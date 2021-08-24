U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,491.09
    +11.56 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,432.69
    +96.98 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,017.03
    +74.38 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.25
    +19.96 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.59
    +1.95 (+2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.60
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.27 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1752
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0320 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6700
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,150.61
    -1,320.28 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.97
    -40.74 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

The preliminary component in your financial education is you, Vor Amé is a close second

Vor Amé Limited
·2 min read

Vor Amé

The preliminary component in your financial education is you, Vor Am&#xe9; is a close second
The preliminary component in your financial education is you, Vor Amé is a close second
The preliminary component in your financial education is you, Vor Amé is a close second

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Amé Limited, activities auxiliary to financial intermediation, has announced their rebrand initiative. In addition to an aesthetic overhaul of their company website and corresponding social media channels, Vor Amé now features a series of innovative learning tools, interactive guides and expert tutelage for those looking to invest in their financial education.

Vor Amé is the complete source for a comprehensive online economic education. Services are suitable for neophytes to experts. The site comprises trading tools, insights, financial teachings and bespoke assets. Ranging from inspired blogs and eBooks to complimentary content, Vor Amé provides everyday learners with a competitive edge on the markets. This service enables clients to successfully decipher data and master trading terms and concepts.

Founded in 2019, Vor Amé was established from a desire to bridge a gap in the market for an engaging learner experience. The business model reframes the face of economic culture as we know it, in place of an interactive approach. Vor Amé is highly accredited for their unique learning experience and providing a cumulative, enriching education of the financial market.

Director of Vor Amé, Dion Martin said ‘We are a catalyst for people’s financial education, second to a willingness to learn. We are honoured to unveil a complete overhaul of our brand. Through means of storytelling, client-led programmes and informative resources, clients can utilise varied learning practices to accommodate their specifications. We aim to encourage and support finance enthusiasts worldwide.’

The hub includes additional lifestyle features, including a terminology archive, career map and habit breaker. Services include intricate teachings of economic concepts and applications.

A client stated ‘Vor Amé has a very good understanding of economical impacting factors and general fundamentals. I recommend them if you struggle to break down clustered macroeconomic data’.

About Vor Amé Limited

Founded in 2019 by Financial Analyst Dion Martin, Vor Amé is a UK based financial education company and Pepperstone partner. It is a dedicated online hub, providing individuals with a delve into the world of finance and economics. Since its initial launch the company has amassed dedicated subscribers worldwide.

Attachment

CONTACT: Media Company: Vor Amé Limited, Media Name: Dion Martin, Media Phone: 020 7078 9151, Media Email: enquiries@vorame.com Media URL: https://www.vorame.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Palo Alto shares hit record high after earnings beat, Medtronic raises profit forecast

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Tuesday’s stocks on the move, which include: Medtronic raising its 2022 profit forecast as sales of medical devices saw a rebound due to a surge in patients seeking urgent procedures and Palo Alto’s stock rallying after posting a quarterly earnings beat driven by a focus on cyber security after a rise in cyber threats.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Why Peloton Stock Powered 5% Higher Today

    Shares of exercise bike and treadmill manufacturer Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 4.8% through noon EDT on Tuesday. Earlier this morning, Peloton answered one of investors' major questions: It confirmed that it will begin selling a redesigned $2,495 treadmill on Aug. 30. The new treadmill, designed to address safety concerns about the company's prior model, the Tread+, is actually arriving more than a month later than Wall Street had predicted, Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) says.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Why Shares of SkyWater Technology Are Taking Off Today

    The dog days of summer took a bite out of this semiconductor manufacturer, but now it's biting back.

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Looking to buy high-growth companies at attractive valuations? These three tech stocks fit the bill.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • 2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 3%

    Whether you're a risk-averse or risk-tolerant investor, the beauty of dividend stocks is that there's something for everyone. Dividends are another way to pump growth into your portfolio in addition to share-price appreciation, and dividend-paying stocks span just about every sector, from healthcare to tech to consumer goods. Not only can high-quality dividend stocks provide you with another stream of income, but you can also use the money from dividends to put back into growing your portfolio.

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Boeing Has a Safety Issue. Why the Stock Is Gaining.

    The Federal Aviation Administration will look into how Boeing handles safety-related communications with it, but the stock isn’t reacting, for a good reason. The review, reported late Monday by The Wall Street Journal, comes after a small survey, conducted by the FAA, found that about a third of respondents at the company reported difficulties in being transparent with the regulator. Boeing (ticker: BA) stock was up about 1.3% in morning trading Tuesday.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.