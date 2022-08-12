Preliminary financial results for 07 month of 2022

AB Novaturas

In July, “Novaturas” group served 30 thousand customers, and the group’s revenue amounted to EUR 21 million. In total, during January – July, the company served 158 thousand customers, 2 times more than the same period last year. Cumulative January – July turnover reached EUR 111 million and was 2.5 times higher than the corresponding time in 2021.

“We have started the third quarter of this year with solid results. In July we have earned 38 percent more revenue than the same month last year, and it is important to highlight that this result exceeds the results reached in pre-pandemic July 2019 by 26%. At the same time, it is satisfying to witness the increasing numbers of travelers and how active they are, already within the first days of July we have sold more trips than during the whole last year” - says Vitalij Rakovski, head of “Novaturas” group.

Based on current demand the company has added additional flights to the most popular summer holiday destinations - Turkey and Montenegro. According to the CEO these tendencies are likely to allow the group to finish summer season on high note.

AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

