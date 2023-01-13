U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

Preliminary December results of Novaturas: the number of passengers in long haul destinations doubled

AB Novaturas
·2 min read
AB Novaturas
AB Novaturas

In December, Novaturas Group, the leader in the Baltic tourism market, generated revenues of EUR 9.5 million. This is 27% more than in December 2021, when revenues accounted for EUR 7.4 million.

According to preliminary unaudited data, the company served a total of 267 thousands customers in 2022, which is 55% more than in the same period in 2021. The total turnover for 2022 reached EUR 197 million and exceeded the result for the corresponding period in 2021 by 80%.

December is traditionally the least active month of the year due to the nature of the tourism sector. However, the Group’s revenues grew despite the fact that the number of customers served was slightly lower than in 2021, accounting for 9.3 thousands.

In December, in response to the oversupply of travels to Egypt, Novaturas consolidated flights with other tour operators in this destination. The company managed to achieve a high load factor of 95% in the said month.

At the same time, observing the increased demand for long-haul recreational destinations, Novaturas increased its offering accordingly. Overall, more than double the number of customers chose Novaturas to travel to Thailand, UAE, Indonesia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Seychelles, Cuba and Tanzania in December 2022, compared to the previous year. Novaturas promises to increase its focus on long-haul destinations in 2023.

“Although 2022 was characterised by high uncertainty in the tourism and aviation sectors due to the war in Ukraine, changes in fuel prices, and general inflationary increases in the cost of travel, by responding to the changing factors and customer preferences, and by optimising its travel offering accordingly, Novaturas managed to achieve the target level of load factor and, consequently, to significantly exceed the number of customers served and the level of revenues generated in 2021,” says Vitalij Rakovski, CEO of Novaturas.

About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays by plane to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours.

Arūnas Žilys 
CFO of AB Novaturas  
+370 615 88259


