,565 February 600 (80 %) 9,986

455 30 % 4,670 March 1,511 24 % 10,282

627 96 % 4,977 April 1,190 444 % 11,253

975 445 % 5,773 May 1,440 240 % 12,270

899 155 % 6,319 June 1,396 77 % 12,878

649 140 % 6,697 July 1,401 22 % 13,129

833 240 % 7,285 August 1,555 29 % 13,479

844 196 % 7,843 September 2,031 304 % 15,008

831 134 % 8,318 October 2,165 245 % 16,544

1,240 155 % 9,071 November 2,251 53 % 17,325

1,482 256 % 10,137 December 2,000 55 % 18,031

1,235 52 % 10,562 January, 2022 1,025 109 % 18,565

797 62 % 10,868 February 1,423 137 % 19,388

1,069 135 % 11,482 March 1,847 22 % 19,724

1,283 105 % 12,138 April 1,947 64 % 20,481

1,142 17 % 12,305 May 1,706 18 % 20,747

1,027 14 % 12,433 June 1,829 31 % 21,180

1,100 69 % 12,884 July 1,712 22 % 21,491

1,121 35 % 13,172 August 1,591 2 % 21,527

706 (16 %) 13,034 YTD-2022 13,080 37 % 21,527

8,245 43 % 13,034







































On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 12:00 PM EDT, LXR will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live virtual non-deal roadshow series, which will be followed by a live Q&A session. LXR invites stakeholders, investors, and other interested participants to register and attend this live event. Participants interested in this event are asked to register using the link below. To ensure optimal connectivity, participants are encouraged to access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

Register here:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022, AT 12:00PM EDT

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-lxr-2022-09-15-120000.

About LXR

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

