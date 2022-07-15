Preliminary financial results for 06 month of 2022

AB Novaturas

In June, “Novaturas” group served 32 thousand customers, and the group’s revenue amounted to EUR 23 million. In total, during January – June, the company served 128 thousand customers, 4 times more than the same period last year. Cumulative January – June turnover reached EUR 90 million and is almost 3 times higher than the corresponding time in 2021.

"Even though the air careers and airports are still facing some operational challenges due to the impetuous increase in traveler flows, but in general aviation sector is rapidly catching up with the expectations of increased demand and we continue to monitor our satisfying customer flows, which are close to pre-pandemic years. Other important aspect - since the end of the second quarter, the price of fuel in the market is gradually stabilizing, which allows us to manage and plan the volume of our operations better. From the phase of rapid dynamic changes, we are aiming to gradually return to our usual business operation routine demonstrating accustomed performance indicators”, says Vitalij Rakovski, head of “Novaturas” group.

About “Novaturas” group



AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

CFO

Arūnas Žilys

arunas.zilys@novaturas.lt

+370 615 88259



